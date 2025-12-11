Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: American Eagle Outfitters, Ferrari, Intuitive Surgical, Roku, PayPal, Synopsis, Visa, and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

Futures are trading lower after a big rate-cut rally on Wednesday was sideswiped by Oracle’s disappointing earnings after the bell yesterday. The Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut, as expected, put the benchmark rate at 3.50%-3.75%. The third consecutive cut lowered rates to their lowest level since late 2022, to help support a struggling job market and, hopefully, boost struggling home sales. All of the major indices finished the day higher with the venerable Dow Jones Industrials leading the way, closing up 1.05% at 48,o57, while the S&P 500 ended the session at 6,886, up 0.67%, and the Nasdaq was last seen at 23,564, up 0.33%. While Chairman Powell’s statement and commentary were not as hawkish as some expected, he made it clear that future rate decisions will be very data-dependent. However, it was clear when he emphasized that rates are now positioned in a central, neutral range, requiring significant economic weakening (such as rising unemployment) to justify additional cuts, while acknowledging labor market risks left the door open.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were down across the curve as Treasury debt saw some solid buying after the Fed rate cut. The rally was boosted by signals of potential further easing, ongoing investor demand for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty, strong demand in recent auctions, and expectations of slower inflation, all of which push prices up and yields down, despite some technical trading and longer-term fiscal worries. The 30-year-long Treasury bond closed the day at 4.79% while the benchmark 10-year note closed the session at 4.16%

Oil and Gas:

The energy sector also caught the same rally buzz as the rest of the market, with both major benchmarks and natural gas storming higher on Wednesday. Supply concerns were also raised after the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Brent Crude closed trading at $62.66, up 1.6% while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $58.95, up 1.20%. Natural gas closed at $4.63, up 1.29%, as analysts noted that expectations of higher future demand due to winter conditions and new energy needs from data centers provided ongoing support for the broader energy market sentiment.

Gold:



Gold also took part in the Wednesday rally, rising 0.48% to finish the session at $4.227. Silver continued its climb to record highs, finishing the day at $61.77, as industrial demand and investor interest keep pushing the commodity higher. Silver has been hitting all-time highs on solid volume amid rising demand, which could bode well for 2026.

Crypto:

Once again, as seems to be the case, the crypto market experienced significant volatility on Wednesday, with prices initially rising ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, only to swing back after the announcement, erasing some of the solid gains. Traders see this solid rally off the November lows as a big positive heading into year-end. At 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, Bitcoin was quoted at $90,060 while Ethereum was posted at $3,201.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Upgrades:

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at BNPP with a $463 target price.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank with a $227 target price.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which lifted the target price on the stock to $135 from $100.

Synopsis Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America, which boosted the target price for the shares to $560 from $500.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) was upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at ATB Capital with an $8.50 target price.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BTIG, which has a $60 target price.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Bank of America with a $382 target price objective.

Downgrades:

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) was cut to Underperform from Buy at Bank of America, which lowered the target price to $75 from $100

Citizens Financial Inc. (NYSE: CFG) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird, which keeps a $60 target price for the shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, which lowered the target price for the stock to $635 from $650.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America and saw its target price cut to $68 from $93.

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) was cut to Neutral from Outperform at Baird with a $52 target price.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America, which trimmed the target price for the refiner to $195 from $198.

Initiations:

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) was initiated with a Buy rating at Freedom Capital with a $25 target price.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) was started with a Neutral rating at Goldman Sachs, which has a $25 target price.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) was initiated with an Outperform rating at Bernstein, which has set a $94 target price for the shares.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) was started with an Overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald with a $31 target price.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) was started with a Buy rating at Freedom Capital with an $80 target price.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) was initiated with a Buy rating at Lucid Capital with a $17 target price.



