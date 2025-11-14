S&P 500
6,672.20
-1.10%
Dow Jones
47,150.80
-0.79%
Nasdaq 100
24,640.40
-1.50%
Russell 2000
2,354.85
-1.35%
FTSE 100
9,630.80
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
49,818.00
-0.64%

Investing

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Big Upside Potential

Quick Read

  • Realty Income (O) maintained 97% occupancy during 2008 and currently sits at 98.7%.
  • LTC Properties focuses on senior housing facing a gap of 373,000 to 418,000 units at current development rates.
  • Phillips Edison (PECO) reported Q3 revenue growth of 10.4% and beat analyst estimates by 3.16%.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Big Upside Potential

© grublee / Getty Images

Most investors are in a quandary today, as they wonder whether or not to take profits on their tech gains and rotate into monthly dividend stocks. And looking at the market, it is becoming more and more enticing to invest in monthly payers like Realty Income (NYSE:O), Phillips Edison & Co (NASDAQ:PECO), and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC).

Both the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) have risen just 1.3% over the past month. Can this morph into yet another leg up? Perhaps, but there’s a noticeable decline in stamina across the board. Tech companies are still beating earnings estimates, but not by larger and larger margins like they used to.

All that revenue growth may slow down if hyperscalers abruptly scale back their AI buildout plans. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), for example, carried more debt on its balance sheet than cash in Q2 due to the aggressive AI expenditure. In Q4 2024, it had a net cash position of almost $22 billion. This is being called “Big Tech’s debt boom” as the cash flow is not enough to fund data center development.

Not to mention, it has been almost 3 years since the release of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022. Many on Wall Street want to see AI’s results on the bottom line, not just the top line.

The following monthly dividend stocks have the profitability Wall Street is starting to crave.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income almost always tops the list if you’re trying to buy a monthly dividend stock that has both defensive characteristics and great upside potential. On top of that, O stock comes with a great yield.

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust that mainly has retail firms as its primary tenants. These retail companies are quite recession-resistant themselves, and Realty Income has managed to maintain very high occupancy rates through recessions. Even in 2008, the occupancy rate was 97%, and the current occupancy rate is 98.7%.

O stock gets you a 5.71% yield today and is still trading at a discount compared to pre-pandemic peaks near $80. I believe it is only a matter of time before it recovers to that level, especially as interest rates come down. You can sit on the rising monthly yield as it does.

LTC Properties (LTC)

LTC Properties is a REIT that finances and invests in senior housing and healthcare properties. Its niche is in assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care.

All of these facilities are in high demand today and are set to be even more in demand in the coming decades. The U.S. is already facing a senior care facility shortage, expected to worsen even more with time. Estimates say anywhere from 564,000 to 609,000 senior housing units are needed. Only 191,000 will be added at current development rates. The gap is almost impossible to close in less than five years.

The oldest of the baby boomers will be turning 80 next year. Baby boomers are a large demographic group, as they were born during the post-WW2 baby boom. One can assume a similar “boom” in senior care can take place as the cohort ages past 80.

As a bonus, you get a 6.37% dividend yield. LTC stock has remained rangebound in the past five years, but I expect the tailwinds in the senior care market plus rate cuts to lead to 60-70% upside in the next 24 months. Even a 50% gain from here would only take it back to 2019 peak levels.

Phillips Edison & Company (PECO)

Phillips Edison is another REIT that operates shopping centers. The shopping center sector may look choppy, but PECO actually owns grocery-anchored properties. The foot traffic around these properties remains enduring, no matter the economic climate, so it is very defensive.

PECO stock has been on a long-term uptrend, but it is down 11% over the past year. This business is operationally strong and is already likely bottoming out. Q3 revenue growth was 10.4% and beat analyst estimates by 3.16%.

You get a 3.5% dividend yield, but the dividends are growing fast. The forward dividend yield is 3.74% and is well-covered by funds from operations (FFO). The forward dividend rate is $1.3, covered by $2.59 in forward FFO.

PECO stock can deliver 15% to 20% upside in the next year, along with those dividends, as it recovers.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

These 5 Dividend Stocks Will Pay You Like a Boss Every Month
Joey Solitro | Mar 18, 2025

These 5 Dividend Stocks Will Pay You Like a Boss Every Month

Dividend stocks offer a reliable way to generate monthly income without the hassles of finding a side gig, buying and…
Passive Income Seekers Should Look at These Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Mar 11, 2025

Passive Income Seekers Should Look at These Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks

Dividend stocks are gaining popularity again due to the recent wave of bearishness in the stock market. Both retail and…
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Want $5,000 in Monthly Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 26, 2025

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Want $5,000 in Monthly Income

September is approaching fast, and if the market is right, interest rate cuts will start once more. This means income…
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for $10,000 in Monthly Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 19, 2025

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for $10,000 in Monthly Income

If you want $10,000 per month, or $120k a year, this is a tall order unless you have a huge…
5 Safe Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Offering Boomers a Lifetime of Income
Lee Jackson | Sep 19, 2025

5 Safe Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Offering Boomers a Lifetime of Income

These five stocks with monthly dividends seem like great ideas for Baby Boomer passive income-oriented investors seeking upside appreciation.
You’re Leaving Money on the Table if You Don’t Own These 3 Monthly Dividend REITs
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Nov 2, 2025

You’re Leaving Money on the Table if You Don’t Own These 3 Monthly Dividend REITs

Well-run real estate investment trusts (or REITs) can be some of the best dividend stocks in your portfolio. Realty Income…
5 Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Offer Boomers and Retirees Income for Life
Lee Jackson | Oct 23, 2025

5 Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Offer Boomers and Retirees Income for Life

Five safe high-yield monthly pay stocks are among the best investment ideas for those looking to generate secure and reliable…
3 Dividend Growth Stocks That Should Be in Everyone’s Portfolio
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Nov 11, 2025

3 Dividend Growth Stocks That Should Be in Everyone’s Portfolio

You’d often hear that there’s no “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to dividend stocks. However, that’s not really the case when…
3 Cash-Cow Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget
Omor Ibne Ehsan | May 28, 2025

3 Cash-Cow Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget

Most dividend stocks pay quarterly, but monthly dividend stocks turn every thirty days into a payday. The number of payouts…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 6,804,270
+$2.21
+5.10%
$45.52
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 57,633,644
+$3.42
+4.62%
$77.38
Dow
DOW Vol: 18,576,254
+$0.93
+4.19%
$23.11
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 7,195,184
+$4.25
+3.85%
$114.57
APA
APA Vol: 20,346,768
+$0.80
+3.35%
$24.69

Top Losing Stocks

Disney
DIS Vol: 44,044,075
-$9.04
7.75%
$107.61
Corning
GLW Vol: 11,371,436
-$6.65
7.47%
$82.36
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,428,328
-$2.82
7.44%
$35.09
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,348,361
-$20.70
7.31%
$262.56
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 11,107,072
-$20.86
6.86%
$283.14