The eVTOL Revolution Is Here: 3 Flying Car Stocks to Buy in November

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Whether you’ve heard of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft or not, the concept of “flying cars” is something most investors can get behind. Whether that’s because you were a fan of The Jetsons as a child or not, the reality is that flying cars may be around the corner sooner than many may think.

In fact, some companies have already garnered impressive traction in key markets around the world, with regulators seeming to be intrigued by the innovative technology these companies are putting forward. With these aircraft resembling a mix of airplane and helicopter technology, the idea is that urban transport between key areas (say, a large urban center and an airport) could be much quicker and more efficient in the air than on the roads. As such, investors are currently placing bets on which companies will be able to scale the fastest and capture the most market share.

With investment and regulatory capture the key items on investors’ checklists right now, the fact that these three companies have already achieved some level of permitting in key markets suggests that the view will eventually shift to how soon these companies can become profitable.

That said, these are longer-term speculative bets on a sector that’s still in its infancy. For those considering this sector, here are three of the best bets I think are worth making today.

Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is the company I’d say is the leading U.S. player in eVTOL technology. The California-based company has produced some interesting prototypes which have a 100-mile range, and can land much in the same way as a helicopter. Focusing on both commercial and military markets, there’s a lot to like about the potential diversity of cash flows Joby may provide down the line.

Importantly, Joby has received a key investment from auto giant Toyota (NYSE:TM) to pursue the commercialization of its Blade aircraft, with its $23 million in revenue derived from a recently-received defense contract.

If investors are bullish on both the commercial and defense applications eVTOL technology can provide, Joby’s status as a leader in both markets should bolster its investment thesis. And for those worried about cash burn, the fact that Joby still has around $1 billion in cash on hand should provide plenty of runway for the company to continue to grow and improve its offerings.

With a market capitalization of just $13 billion, I’d argue that this is a company that is worth a speculative investment here. The company’s valuation multiples won’t matter until material revenue and earnings come in. But there’s time, and those looking to benefit on the innovation California continues to bring to the table clearly have plenty of time to wait for this company to bring its products to scale.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Another top eVTOL juggernaut in its own right, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has seen one of the most impressive traction with its flagship Midnight eVTOL aircraft. This aircraft has seen traction in both U.S. and global markets, with some notable launches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai suggesting that this aircraft could be due for prime-time revenue generation in short order.

The company continues to target 2026 for FAA certification to launch wider-scale operations in the U.S. But with bold expansion plans, investors have clearly jumped on board, with ACHR stock nearly doubling over the past year. That move is impressive, given the overall bearish sentiment that’s been building among speculative tech stocks of late.

So, we’ll have to see how this stock performs in 2026. But with so much traction around commercialization efforts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Archer gain a market share lead out of the gate. It just depends on how market participants view this market share lead, and whether it will hold, or how much competition may eat away at initial margins.

There are plenty of question marks. But one thing is for certain – Archer is a leading player in a market that could be very profitable in just a few years. I think the juice is worth the squeeze here.

EHang Holdings (EH)

Perhaps the most speculative pick on this list of potential winners from an incoming flying car stock revolution is EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH).

Much of my view that this is a more speculative name than the others is due to the fact that EHang is the sole Chinese eVTOL player on this list. A U.S.-listed Chinese name, there are idiosyncratic risks to owning this stock, stemming from the Chinese government’s treatment of tech companies, and particularly those who raised money in the U.S. market.

While the Chinese economy is still supposed to represent one that can be defined as “capitalism with Chinese characteristics,” it’s also true that investing in Chinese stocks has been a losing bet for much of the past two decades.

That said, the tide of institutional and investor capital has been shifting toward Chinese and emerging market stocks, so perhaps now is the time to consider adding some exposure to a truly global player. And given the size of the Chinese market, and EHang’s lead on this front, perhaps this is the best way to play the global eVTOL sector over the long-term.

If I had to pick the ultimate winners long-term, these three companies would all be in the discussion. Long-term investors looking to put on some sort of long-term bet may want to think about adding some small percentage of each company to their portfolio, and see how this position performs a decade or so from now. That’s the timeline I think makes the most sense for a bet like this.