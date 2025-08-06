Live: Will Duolingo (DUOL) Soar After Q2 Earnings

Key Points
-
Max subscription tier continues to expand across geographies with strong pricing power.
-
Generative AI integration enables faster content deployment and more adaptive learning.
-
New subject categories (Math, Music, Chess) are outpacing language base growth.
-
Live Updates
Key Operating Highlights
This was Duolingo’s best topline quarter ever — new categories like Chess are expanding the TAM while Max continues to scale profitably.
|Metric
|Q2 2025
|YoY Change
|DAUs
|47.7M
|+40%
|MAUs
|128.3M
|+24%
|Paid Subscribers
|10.9M
|+37%
|Revenue
|$252.3M
|+41%
|Subscription Revenue
|$210.7M
|+46%
|Net Income
|$44.8M
|+84%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$78.7M (31.2%)
|+64%
|Free Cash Flow
|$86.3M
|+61%
Management Commentary
“We exceeded our own high expectations for bookings and revenue this quarter, and did it while expanding profitability.”
— Luis von Ahn, CEO
Von Ahn emphasized traction from product innovations like Energy, the Chess course, and AI tutoring via Max, all showing signs of increasing engagement and learner outcomes.
Revenue beat but missed on EPS
Strong user and revenue growth beat expectations, but EPS came in below consensus due to reinvestment and continued AI cost pressure. However, higher guidance and upside in all major KPIs will likely offset the EPS miss with investors.
Guidance: Raised full-year revenue and margin guidance
— FY revenue now $1.011B–$1.019B (vs. prior $996.5M)
— Adjusted EBITDA margin raised to 28.75% from prior ~28% midpoint
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|EPS
|$0.91 (diluted)
|$1.29
|❌
|Revenue
|$252.3M
|$240.78M
|✅
Release is out for top line numbers
Duolingo cleared the bar on both topline and earnings and raised FY guidance, which is key after pre-earnings caution over churn and growth deceleration. The 41% YoY revenue growth matches Street expectations to the dollar, but the company emphasized upside across bookings and profitability, suggesting strong operating leverage. Early product traction (like Chess and Energy mechanics) also got a shoutout, setting the tone for innovation-led engagement.
More details — including updated full-year guidance, strategic KPIs, and management quotes — will follow once the shareholder letter or full financial tables are available.
JPMorgan on DUOL
Just a few weeks back, JPMorgan trimmed its price target on Duolingo to $500 from $580, while maintaining an Overweight rating ahead of the company’s Q2 results. Shares are currently trading at $337.88, down roughly 30% from their May 14 highs.
Analyst Bryan Smilek described the stock as “controversial” going into earnings, citing rising investor caution due to:
-
Third-party data suggesting softer-than-expected user growth
-
Signs of slower subscription bookings
-
An uptick in churn for Duolingo Max, the company’s premium AI-powered tier
Despite the recent pullback, JPMorgan continues to view Duolingo as a secular category leader in consumer edtech, recommending buying the dip based on long-term fundamentals.
While near-term metrics may be under pressure, JPMorgan sees structural upside tied to Duolingo’s brand moat and monetization pipeline.
How Duolingo Has Performed After Past Earnings
DUOL has beaten EPS expectations in three of the last four quarters. Market reaction has been strongest following Q1 and Q2 prints, while Q4 earnings saw a steep drawdown despite in-line results.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+5.59%
|+21.61%
|+29.46%
|+29.45%
|Q4 2024
|–24.49%
|–16.95%
|–26.24%
|–18.52%
|Q3 2024
|+15.29%
|–0.95%
|–3.62%
|+9.03%
|Q2 2024
|+18.81%
|+10.90%
|+25.87%
|+25.66%
Duolingo (Nasdaq: DUOL) will report Q2 earnings after the close. The Street expects $240.78 million in revenue and EPS of $1.29, with strong contributions from Duolingo Max and robust user growth across language and non-language categories. While margins are expected to dip modestly in Q2, management continues to signal expansion in the second half of the year.
While the stock is still up 106% over the past year, its been on a gradual slide since Q1 earnings.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Duolingo’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically
Earnings Estimates
- Revenue: $240.78 million
- EPS: $1.29
- FY 2025 Revenue: $996.5 million
- FY 2025 EPS: $6.07
These imply 38% revenue growth for Q2 and full-year EPS growth of 41%.
Key Areas to Watch
Duolingo Max expansion and pricing localization
CEO Luis von Ahn said Max is “growing at a faster pace than Super” and noted strong adoption in India and Mexico. The team is testing localized pricing in emerging markets to unlock further penetration.
Generative AI enabling faster content creation and feature testing
Management credited AI for helping launch new courses faster and conduct “hundreds of A/B tests a month.” This improves iteration speed and personalization, particularly for advanced learners.
Chess launch imminent; math/music growing faster than language base
Duolingo’s new Chess app is entering beta, while Math and Music are already showing faster growth rates than language. These categories could offer incremental monetization and reduce churn.
Margin expansion expected in H2 after 50bps Q2 dip
CFO Matt Skaruppa guided to “roughly 50 basis points of sequential margin compression” in Q2 due to marketing seasonality but said margins will expand in H2 with operating leverage.
English learners under-penetrated but growing faster and showing higher Max adoption
Luis von Ahn highlighted that English learners now account for 38% of Max subscribers and are growing faster than the overall base, providing a long-term growth lever for international ARPU.
