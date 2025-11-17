Up 95% In 2025, Should You Buy This AI Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a digital finance platform that has disrupted traditional banking. The company has transformed the way we handle money through the use of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The platform offers one-stop solutions for money management and has attracted young individuals who are happy to tap and swipe instead of heading to a physical bank branch.

SoFi’s core offering include the money account which works like a savings account. It also offers personal loans, student loan refinancing, and has an investment platform offering stocks, options, ETFs and cryptocurrency trading. SoFi stock is up 96% in the year and over 150% in the past five years. Exchanging hands for $27.82, the stock is nearing all time highs. So, is it worth buying SoFi or should you wait for a dip? Here’s why I think it could be the best AI stock to own through 2030.

The growth lies in numbers

SoFi added a record 905,000 new members in the third quarter, up 35% year over year, taking the total members to 12.6 million. The third quarter marked a highest quarterly increase ever. Product adoption was also up 36% annually to hit a record 18.6 million products. Management projects adding another 3.5 million new members this year, representing a 34% jump from previous year.

The company offers everything a user needs from a fintech platform; zero-commission stock trading, a high-yield savings account, loans, mortgage refinancing and crypto trading. Everything is offered on a single mobile app.

The company recently reentered the crypto game, allowing select members to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other assets with full access to all members by the end of the year. Investors keen on buying and selling digital assets via a licensed bank will choose SoFi over other digital platforms. With a member base of 12.6 million, SoFi could dominate the crypto market in the long term.

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

A financial disrupter with upside potential

SoFi is a financial disrupter with impressive fundamentals in the third quarter, beating expectations on both revenue and profit. It reported a revenue of $950 million, up 38% year-over-year in the quarter.

Its EPS stood at $0.11, an impressive 120% year over year jump. The management increased full year guidance and now expects a net revenue of $3.54 billion and an adjusted net income of $455 million. About a dozen analysts raised the stock’s price target after the result and are optimistic about the company. The financial services segment saw a 76% revenue jump and a 54% contribution margin, standing out as the best segment.

SoFi will write a multi year growth story and taking a position while the stock trades below $50 could be a smart investor move.

Key takeaway

SoFi continues to capitalise on the shift from traditional banking to digital platforms and this is only the beginning. The company has had an excellent 2025, supported by strong fundamentals, growth in members and an expanding lineup of financial products. Valued at a market cap of $37 billion, the stock has the potential to keep soaring high. SoFi can double your money in the next five years.