China “Will Win” the AI Race, Said Jensen Huang Before Backtracking, Urges U.S. to Race Ahead

It was quite a shocker to hear Jensen Huang saying that China “will win” the AI race at the recent FT Future of AI Summit. While Mr. Huang has since softened his stance by remarking that China is “nanoseconds behind” the U.S. when it comes to AI, I do think the message is loud and clear. There’s no question that the regulatory environment between China and the U.S. differs greatly and that China’s looser regulations and lower energy costs look to be far more conducive to more rapid advancement in the AI race.

Jensen Huang is right. China isn’t that far behind when it comes to AI.

So, while China may be perceived as being behind, maybe even far behind, Huang’s comments, I believe, suggest that America’s lead might not be a comfortable one, and it’s especially not large enough to get complacent. Undoubtedly, AI regulations and energy costs (as well as other constraints) may be viewed by some as a hurdle that stifles the pace of innovation.

That said, AI is already moving quite fast, and with past calls for an “AI slowdown,” there seems to be a difficult balance to achieve as America strives to stay ahead of China by a wide enough margin while also having regulations that put safety and all the sort first. In any case, Jensen Huang’s warnings should not go ignored, even though his follow-up statements (China winning the AI race to them being nanoseconds behind) may inspire somewhat less urgency.

In any case, being nanoseconds ahead in the AI race, I believe, should be every bit concerning as a statement like China “winning” the AI race. Personally, I think Huang is absolutely right in that China is not far behind. On the plus side, AI infrastructure and spend are ramping up quite rapidly. Additionally, recent circular deals across the AI scene, though perceived as bubbly to some, might actually help America add to its AI lead. After all, it’s far better to work together and invest in one another in a supportive way if corporate America is to collectively invest in a more efficient manner.

Circular deals within AI might be a massive positive

The recent Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) deals, including the involvement of quantum companies with its NVQLink, I think, are initiatives that strengthen America’s AI positioning. With a pro-innovation Trump administration in the White House, I do think that America is likelier than not to maintain its lead, even though the lead with China could shrink at any given period of time.

Either way, it’s comments like the one Jensen recently made that will shine a bright light on the state of the AI race. And it’s his suggestions that I think could help America retain its lead. There’s a lot on the line when it comes to the AI race, and in this game of chess, which could get closer with time, it’s vital to think carefully about the next move. In any case, I think investors in U.S. AI innovators don’t need to worry about losing ground to Chinese rivals.

Though, I certainly wouldn’t rule out another DeepSeek coming out from left field. There’s always that risk, and AI investors should keep tabs on valuation and what Chinese AI innovators are up to because their models might not be as far behind as most think.

Bottom line

Moving into 2026, the big question is how America will respond to China’s growing presence in the AI race and whether Huang’s cautious comments will be heeded. Will energy concerns and regulatory changes need to be made to stay ahead? Time will tell. Either way, the fact that visionaries like Jensen Huang are discussing the matter well ahead of time should give investors optimism in America’s chances of maintaining that lead in AI.