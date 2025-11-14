S&P 500
6,755.80
+0.14%
Dow Jones
47,272.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,101.50
+0.35%
Russell 2000
2,394.12
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,702.00
-0.52%
Nikkei 225
50,540.50
+0.80%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Investing

3 AI ETFs To Load Up On Now

Key Points

  • The AI boom has produced many winners, but you don’t have to guess which AI stocks will soar next if you buy AI ETFs.
  • These AI ETFs have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and look poised to extend their gains.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Marc Guberti
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 AI ETFs To Load Up On Now

© Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

The AI boom has catapulted many stocks to new highs, and with the help of AI ETFs, you don’t have to guess the next winners. These funds exclusively hold AI stocks, giving investors exposure to some of the top stocks right now. They have outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date and look poised to continue that trend for several years.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) has given investors exposure to semiconductor stocks before AI turbocharged its growth. The fund has soared by more than 150% over the past five years and is heavily concentrated in chipmaking giants.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) make up more than one-quarter of the fund’s total assets. Its top 10 holdings make up 60% of the entire portfolio, and SOXX only has 34 holdings. It isn’t as diversified as large benchmarks like the S&P 500, but that lack of portfolio diversification has helped it outperform many indices. 

SOXX has a 0.34% expense ratio, which is reasonable for its returns. It also has a 0.40% SEC yield.

CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI)

The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) is a new ETF that came out in 2022, but it has almost doubled year-to-date as Bitcoin mining stocks become more popular. Many Bitcoin miners are pivoting to artificial intelligence and are uniquely positioned for the power supply shortage. Several Bitcoin miners have signed multi-year, multibillion dollar deals with tech giants while having the capacity to support additional deals.

It wouldn’t take much effort to get the key holdings of WGMI instead of buying shares in the fund. IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) make up 40% of the fund’s total assets, and those two stocks have been doing the heavy lifting. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is the third-largest holding, and it makes up 7.6% of the fund’s assets, demonstrating the large gap. Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) is another notable holding that made the fund’s top 10 positions. It has nearly tripled year-to-date.

WGMI has a lofty 0.75% expense ratio. However, if the sector continues to deliver excellent performance, investors may not mind the high expense ratio. WGMI has roughly $350 million in total assets.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) has doubled over the past five years amid AI tailwinds. It has a 0.68% expense ratio and spreads $7.2 billion in assets across 88 holdings. 

The fund prioritizes large-cap tech stocks that have exposure to AI, and it isn’t too top-heavy, with 35% of its assets going into its top 10 positions. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is the largest holding, which makes up 4% of the portfolio’s total assets. Several Magnificent Seven stocks and household names like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) are also in the top 10, with all of those holdings making up at least 3% of AIQ.

This fund can still outperform benchmarks like the S&P 500, but the low focus on small-cap and mid-cap stocks doesn’t give it the same explosive price movements that you can find with WGMI. AIQ may be suitable for investors who want exposure to AI but don’t want to take the high-risk, high-reward route.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

4 ETFs That Could Soar as the Fed Cuts Rates This Year
Marc Guberti | Jun 25, 2025

4 ETFs That Could Soar as the Fed Cuts Rates This Year

The Federal Reserve suggested that it will cut interest rates twice this year for a total reduction of 0.50%. These…
4 Growth ETFs With Double-Digit Upside Potential in 2025
Marc Guberti | Jun 20, 2025

4 Growth ETFs With Double-Digit Upside Potential in 2025

Growth stocks and ETFs had a rough start in 2025, but with headwinds giving way to tailwinds, the second half…
CHAT and SOXX: The 2 Growth ETFs That Could Outperform VOO Over the Next Decade
David Moadel | Aug 27, 2025

CHAT and SOXX: The 2 Growth ETFs That Could Outperform VOO Over the Next Decade

With its rock-bottom management fees and diversification across roughly 500 stocks throughout multiple market sectors, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF…
4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024
Marc Guberti | Feb 19, 2025

4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024

You don’t have to be an active investor to outperform Warren Buffett. Some passively managed ETFs have outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) for…
Tech Investors Are Choosing SOXX Over SPX — Here’s Why
David Moadel | Sep 5, 2025

Tech Investors Are Choosing SOXX Over SPX — Here’s Why

Can investors get technology-sector exposure with exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the S&P 500 or SPX? Sure, but many…
5 ETFs With AUM Growth of More Than 1000% This Year
247patrick | Jul 21, 2023

5 ETFs With AUM Growth of More Than 1000% This Year

These are some of the fastest-growing ETFs of this year.
SPX Exposure Is Fine — But Pairing It With SOXX Could Supercharge Growth
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 28, 2025

SPX Exposure Is Fine — But Pairing It With SOXX Could Supercharge Growth

The S&P 500 has been delivering stellar gains over the past few years. 2025 was supposed to be the year…
3 Must-Have AI ETFs to Buy In 2025
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Feb 25, 2025

3 Must-Have AI ETFs to Buy In 2025

Most individual AI stocks are trading at a very high premium valuation. Most of them have significant downside risk if…
3 ETFs Every Millennial Should Buy and Hold Forever
Joey Frenette | Feb 17, 2025

3 ETFs Every Millennial Should Buy and Hold Forever

Millennial investors still have time on their side and should strive to grow their wealth by placing a much heavier…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 7,624,973
+$11.42
+5.85%
$206.63
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 26,370,062
+$12.27
+5.18%
$249.22
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,054,015
+$23.35
+4.18%
$581.52
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,833,293
+$6.92
+3.94%
$182.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 28,761,025
+$0.82
+3.68%
$22.96

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 13,317,227
-$2.06
4.23%
$46.58
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 698,028
-$2.32
3.70%
$60.40
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 13,932,296
-$2.15
3.29%
$63.18
Xylem
XYL Vol: 1,093,417
-$4.30
2.92%
$142.97
Nike
NKE Vol: 10,035,973
-$1.91
2.89%
$64.12