S&P 500
6,839.00
+0.07%
Dow Jones
0.00
+0.00%
Nasdaq 100
25,552.20
-0.06%
Russell 2000
0.00
+0.00%
FTSE 100
9,691.10
-0.21%
Nikkei 225
49,619.00
+0.15%

Investing

Michael Burry Builds A Bear Army With Tesla “Wildly Overvalued” Call

Quick Read

  • Tesla (TSLA) trades at 294x trailing earnings and 192x forward earnings with a $1.43T market cap.
  • Tesla’s net income fell 36.6% year-over-year to $1.37B despite 11.6% revenue growth.
  • Michael Burry called Tesla ridiculously overvalued as operating margin compressed to 5.8%.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Michael Burry Builds A Bear Army With Tesla “Wildly Overvalued” Call

© 2025 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) slipped 1.2% to $424.98 on December 2, 2025, as retail investors rallied behind Michael Burry’s latest call that the electric vehicle maker is “ridiculously overvalued.” The famed investor’s assessment ignited a viral discussion on Reddit’s r/investing, where a post titled “Michael Burry Calls Out Tesla Stating They Are ‘Ridiculously Overvalued'” exploded to 1,550 upvotes and 295 comments in under 24 hours. The sentiment score registered at 12, marking “very bearish” territory as traders increasingly question whether Tesla’s $1.43 trillion market cap can hold.

Michael Burry Calls Out Tesla Stating They Are ‘Ridiculously Overvalued’
by
u/[user] in
investing

The Reddit discussion captured the retail investing community’s growing skepticism. One top commenter observed: “Burry has been right before when everyone else was wrong. The Big Short wasn’t a fluke.” Another user added: “At 294x earnings, you’re not buying a car company – you’re buying a religion. And religions don’t trade on fundamentals.” A third pointed out: “The math is simple: Tesla would need to become more profitable than Apple and Google combined to justify this valuation.”

The Valuation Math Behind the Bear Case

Burry’s thesis finds substantial support in Tesla’s fundamental metrics. The company trades at 294x trailing earnings and 192x forward earnings, multiples that dwarf traditional automakers by a factor of 30 or more. With a price-to-sales ratio of 14.96 and EV/EBITDA at 108, investors are paying extraordinary premiums for a business generating just 5.31% profit margins. The PEG ratio of 8.59 suggests massive overvaluation relative to growth, particularly troubling given that quarterly earnings declined 37% year-over-year in Q3 2025.

Reddit’s investing community is connecting the dots:

  • Net income fell 36.6% YoY to $1.37 billion despite 11.6% revenue growth
  • Operating margin compressed to 5.8%, down from healthier levels a year ago
  • Analyst consensus price target of $392.93 sits 9% below current levels

Trading Activity Reflects Growing Doubt

Tesla experienced extreme volatility through November, dropping 16.5% from $468 to $391 in three weeks before recovering to current levels. Insider activity tells a revealing story: while Elon Musk acquired 423.7 million shares in November (likely compensation-related), director James Murdoch disposed of 60,000 shares at $422.68 in September. The stock now trades 12% below its 52-week high of $488.54, with prediction markets showing upside price targets already achieved. Burry’s call crystallizes concerns that have been building across retail forums for weeks, from Chinese robotics competition to political risks surrounding Musk’s government involvement.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: “Ridiculously Overvalued” Tesla
Rich Duprey | Dec 2, 2025

Michael Burry Has a New Short Target: “Ridiculously Overvalued” Tesla

Michael Burry, the billionaire investor immortalized in The Big Short for predicting the 2008 housing crash, has stirred the markets…
Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 2, 2025

Michael Burry Attacks Tesla Valuation

Famed investor Michael Burry believes Tesla is ridiculously overvalued. He also criticized CEO Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package.
Price Prediction: Can Tesla Really Be Worth $8.5 Trillion in 10 Years or Less?
Joey Frenette | Dec 2, 2025

Price Prediction: Can Tesla Really Be Worth $8.5 Trillion in 10 Years or Less?

With Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk now getting the green light for his historic $1 trillion compensation plan, all eyes…
‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution
Rich Duprey | Nov 5, 2025

‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Is Betting Big Against the AI Revolution

Michael Burry is the billionaire investor famous for predicting the 2008 housing crash immortalized in the book and movie titled,…
Michael Burry of Big Short Fame Loves These 3 Stocks
Joey Frenette | Sep 3, 2025

Michael Burry of Big Short Fame Loves These 3 Stocks

I’m a massive fan of Dr. Michael Burry, the man played by Christian Bale in The Big Short, not only…
Famed Investor Michael Burry Bets Against the AI Boom
David Moadel | Nov 4, 2025

Famed Investor Michael Burry Bets Against the AI Boom

You may have seen the portrayal of famous financier and trader Michael Burry in the film The Big Short. Now,…
Is Michael Burry Shutting His Fund Just Before He’s About to Be Proved Right?
Rich Duprey | Nov 18, 2025

Is Michael Burry Shutting His Fund Just Before He’s About to Be Proved Right?

Michael Burry, the investor immortalized in “The Big Short” for predicting the 2008 housing crash, recently sent shockwaves through markets…
2 Stocks Michael Burry Just Bought
Joey Frenette | Nov 5, 2025

2 Stocks Michael Burry Just Bought

Dr. Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame shocked many, enraged some, and intrigued everyone when he pulled the curtain…
The Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Uber-Bearish – Sells Out His Entire Portfolio Except One Stock
Lee Jackson | May 16, 2025

The Big Short’s Michael Burry Is Uber-Bearish – Sells Out His Entire Portfolio Except One Stock

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 22,643,783
+$18.92
+10.15%
$205.38
Intel
INTC Vol: 167,121,458
+$3.46
+8.65%
$43.47
NXP Semiconductors
NXPI Vol: 6,159,469
+$15.86
+7.95%
$215.35
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 11,953,508
+$3.28
+6.14%
$56.71
Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,721,463
+$10.31
+5.74%
$189.94

Top Losing Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 20,737,097
-$4.24
6.59%
$60.11
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 1,313,994
-$10.69
5.26%
$192.55
International Paper
IP Vol: 6,193,064
-$1.34
3.42%
$37.85
PG&E
PCG Vol: 25,676,633
-$0.52
3.28%
$15.32
McKesson
MCK Vol: 1,331,203
-$27.19
3.17%
$829.70