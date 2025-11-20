S&P 500
6,769.30
+1.29%
Dow Jones
46,825.80
+1.38%
Nasdaq 100
25,201.40
+1.21%
Russell 2000
2,402.12
+1.70%
FTSE 100
9,582.40
+0.26%
Nikkei 225
50,151.30
+0.58%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (SPY) Exploding with Nvidia

Personal Finance

Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice Might Backfire On You

Quick Read

  • Dave Ramsey advises claiming Social Security at 62 to maximize total payments and invest the benefits.
  • Filing at 62 reduces monthly Social Security checks by 30% compared to waiting until full retirement age.
  • Ramsey’s strategy assumes retirees will invest benefits wisely and not rely on Social Security as primary income.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice Might Backfire On You

© Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SiriusXM

 

One of the trickiest financial decisions you might have to make in your lifetime is figuring out when to claim Social Security.

You’re eligible to start getting those monthly benefits at age 62. But you won’t get your monthly benefits in full if you don’t wait until full retirement age, or FRA, which is 67 for people born in 1960 or later.

There’s also the option to delay Social Security past FRA. For each year you wait, until age 70, your benefits increase by 8%.

Dave Ramsey is actually a firm believer in claiming Social Security as early as possible. But while his advice might work for some people, it could sorely backfire for others.

The danger in Ramsey’s Social Security advice

Ramsey’s logic for claiming Social Security at 62 is simple. As he puts it, Social Security dies with you. So the sooner you claim benefits, the more monthly payments you might end up with. Ramsey also thinks that investing those benefits could grow them into a larger sum than what you’d get by waiting to file.

But Ramsey’s advice is based on three assumptions:

  • You won’t live a long life
  • You’ll invest your benefits rather than spend them
  • You’ll invest your benefits wisely

There are plenty of people who end up living well into their 90s. Claiming Social Security early means risking less lifetime income in that scenario as well as less monthly income.

Plus, not everyone is comfortable investing, and not everyone is an investing genius. Choosing the wrong investments could whittle those early Social Security benefits down to a lot less money instead of more.

Ramsey’s advice is also dangerous for people without retirement savings. Let’s say you’re in that boat, and you’re eligible for $2,000 a month in Social Security at FRA. If you file at 62 instead, you’ll shrink your benefits to $1,400.

If you’re unable to work part-time in retirement and you don’t have other income to rely on, you might have to cover all of your monthly expenses on a mere $1,400 check. If that doesn’t sound doable, it’s because it probably isn’t — not unless you’re willing to make extreme sacrifices.

Granted, it’s not exactly easy to live on $2,000 a month, either. But it’s not as difficult as living on $1,400.

Be careful with Ramsey’s Social Security advice

Dave Ramsey has a lot of good advice for everyday Americans. His suggestions to avoid costly debt and always maintain emergency savings are solid ones to follow. But when it comes to Social Security, Ramsey may be off base for the typical retiree.

Of course, there are some retirees for whom Ramsey’s advice may be suitable. If you have a large amount of savings and other income streams, then claiming Social Security at 62 could make more sense — especially if you’re comfortable investing the money.

Otherwise, you may want to wait until FRA or even beyond to claim Social Security, especially if those benefits will constitute most or all of your retirement income. Filing early could mean setting yourself up for an ongoing financial struggle.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake
Maurie Backman | Nov 11, 2025

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

  There are some tough financial decisions you might have to make in the context of retirement. These include when…
Should You Claim Social Security at 62 or 70? Here’s What Dave Ramsey Thinks
Maurie Backman | Nov 18, 2025

Should You Claim Social Security at 62 or 70? Here’s What Dave Ramsey Thinks

  When it comes to claiming Social Security, there’s a wide range of ages to choose from. The earliest age…
Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?
Maurie Backman | Aug 4, 2025

Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security At 62?

  If someone were to offer you $70 now, or $100 in a month from now, which option would you…
Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62
Christy Bieber | Oct 17, 2025

Why Dave Ramsey Is Absolutely Right About Taking Social Security at 62

What’s the best time to take Social Security? If you listen to finance guru Dave Ramsey, the answer is clear.…
Why Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Claim Social Security Before Full Retirement Age
Maurie Backman | Nov 15, 2025

Why Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Claim Social Security Before Full Retirement Age

  The decision to sign up for Social Security is not an easy one. The reason? The age you start…
Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This
Maurie Backman | Aug 10, 2025

Claim Social Security at 62? One Expert Says ‘Yes’ — But Only If You Do This

  Deciding when to claim Social Security can be tricky. Although the monthly benefit you get in retirement is based…
Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security at 62? The Key Scenarios Where It Pays Off Big
Christy Bieber | Jul 26, 2025

Is Dave Ramsey Right About Claiming Social Security at 62? The Key Scenarios Where It Pays Off Big

Finance guru Dave Ramsey has a contrary take on several common financial issues. For one thing, he says your credit…
Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move
Christy Bieber | Jul 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey to Baby Boomers: ‘Start Social Security at 62 and Invest Wisely’ – Why This Is Your Best Move

Dave Ramsey wants Baby Boomers to make an unconventional move when it comes to Social Security. He wants retirees to…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 13,964,567
+$5.72
+5.69%
$106.33
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 4,337,138
+$19.17
+5.41%
$373.59
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 584,083
+$19.05
+5.33%
$376.53
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 15,280,763
+$19.98
+4.94%
$423.97
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 62,357,154
+$9.11
+4.88%
$195.63

Top Losing Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 1,176,610
-$6.66
3.78%
$169.65
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 422,803
-$4.74
3.27%
$140.31
Kroger
KR Vol: 1,173,596
-$2.20
3.26%
$65.21
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 8,100,982
-$5.34
2.36%
$220.58
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 1,398,513
-$3.83
1.89%
$198.49