Investors Hate DUOL Stock Now

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) shares are down 45% in the last month, coinciding with an implosion of retail investor sentiment. 24/7 Wall St’s Social Sentiment Score for DUOL has plunged to the 22-28 range (on a 0-100 scale) as of this morning.

Once a darling stock on communities like Reddit and X, DUOL is being tar and feathered after poor earnings.

One viral post titled “Duolingo Got Creamed and I Still Think It’s Overvalued” dominated the conversation on r/stocks and r/investing.

The earnings report itself could be read as mixed. Revenue climbed 41% year-over-year to $252.27 million, though it missed analyst estimates of $260.35 million. Daily active users surged 36% to over 50 million, and operating income jumped 145.79% to $33.4 million. Yet the market’s reaction was brutal. Volume spiked to 13.06 million shares on November 6th (five times normal levels), and selling pressure has persisted ever since. What triggered such a violent reversal in a company posting strong growth metrics?

It’s All About The Valuation

The shift in sentiment stems from deep skepticism about Duolingo’s ability to sustain its premium valuation and organic growth trajectory. A detailed analysis by Reddit user rarebirdcapital gained massive traction, accumulating 481 upvotes and 156 comments on r/stocks alone. The post argues that even after losing $10 billion in market capitalization, the stock remains overvalued, stating: “I still think it’s overvalued, and I think the fair value is around $162/share.” This implies 9% additional downside from current levels.

The bearish case rests on three fundamental concerns that resonate across investment communities:

Marketing cost trajectory: Duolingo currently spends just 10% of revenue on marketing compared to 30-40% for competitors like Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY). As the post notes: “As the organic growth from its fun and edgy brand image fades, Duolingo will need to spend more on marketing to maintain its user acquisition.” Marketing expenses could triple to maintain user acquisition, crushing margins.

Creative Talent Is Leaving: Zaria Parvez, the architect behind Duolingo's viral social media presence, departed the company.

Zaria Parvez, the architect behind Duolingo’s viral social media presence, departed the company. The Product Is Getting Worse: Long-time users report the platform has “become worse over time,” with constant A/B testing that prioritizes monetization over education.

And Then There Is The Insider Selling

Compounding the negative sentiment, both co-founders executed significant stock sales in the weeks leading up to the earnings collapse. CTO Severin Hacker disposed of approximately 10,000 shares on November 4th at prices ranging from $258 to $267, just two days before the stock plummeted 25.5%. CEO Luis von Ahn sold 51,768 Class B shares on October 20th at $312.73. Combined, the insiders avoided losses of 30-44% by timing their exits ahead of the market rout.

What’s more telling is what didn’t happen. With shares now trading at $178, no insiders have stepped in to buy.

If You Want To Keep On Going…

All of this reads like investor capitulation. For anyone still hanging on, here are three things to watch:

1) Whether marketing expenses begin creeping toward the 20-30% range in upcoming quarters

2) Any announcements regarding social media strategy or talent retention,

3) Whether management addresses the valuation disconnect in future earnings calls.

¡Buena suerte!, bonne chance, and good luck out there.