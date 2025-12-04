S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

Docusign Shares Sell off Despite Despite Strong FY26 Q3 Earnings

Quick Read

  • DocuSign (DOCU) reported Q3 revenue of $818.35M and adjusted EPS of $1.01. Both metrics beat expectations.
  • DocuSign generated $262.9M in free cash flow, up 25% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin compressed 70 basis points to 81.8%.
By Joel South Published
Docusign Shares Sell off Despite Despite Strong FY26 Q3 Earnings

© <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/keithkrach/32042243738/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Keith Krach</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/keithkrach/" target="_blank" style="100%">Keith Krach</a>

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported third quarter fiscal 2026 results after the close on Dec. 4, 2025, beating Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The stock traded around $71.53 as investors digested the report. Revenue came in at $818.35 million, topping the $807.42 million consensus estimate, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat expectations by 11%. This marks the company’s eighth consecutive quarterly earnings beat, a pattern that’s become consistent over the past two years.

Subscription Revenue Powers the Beat

The revenue beat came primarily from subscription revenue, which climbed 9% year over year to $801 million. That’s the engine driving DocuSign’s business, and it performed exactly as investors hoped. The company’s Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform now serves more than 25,000 customers, up from previous quarters and showing solid adoption of the broader platform beyond e-signature.

Cash generation improved dramatically. Operating cash flow jumped 24% to $290.3 million, while free cash flow rose 25% to $262.9 million. I liked seeing this acceleration. It shows the business model is working efficiently and generating real cash, not just accounting profits. The company also returned $215.1 million to shareholders through buybacks during the quarter.

DocuSign achieved FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorizations, opening doors to government contracts. They also integrated AI capabilities with ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Anthropic Claude, and Gemini. These partnerships position the company to ride AI adoption trends in enterprise software.

Margins Slip, Services Revenue Declines

Professional services revenue dropped 14% to $17.4 million. That’s a small piece of the business, but the decline is notable. It suggests customers may be handling more implementation work themselves or that DocuSign is deliberately shifting away from services toward pure software.

Non-GAAP gross margin compressed 70 basis points to 81.8% from 82.5% a year earlier. This is the number I’d watch. If margins continue to slip, it could signal pricing pressure or higher costs to serve customers. For now, it’s manageable, but the trend bears monitoring.

Key Figures

Revenue: $818.35M (vs. $807.42M expected); up 8% year over year
Adjusted EPS: $1.01 (vs. $0.91 expected); 11% beat
Subscription Revenue: $801M; up 9% year over year
Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 81.8%; down 70 basis points
Operating Cash Flow: $290.3M; up 24%
Free Cash Flow: $262.9M; up 25%

The cash flow numbers tell the real story. DocuSign generated $262.9 million in free cash flow, a 25% increase that demonstrates operating leverage. With nearly $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, the company has flexibility to invest in growth or continue returning capital to shareholders.

CEO Strikes a Confident Tone

CEO Allan Thygesen emphasized the quarter’s strength, stating it represented “one of the most robust top line growth and profitability quarters over the past two years.” He highlighted growing customer investment in the IAM platform, which now has more than 25,000 customers.

Management pointed to “continued strong execution and improved efficiency” as drivers of both revenue growth and profitability. The tone was decidedly bullish, focusing on platform expansion beyond e-signature and improved operational discipline.

Q4 Guidance Sets Modest Expectations

DocuSign guided fourth quarter revenue to $825 million to $829 million, with subscription revenue expected between $808 million and $812 million. Billings are projected at $992 million to $1.002 billion. The guidance is solid but not aggressive, suggesting management prefers to underpromise and overdeliver.

You’ll want to listen for how they discuss demand trends and whether the IAM platform is driving higher contract values. The company serves 1.8 million customers and over 1 billion users across 180 countries, so any commentary on international growth or enterprise adoption will matter. The earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET today.

