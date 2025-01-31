3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2025 Thinkstock

If you are always on the lookout for ways to double your money, you’re at the right place. Investing in the stock market doesn’t come without the risks but if you pick the right stocks, you can double your money this year. The current market is volatile and if you want to make the most of the growth potential, you need to cherry-pick stocks. I’ve identified three businesses that have the potential to double your money in 2025. These companies had been making news throughout 2024 and are on their way higher. Let’s look at the three stocks that could double your money.

SoFi Technologies

Fintech player SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is set to have another excellent year. It enjoyed tremendous success in 2024 and has started 2025 with a bang. The company announced the fourth-quarter results and reported a revenue of $734.1 million, a 19% year-over-year jump and the adjusted EPS stood at $0.05. The CEO called 2024 SoFi’s best year ever as it saw strong growth across all the segments. There was an 84% jump in revenue in the financial services segment and an 18% jump in the lending revenue. Additionally, the company ended the year with over 10.1 million members, up 34% year-over-year.

Trading at $16, SOFI stock hit its 52-week high last week. When I previously recommended buying the stock, it was trading at $7.

If you had purchased it then, you would be sitting on 128% gains. The outlook for 2025 disappointed investors which led the stock to dip but this is temporary. I am highly optimistic about the future of SoFi and its ability to navigate through choppy waters. It started as a student loan lender but has become a complete financial service provider. SoFi offers all the financial solutions in one place and it has seen a steady rise in members and revenue.

For the full year, SoFi expects an adjusted revenue of $3.2 to $3.275 billion and aims to add 2.8 million new members in the year. I believe SoFi is one of the best fintech plays and the only stock you should own now. It has the power to double your money this year.

Robinhood

Up 322% in the past year, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock is on an unstoppable rally. Exchanging hands for $47, the stock is close to its 52-week high of $52. It became popular for the no-fee trades and attracted young, first-time investors. The company is making the most of the bullishness surrounding the financial market with stocks and crypto hitting new highs.

Robinhood is set to report on February 12 and the market is optimistic about the results. The company’s monthly metric report for November reflected a 780% year-over-year jump in crypto trading volume and a 178% jump in its stock trading volume. This will be reflected in the quarterly results since Robinhood makes money every time a trade is completed on the platform.

Earlier, the company managed to agree to a settlement and pay $45 million in a deal on allegations that it had committed transgressions that involved activities like record keeping, trade reporting, and rules around short selling. The company admitted to the wrongdoing and has come to a settlement.

Immediately after, Morgan Stanley added it to the bank’s Financials’ Finest list as a top pick. Bernstein also called it the best idea in global digital assets coverage. If the stock continues its rally, you will double your money sooner than expected.

DraftKings

Sports betting platform DraftKings Inc. – (NASDAQ:DKNG) is an undervalued stock with a lot of room to run. With various states legalizing sports betting, DraftKings has managed to enter new markets and has shown steady growth since 2021. It operates in 25 states and the District of Columbia. As remaining states move towards legalization, DraftKings will continue to grow.

In the third quarter , the revenue was up 39% year over year to $1.1 billion and the adjusted loss stood at $0.17 per share. The loss was halved year over year. DraftKings is a business that took time to reach where it is today and it will take several years to reach its potential, mainly because the legalization in states does not happen at once. The company isn’t profitable yet, but it has shown impressive numbers with revenue growth and a shrinking loss.

The market is growing and there is a lot of scope for expansion by adding new customers. DraftKings intends to make the most of it and if you look at the bigger picture, there’s reason enough to be bullish about the stock. If you are ready to ride the sports betting wave, now is the time to place your bets on the company.

DKNG stock is already up 13% year-to-date and trading for $41. I believe DKNG is positioned for tremendous growth.

