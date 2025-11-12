United Health Group Investors Get Crazy Bullish In Stunning About Face (UNH Stock)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) have surged 5.8% over the last two days, climbing from $321 to $340 a share. Retail investors on Reddit and X demonstrated a stunning reversal from deeply bearish to bullish sentiment in just a few days. The shift happened fast. On Monday, sentiment scores hovered at 18 (very bearish) across r/wallstreetbets. By Tuesday evening, that same crowd had flipped, with r/options traders posting bullish commentary and sentiment scores jumping to 68-72 (bullish territory). UnitedHealth had given investors plenty of reasons to worry after Q3 earnings revealed operating income collapsed 50% despite revenue beating the top line, but something has clicked for the bulls.

Reddit Turns Bullish After Hating UnitedHealth

Discussions of UnitedHealth on Reddit shifted dramatically in the past two days. The inflection point came late Tuesday afternoon when a post in r/stocks titled “Are Health Insurance Stocks Permanently Impaired?” sparked 91 comments. Despite the negative headline, the discussion forced investors to reconsider the bearish narrative and many ultimately flipped their position.

One commenter directly challenged the doom narrative:

“My premiums (non ACA) went up 20-30 percent this year…therefore higher revenues for Health Insurance Cos.”

This simple observation reframed the entire thesis

The bullish case rests on three fundamental pillars:

Premium increases are flowing through to revenue growth, with the core UnitedHealthcare segment up 16% year-over-year despite margin pressure

Management raised full-year 2025 guidance to at least $16.25 adjusted EPS and signaled “accelerating growth in 2026,” AKA – the worst is behind the stock

Analyst consensus remains bullish with 67% of the 27 covering analysts rating UNH as buy or strong buy. A $385 price target suggests 13% upside from today

Looking Beyond The Current Vibe Shift

Wednesday morning validated the shift. A massive 9am candle pushed shares from $328.72 to $341.50 in a single hour. The move came on 2.2M shares, the highest intraday volume in recent sessions. What should investors do now that the sentiment has changed? Watch for any updates on medical cost trends or Medicare reimbursement policy. That is an overhang on margin, and if it clears up… watch out above. Shares could soar.