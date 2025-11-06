Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analysts Research Calls: Amazon.com, Biogen, Caterpillar, e.l.f. Beauty, Southern Company and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Futures:

The futures are trading modestly higher on Thursday after a big snap-back rally on Wednesday, as all the major indices staged a solid rebound following the Tuesday sell-off. While some of the buying was likely “Buy the Dip” investors doing what has come naturally for the last three years, another possible tailwind was the ADP private jobs report, which showed a gain of 42,000 jobs, which was almost double expectations for October of 22,000. While much lower than what we had grown accustomed to, this was the first time employers had added jobs since July. That, combined with a string of positive Q3 earnings reports and some excellent forward guidance, has helped to alleviate concerns over the potential for an Artificial Intelligence bubble.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher across the curve on Wednesday, except for some of the very short maturity T-bills. Following a massive safe-haven rally on Tuesday, some profit-taking, combined with stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and concerns about future government debt issuance, led investors to reduce some of the elevated bids. The 30-year-long bond closed at a 4.74% yield while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.16%.

Oil and Gas:

Both Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate were lower on Wednesday as sector concerns resurfaced. Brent finished the session at $63.52 while WTI was last seen below the critical $60 level at $59.60. The benchmark WTI settled at two-week lows due to pressure from concerns about a possible global oil glut, but data showing signs of substantial U.S. fuel demand limited losses. Again, Natural Gas took center stage as huge LNG demand and the forecast for colder winter weather sent buyers to the commodity. While the spot price actually closed lower on Wednesday at $4.23, the upside in the near future could be huge.

Gold:

Gold traded modestly lower on the day, closing back below the $4,000 level at $3,973 as Gold and Silver sales surged to three-year highs in October. Most on Wall Street have anticipated a consolidation around the $4,000 level after a massive bull run for the bullion. While some suspect sticky inflation could drive prices higher, the reality is that global central banks’ purchasing and strong retail demand could help support a floor at the current levels.

Crypto:

The volatility in the cryptocurrency world continues, as Bitcoin caught a strong bid under the $100,000 level and rallied to trade at the $102,000 level on Wednesday night. Ethereum was also trading higher in the $ 3,400 range. Concerns over the Federal Reserve interest rate calls and geopolitical worries have kept a lid on a bounce-back for the two benchmarks

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Thursday, November 6, 2025.