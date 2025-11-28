S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

This International ETF Might Be a Better Buy Than the VOO or QQQ

Quick Read

  • Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) gained around 29% year to date and outperformed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
  • VEA holds non-U.S. AI innovators like ASML and Shopify alongside lower valuations than U.S. indices.
  • International ETFs offer geographic diversification away from Magnificent Seven concentration risk in U.S. markets.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This International ETF Might Be a Better Buy Than the VOO or QQQ

© RORONOR / Shutterstock.com

The international ETFs have had quite the impressive year, outperforming the likes of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) as well as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) so far this year while rolling over far fewer bumps in the road. Undoubtedly, time will tell how much longer the international ETFs can outperform the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100. Either way, the valuations still look quite stellar with the ETFs that go above and beyond the U.S. market.

So, if you’re one of many investors who are ready to diversify geographically to new markets that might have the edge on valuation, perhaps it’s time to give the international ETF roster a second look now that they’re showing signs that they can keep up with America’s best indices. Of course, I’m not against foregoing international exposure if you’re fine with the valuations and the heaviness in the Magnificent Seven indices.

If the Mag Seven trade runs out of steam, the U.S. indices might be dragged down as international ETFs maintain their newfound momentum

The Nasdaq 100 index, in particular, is a cheap way to become overweight in the Magnificent Seven names, which are bound to soar higher if the AI trade is due for another leg higher. Though the performance of the seven names will vary, I do think that the group remains one of the most powerful forces in AI as many of the top players race to achieve some form of superintelligence over the coming decade.

When it comes to the superintelligence race, there’s a lot on the line. And that makes the Mag Seven worth owning, even if they’re pricier, and doubts grow about their ability to monetize the jarring level of spending they’re doing.

Though I have confidence in the Mag Seven, investors must also be ready to invest beyond America, if not for diversification, to invest in the other AI innovators out there that also stand to win in the global AI race. And, yes, it’s a global race that could have big winners abroad. 

Here is one of the top international ETFs that is firing on all cylinders, which also has intriguing, lower-cost AI names in the mix that U.S. investors might find they’re underexposed to going into the new year.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is one of the most popular international ETFs to go with if you want to keep your fees low and you want exposure to developed (as opposed to emerging) markets only. Given the AI boom is likely to power the developed markets more robustly in the initial stages, I’d argue that an ETF like the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is worth standing by. Year to date, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has raced ahead of the S&P and Nasdaq 100, gaining around 29% year to date.

With lower valuations and a good dose, a very well-balanced mix (most holdings comprise less than 1% of the fund) of names, including non-U.S. AI innovators like European semi equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ:AMSL), diversified South Korean tech titan Samsung, and Canada’s e-commerce AI firm Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), you’re getting a lot from such a low-cost international ETF.

Given all the ETF can add to an S&P 500-heavy portfolio, I’d not be afraid to buy as the international names might just have the edge in the new year, as investors grow more cautious of the high-multiple growth stocks, as well as the Mag Seven, which might not be the easy way to outperform anymore.

Sure, one S&P-beating year doesn’t mean that the tides have changed. However, if you’ve got too much exposure to the Mag Seven and want an ETF that can do well, even if the AI trade wobbles a bit, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF is an excellent portfolio diversifier that might just help you do better as investors look to take on more of a value tilt.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

This Stellar Vanguard ETF Is Beating the VTI and VOO This Year
Joey Frenette | Oct 18, 2025

This Stellar Vanguard ETF Is Beating the VTI and VOO This Year

For investors looking to set and forget, it’s hard to do much better than the Vanguard ETFs. Undoubtedly, the Vanguard…
Legendary Hedge Funds Bought These 2 Vanguard ETFs in Q3
Joey Frenette | Nov 14, 2025

Legendary Hedge Funds Bought These 2 Vanguard ETFs in Q3

The billionaire hedge funds have been buying and selling plenty of individual names over the past quarter. And while it’s…
VOO, VEA, VWO: Which Stellar Vanguard ETF is the Best Bet?
Joey Frenette | Oct 11, 2025

VOO, VEA, VWO: Which Stellar Vanguard ETF is the Best Bet?

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at three of the most popular Vanguard ETFs out there. Undoubtedly, there’s…
VEU vs VWO: Which International Vanguard ETF Is a Better Fit for Your Portfolio?
Joey Frenette | Mar 2, 2025

VEU vs VWO: Which International Vanguard ETF Is a Better Fit for Your Portfolio?

While there’s nothing wrong with staying fully invested domestically (investing in America has been a winning bet time and time…
2 Vanguard ETFs Retirees Can Buy for International Diversification
Joey Frenette | Feb 11, 2025

2 Vanguard ETFs Retirees Can Buy for International Diversification

Retirees looking to diversify into international stocks can find a low-cost solution aboard the ship of Vanguard. To this day,…
Retirees: The Only 2 International ETFs You Need for Growth and Diversification
Joey Frenette | Dec 30, 2024

Retirees: The Only 2 International ETFs You Need for Growth and Diversification

The S&P 500 is fresh off its second straight year of more than 20% gains. Nobody knows if the Great…
4 Vanguard ETFs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 16, 2025

4 Vanguard ETFs Hedge Funds Are Buying

Whether you’ve been investing for years or are simply starting out, buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way…
3 Reasons Vanguard’s VGT ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio
Joey Frenette | Feb 7, 2025

3 Reasons Vanguard’s VGT ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio

Passive investors looking to better capitalize on the AI boom may wish to consider Vanguard’s more aggressive, tech-focused ETF, the…
The 3 Vanguard ETFs I’m Most Excited About for 2026 And Beyond
Chris MacDonald | Nov 17, 2025

The 3 Vanguard ETFs I’m Most Excited About for 2026 And Beyond

In terms of top exchange traded fund (ETF) providers I think investors should consider, Vanguard remains a top pick of…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72