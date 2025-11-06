Datadog Surges 21% as Enterprise Growth and Cash Flow Crush Estimates

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Datadog (DDOG) reported Q3 revenue of $886M, beating estimates by $34M, with 28% year-over-year growth and EPS of $0.55 versus $0.46 expected.

Datadog generated $214M in free cash flow and expanded non-GAAP operating margin to 23%, demonstrating efficient scaling despite heavy AI product investment.

Customers with at least $100K in annual recurring revenue grew 16% to 4,060, signaling deepening enterprise adoption and platform consolidation.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) crushed third-quarter expectations this morning, sending shares surging 21% in pre-market trading. The observability platform reported $0.55 non-GAAP earnings per share against a $0.46 consensus estimate, while revenue came in at $886 million versus $852.3 million expected. The beat came on the back of 28% year-over-year revenue growth and a significant expansion in its enterprise customer base.

Margins and Cash Flow Lead the Charge

The real story here extends beyond the headline beat. Datadog generated $251 million in operating cash flow and $214 million in free cash flow during the quarter, demonstrating that the company’s high-margin SaaS model is translating into real cash generation. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 23%, with operating income of $207 million. This matters because it shows the business is scaling efficiently even as the company continues to invest heavily in product development.

The enterprise segment drove much of the upside. The number of customers with at least $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 16% year-over-year to 4,060, a milestone that signals deepening adoption within large organizations. Gross margin held steady at approximately 80%, underscoring the durability of Datadog’s pricing power and product stickiness.

GAAP Profitability Remains Elusive

There is one notable caveat. GAAP operating income came in at negative $6 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior year. This reflects continued investment in research and development, particularly around artificial intelligence capabilities. The company’s R&D team has been focused on building AI-native observability and security features, which explains the gap between non-GAAP and GAAP profitability. For investors tracking GAAP metrics, this remains a pressure point, though the company’s cash generation suggests the investments are strategic rather than wasteful.

Guidance Suggests Confidence, Not Exuberance

Management guided Q4 revenue to a range of $912 million to $916 million, with non-GAAP EPS between $0.54 and $0.56. For full-year 2025, the company expects revenue of $3.386 billion to $3.390 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.02. These figures imply a modest deceleration from Q3’s 28% growth rate into the fourth quarter, a pattern typical for software companies heading into year-end. The guidance was neither aggressive nor conservative, suggesting management is taking a measured approach to forward expectations.

AI Innovation Driving Product Strategy

CEO Olivier Pomel emphasized that Datadog’s R&D team is “innovating rapidly to help our customers solve problems in the AI space.” The company recently achieved recognition as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring and has expanded its platform to include 1,000 integrations. These developments position Datadog to capture a growing share of observability spending as enterprises scale AI workloads and require deeper visibility into system performance and security.

The product momentum is tangible. Customers are adopting Datadog’s unified platform for monitoring, security, and analytics, which reduces the need for point solutions and increases switching costs. This consolidation dynamic is reflected in the strong growth of high-ARR customers and the company’s ability to maintain pricing discipline.

Valuation Inflection Point Emerging

The 21% pre-market surge has pushed Datadog above its 52-week high of $170.08, now trading near $188. This move places the stock significantly above the average analyst price target of $169.52, suggesting the market is pricing in either accelerated growth or multiple expansion. Datadog trades at 17.92x price-to-sales on a trailing-twelve-month basis, a discount to peers like Snowflake but still elevated relative to the broader software sector. The non-GAAP profitability and strong cash generation provide some justification for the valuation, though the recent move has narrowed the margin of safety for new investors.

What Matters Next

Management will host an earnings call to discuss Q3 results and provide additional context on competitive positioning and customer trends. The key question for the remainder of 2025 centers on whether Datadog can sustain 28% revenue growth while expanding operating margins further. Free cash flow generation and the trajectory of $100K+ ARR customers will be important metrics to track in coming quarters. Additionally, the company’s ability to convert AI observability capabilities into incremental revenue will determine whether current valuations prove justified.

Datadog’s fundamentals remain solid, with strong growth, improving profitability, and robust cash generation. The pre-market rally reflects confidence in the company’s execution and market position, though investors should monitor whether the current valuation leaves room for continued appreciation.