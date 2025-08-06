Live: Will Duolingo (DUOL) Soar After Q2 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Max subscription tier continues to expand across geographies with strong pricing power.

Generative AI integration enables faster content deployment and more adaptive learning.

New subject categories (Math, Music, Chess) are outpacing language base growth.

Duolingo (Nasdaq: DUOL) will report Q2 earnings after the close. The Street expects $240.78 million in revenue and EPS of $1.29, with strong contributions from Duolingo Max and robust user growth across language and non-language categories. While margins are expected to dip modestly in Q2, management continues to signal expansion in the second half of the year.

While the stock is still up 106% over the past year, its been on a gradual slide since Q1 earnings.

Earnings Estimates

Revenue: $240.78 million

EPS: $1.29

FY 2025 Revenue: $996.5 million

FY 2025 EPS: $6.07

These imply 38% revenue growth for Q2 and full-year EPS growth of 41%.

Key Areas to Watch

Duolingo Max expansion and pricing localization

CEO Luis von Ahn said Max is “growing at a faster pace than Super” and noted strong adoption in India and Mexico. The team is testing localized pricing in emerging markets to unlock further penetration.

Generative AI enabling faster content creation and feature testing

Management credited AI for helping launch new courses faster and conduct “hundreds of A/B tests a month.” This improves iteration speed and personalization, particularly for advanced learners.

Chess launch imminent; math/music growing faster than language base

Duolingo’s new Chess app is entering beta, while Math and Music are already showing faster growth rates than language. These categories could offer incremental monetization and reduce churn.

Margin expansion expected in H2 after 50bps Q2 dip

CFO Matt Skaruppa guided to “roughly 50 basis points of sequential margin compression” in Q2 due to marketing seasonality but said margins will expand in H2 with operating leverage.

English learners under-penetrated but growing faster and showing higher Max adoption

Luis von Ahn highlighted that English learners now account for 38% of Max subscribers and are growing faster than the overall base, providing a long-term growth lever for international ARPU.

