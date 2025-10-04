Buy, Sell or Hold: Nvidia Stock At $190

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Nvidia (NVDA) thrives on AI tailwinds, posting 56% revenue growth in the second quarter.

(NVDA) thrives on AI tailwinds, posting 56% revenue growth in the second quarter. Geopolitical tensions between the U.. and China make winning back the lost $8 billion in revenue from the region difficult.

Analysts favor NVDA with a buy rating and a $214 price target, signaling 14% upside potential.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have pulled back from their summer highs, but have regained their momentum with the stock trading just above $187 per share. The chipmaker, a linchpin in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, commands a market cap exceeding $4.5 trillion after a year-to-date gain of about 40%.

Yet, with the stock now testing the $190 level, investors face a familiar dilemma: Is this a buying opportunity amid sustained AI demand, or a signal to trim positions before potential headwinds? Wall Street remains largely optimistic, with 64 analysts assigning a consensus “Buy” rating and an average 12-month price target of $214 per share. That implies over 14% upside from here. But valuation concerns and geopolitical risks add layers of caution on whether to buy, sell, or hold NVDA stock.

For long-term holders, the question boils down to Nvidia’s ability to maintain its grip on AI infrastructure spending, though short-term traders might eye volatility around its Nov. 19 earnings report.

AI Powerhouse Keeps Delivering Explosive Gains

Nvidia’s dominance in accelerated computing has turned it into the go-to provider for AI training and inference workloads. Its data center segment, which now accounts for over 85% of revenue, continues to surge as hyperscalers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ramp up GPU deployments.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Nvidia posted revenue of $46.7 billion, marking a 56% year-over-year increase and a 6% sequential rise. Earnings came in at $1.05 per share, beating estimates of $1.01 per share. The Blackwell platform, Nvidia’s latest AI chip architecture, saw data center revenue grow 17% quarter-over-quarter, underscoring robust demand despite production ramp challenges.

Beyond hardware, Nvidia’s software edge — via its CUDA and Omniverse platforms — creates a moat that locks in developers and enterprises. The company ended the quarter with $56.8 billion in cash and equivalents, dwarfing its $8.5 billion in long-term debt. Operating cash flow hit $15.4 billion, funding aggressive R&D and a $60 billion share repurchase authorization boost in August.

Looking ahead, Nvidia guides for Q3 revenue of $54 billion, plus or minus 2%, with gross margins in the mid-70% range. Analysts project full-year fiscal 2026 revenue topping $200 billion, driven by AI infrastructure buildouts projected to exceed $1 trillion globally by 2030.

Nvidia’s early-mover advantage positions it to capture 30% to 40% market share, analysts at Melius Research estimate. Recent partnerships, including a $100 billion OpenAI commitment, a $5 billion investment in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and robotics collaborations with Fujitsu, signal diversification into agentic AI and physical AI applications.

These moves not only fuel growth but also mitigate reliance on a few mega-customers.

Valuation Stretch Meets Real-World Hurdles

At $187 per share, Nvidia trades at a forward P/E of about 29, just above the semiconductor industry average of 27, reflecting a discounted growth profile versus the premium it arguably should command. Some models, though, peg NVDA’s intrinsic value at $138 per share, suggesting 27% overvaluation.

Citi recently raised its target to $200 from $210 per share, citing increased AI spending and a strong product roadmap, but purported attempts by Beijing to discourage advanced chip sales to Chinese companies show its exposure to geopolitics. Broader economic slowdowns could also crimp enterprise AI spending, while companies concerned about a payoff from all their AI spending would pressure many high-multiple tech names.

Analyst sentiment skews positive, with 59 of 64 rating “Buy” and targets ranging from $100 to $270 per share.. Yet, low-end price targets from skeptics like Seaport Global highlight that bubble fears exist.

Nvidia’s $4.5 trillion market cap amplifies the potential for a correction with any misstep, as seen in the 2% dip over the past month amid market jitters.

Rivals Are Circling

Competition is heating up from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which gained share with its MI300X AI chip, and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), whose custom XPUs are snagging hyperscaler orders. Even Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) is considering producing its own AI chips instead of remaining just a designer.

Still, Nvidia holds 80% to 90% market share in the GPU space, bolstered by an ecosystem that tends to lock in customers. Strategic plays like a $2.7 billion U.K. AI investment and a 10-gigawatt OpenAI deployment fortify its lead.

These initiatives target emerging markets like sovereign AI and edge computing, where rivals lag behind.

The Verdict

Nvidia’s AI moat and pipeline justify holding through volatility, but the lofty valuation warrants caution for investors considering establishing a new position. Long-term bulls see NVDA stock trading at $1,000 per share by 2030, but short sellers eye a correction if growth slows.

At $190 per share , it’s a hold — unless you’re a believer positioned for the AI decade.