Microsoft Faces AI Demand Questions as GitLab Posts Eighth Straight Beat

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both reported recent quarters with contrasting stories. GitLab beat estimates on December 2 with 25% revenue growth and expanding margins. Microsoft reported solid September results but faces questions about whether enterprise AI demand justifies its massive infrastructure spending.

GitLab Executes. Microsoft Faces Demand Questions.

GitLab delivered $244.4 million in revenue for Q3 FY2026, beating the $239.3 million estimate. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.25 versus $0.20 expected. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of earnings beats, with an average surprise of 56% over two years. Operating margin reached 18% non-GAAP, up from negative territory a year ago. Free cash flow hit $27.2 million compared to negative $177 million in the prior year quarter.

Customers spending over $100,000 annually grew 23% year over year. Dollar-based net retention sits at 119%, meaning existing customers are expanding usage. CEO Bill Staples said “More code means more of a need for GitLab” on the earnings call, pointing to the company’s position as AI drives more software development.

Microsoft reported $77.7 billion in Q1 FY2026 revenue, up 18.4% and ahead of the $75.4 billion estimate. Azure grew 40%, driving the Intelligent Cloud segment to $30.9 billion. Operating margin reached 48.9%. The company generated $45.1 billion in operating cash flow, up 31.8%.

But a December 2 report from The Information changed the narrative. According to Reddit user u/Illustrious_Lie_954, “Microsoft shares dipped a bit today after a report suggested the company cut sales quotas for some of its AI software offerings.” The post noted that “many sales reps in Azure’s AI unit struggled to hit last year’s growth numbers, especially around the Foundry product.” The post asked whether this signals “growing pains, or an early sign that AI adoption inside large companies is slower than the narrative suggests.”

Microsoft’s stock fell 3% on the news, with Reddit sentiment dropping from neutral (54) to bearish (38) over 24 hours.

Scale Versus Growth Rate

GitLab operates at $906 million in trailing twelve-month revenue with 88% gross margins but posts a negative 5% profit margin. The company trades at 7.03 times sales. Microsoft generates $294 billion in revenue with 36% profit margins and trades at 12.09 times sales despite being 324 times larger.

Metric GitLab Microsoft Revenue Growth 25% 18% Operating Margin 18% (non-GAAP) 49% Price-to-Sales 7.03x 12.09x Market Cap $6.4B $3.55T

GitLab’s valuation depends on revenue growth continuing. Microsoft’s valuation assumes AI will drive sustained margin expansion.

The AI Demand Test Ahead

GitLab needs to prove its AI agent platform can drive customer expansion beyond the current 119% net retention. The company added over 50 million registered users and launched the GitLab Duo Agent Platform this quarter.

Microsoft needs to show enterprise AI spending will accelerate, not decelerate. The Azure Foundry quota cuts suggest customers are slower to deploy AI agents than expected. That matters because Microsoft spent $19.4 billion on capex last quarter, up 30% year over year, building infrastructure for AI workloads.

Insider Activity and Technical Indicators

GitLab has seen significant insider selling in recent months. Director Matthew Jacobson sold over 900,000 shares in September at $50 to $51, liquidating roughly $45 million. CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sells systematically each month, offloading about $4.7 million in November. The stock now trades around $42. Technical indicators show an RSI of 32.62, in oversold territory but failing to hold recovery attempts.

Microsoft offers a 0.69% dividend yield and 32% return on equity. Questions remain about whether the Azure Foundry quota cuts reflect normal sales management or a real demand slowdown.