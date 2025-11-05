Fortinet Shares Down 10% Despite Reporting Strong Q3 Financials

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) delivered a commanding third quarter, beating earnings expectations by 17.5% while posting record operating margins. The company reported $0.74 in adjusted EPS against a $0.63 estimate, with revenue of $1.72 billion topping the $1.70 billion consensus.

The stock was up modestly in after-hours trading before falling more than 10%. The broader market reaction will likely hinge on whether management’s forward guidance can sustain this momentum.

Margins Reach Record Territory

The real story here is profitability. Fortinet posted a record 32% GAAP operating margin, up substantially from prior quarters, while non-GAAP operating margin hit 37%. Operating income climbed 16.2% year over year to $547.3 million. This margin expansion reflects both strong revenue leverage and disciplined cost management as the company scales its platform.

Product revenue, the highest-margin segment, surged 18% year over year to $559.3 million. This outpaced overall revenue growth of 14%, signaling that customers are deepening their commitment to Fortinet’s core offerings rather than just purchasing lower-margin services. Gross profit rose 11.9% to $1.39 billion, demonstrating pricing power and operational efficiency across the portfolio.

The Profitability Paradox

One metric deserves scrutiny: net income declined 12.2% year over year to $473.9 million, despite operating income growing 16.2%. This gap typically signals higher tax expenses, interest costs, or other non-operating charges. Capital expenditures also surged 141.6% year over year to $87.7 million, suggesting management is investing heavily in infrastructure to support future growth. That’s worth monitoring in coming quarters to ensure capex intensity doesn’t erode cash generation.

Cash and shareholder equity both contracted year over year. Cash and equivalents fell 19.8%, while shareholders’ equity declined 19%. These movements warrant attention on the earnings call to understand whether they reflect strategic capital allocation or operational headwinds.

FortiSASE Emerges as a Growth Engine

Management highlighted FortiSASE as one of the fastest-growing leaders in the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market. This positions Fortinet to capitalize on the shift toward cloud-native security architectures. The company also launched its Secure AI Data Center solution, addressing the intersection of AI infrastructure protection and enterprise security.

CEO Ken Xie emphasized “broad-based demand for our solutions across organizations of all sizes,” suggesting the beat wasn’t driven by a single customer or vertical but rather reflects healthy market adoption across the installed base of over 500,000 customers worldwide.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.63 estimated; up 17.5% above expectations

Revenue: $1.72B vs. $1.70B estimated; up 14% year over year

Product Revenue: $559.3M; up 18% year over year

GAAP Operating Margin: 32%; record level

Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 37%

Operating Income: $547.3M; up 16.2% year over year

Net Income: $473.9M; down 12.2% year over year

Operating Cash Flow: $655.2M; up 7.8% year over year

Free Cash Flow: $567.5M

The margin story is what stands out. Operating income growth outpaced revenue growth, a sign that Fortinet is converting incremental sales into profit more efficiently than before. That’s the metric to watch as the company scales.

Guidance Sets the Bar for Q4

For the fourth quarter, Fortinet guided for revenue between $1.825 billion and $1.885 billion. For full-year 2025, the company expects revenue of $6.720 billion to $6.780 billion. Non-GAAP EPS guidance for Q4 sits at $0.73 to $0.75. These figures imply a modest deceleration in sequential growth, which is typical for software companies heading into the holiday season when deal velocity can shift.

Listen on the earnings call for management’s commentary on deal timing, customer spending patterns, and whether the SASE market is accelerating fast enough to offset any macro caution. That context will matter more than the headline numbers.

What Investors Should Watch

Fortinet has now beaten earnings estimates in five consecutive quarters, with an average surprise of roughly 21%. This consistency raises a question: are estimates simply too conservative, or is management executing better than the Street anticipated? The answer shapes how much weight to assign to this beat relative to forward guidance.

The capex surge and decline in cash and equity also deserve clarity on the call. Understanding whether these reflect temporary investments or a structural shift in capital intensity will help frame expectations for future free cash flow. Given that Fortinet trades at a significant valuation discount to larger peers despite superior operating margins, the quality and sustainability of that margin profile will be central to the stock’s valuation re-rating.