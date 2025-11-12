S&P 500
6,866.20
+0.13%
Dow Jones
48,373.50
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,610.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,452.71
+0.03%
FTSE 100
9,902.60
-0.05%
Nikkei 225
51,231.80
-0.39%

Investing

United Health Group Investors Get Crazy Bullish In Stunning About Face (UNH Stock)

Quick Read

  • UnitedHealth (UNH) shares surged 5.8% over two days as Reddit investor sentiment flipped from deeply bearish to bullish.
  • UnitedHealth premiums rose 20-30% this year while the core UnitedHealthcare segment grew revenue 16% year-over-year.
  • Management raised 2025 guidance to at least $16.25 adjusted EPS and signaled accelerating growth in 2026.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Austin Smith Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
United Health Group Investors Get Crazy Bullish In Stunning About Face (UNH Stock)

© Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have surged 5.8% over the last two days, climbing from $321 to $340 a share. Retail investors on Reddit and X demonstrated a stunning reversal from deeply bearish to bullish sentiment in just a few days. The shift happened fast. On Monday, sentiment scores hovered at 18 (very bearish) across r/wallstreetbets. By Tuesday evening, that same crowd had flipped, with r/options traders posting bullish commentary and sentiment scores jumping to 68-72 (bullish territory). UnitedHealth had given investors plenty of reasons to worry after Q3 earnings revealed operating income collapsed 50% despite revenue beating the top line, but something has clicked for the bulls.

Reddit Turns Bullish After Hating UnitedHealth

Discussions of UnitedHealth on Reddit shifted dramatically in the past two days. The inflection point came late Tuesday afternoon when a post in r/stocks titled “Are Health Insurance Stocks Permanently Impaired?” sparked 91 comments. Despite the negative headline, the discussion forced investors to reconsider the bearish narrative and many ultimately flipped their position.

Are Health Insurance Stocks Permanently Impaired?
by
u/collegefootballfan69 in
stocks

One commenter directly challenged the doom narrative:

“My premiums (non ACA) went up 20-30 percent this year…therefore higher revenues for Health Insurance Cos.”

This simple observation reframed the entire thesis

The bullish case rests on three fundamental pillars:

  • Premium increases are flowing through to revenue growth, with the core UnitedHealthcare segment up 16% year-over-year despite margin pressure
  • Management raised full-year 2025 guidance to at least $16.25 adjusted EPS and signaled “accelerating growth in 2026,” AKA – the worst is behind the stock
  • Analyst consensus remains bullish with 67% of the 27 covering analysts rating UNH as buy or strong buy. A $385 price target suggests 13% upside from today

Looking Beyond The Current Vibe Shift

Wednesday morning validated the shift. A massive 9am candle pushed shares from $328.72 to $341.50 in a single hour. The move came on 2.2M shares, the highest intraday volume in recent sessions. What should investors do now that the sentiment has changed? Watch for any updates on medical cost trends or Medicare reimbursement policy. That is an overhang on margin, and if it clears up… watch out above. Shares could soar.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 10.2% over the past week, dropping to $31.16 from $34.70, coinciding with a dramatic collapse…
Suddenly, Traders Love Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 6, 2025

Suddenly, Traders Love Nebius Group (NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) sentiment is doing something unusual. In the last four days optimism has suddenly spiked on investment…
Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 3, 2025

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)

No other company has been as important as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2025, but today retail investors are souring on…
DoorDash (DASH) Sentiment Gets Cut In Half, from 41 to 20
Austin Smith | Oct 31, 2025

DoorDash (DASH) Sentiment Gets Cut In Half, from 41 to 20

DoorDash Sentiment Collapses to Lowest Level in Months Retail investor sentiment around DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has deteriorated sharply over the…
Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 5, 2025

Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) fell 11% this past week, sliding to $245.01 as retail investors and options traders have…
United Health Jumps After Big Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

United Health Jumps After Big Q3 Earnings

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) beat earnings expectations this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $2.92 against a consensus of $2.82. The…
UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

UnitedHealth Boosts Guidance And Eyes Big 2026

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) beat adjusted earnings expectations this morning, posting $2.92 per share against a $2.82 estimate. Revenue landed at…
Investor Faith In Chipotle (CMG) Falls 50% On Battered US Consumer Spending
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 1, 2025

Investor Faith In Chipotle (CMG) Falls 50% On Battered US Consumer Spending

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) collapsed over 20% on growing concerns about affordability and signs of a weakened…
Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)

Shares of Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK) surged 25% yesterday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment to accelerate…

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 108,908,023
+$21.37
+9.00%
$258.89
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,398,811
+$6.44
+6.20%
$110.32
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 5,965,177
+$5.02
+5.29%
$99.97
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 31,812,355
+$1.51
+5.07%
$31.32
Delta Air Lines
DAL Vol: 9,804,393
+$2.74
+4.75%
$60.48

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 12,217,571
-$1.17
6.99%
$15.57
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 11,587,370
-$1.54
4.09%
$36.07
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 11,719,725
-$1.13
4.03%
$26.93
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 24,193,660
-$9.16
3.88%
$226.99
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 4,599,635
-$8.23
3.77%
$210.04