Why Is Ethereum Lagging Bitcoin Despite Being ‘Cheaper’?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.



Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is cheaper per coin than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), yet it keeps trailing in performance. Price tags don’t tell the real story: market cap, liquidity, and ETF flows do.

Institutions favor Bitcoin’s simple “digital gold” pitch and tight supply, while Ethereum’s case is more complex: changing tokenomics, Layer 2 fragmentation, and higher fees create uncertainty.

Regulatory noise and slower institutional adoption add to the drag. Here’s why the gap exists, what the data shows, and what must change for ETH to close it this cycle.

2025 Performance: Bitcoin vs Ethereum

Bitcoin clearly outperformed Ethereum year-to-date. Following the April 2024 halving, BTC climbed about 16% into early 2025, whereas Ethereum plunged roughly 50% over the same period before rallying later (though it still trails BTC significantly).

In August 2025, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs around $126,000 while ETH topped near $4,900. By late 2025, both assets sit well below that peak: Bitcoin trades at $95K and ETH at $3K.

This performance gap reflects their different roles. Bitcoin’s fixed supply (21 million coins) and halving schedule support a classic “digital gold” narrative, while Ethereum runs a more complex utility-driven model with staking rewards and fee burns but no hard cap. Bitcoin’s positioned as a simple store of value while Ethereum’s a multifaceted platform.

Lower Price Doesn’t Mean More Upside

The misconception that ETH “has more room to run” just because it’s cheaper is misleading. Market cap and token economics are what count. Currently ETH’s market cap ($400 billion) is only a fraction of Bitcoin’s ($1.8 trillion), so ETH can swing more on percentage moves, but that also means it’s already relatively priced in.

As VanEck analysts put it, “Bitcoin follows strict scarcity; Ethereum opts for flexible utility.” Bitcoin’s rigid supply cap underpins its store-of-value appeal. Ethereum’s uncapped supply (offset only partly by fee burning) adds uncertainty.

Most big investors view Bitcoin’s scarcity and brand as safer. A 2024 survey found 71% of financial advisors prefer Bitcoin to Ethereum. While Ethereum has growing use cases, its complexity (smart contracts, Layer 2 scaling, and future sharding) introduces technical and regulatory risk that can dampen price momentum.

Institutional Demand and ETF Flows

Institutional flows overwhelmingly favor Bitcoin. Since January 2024, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drove over $40.6 billion of net inflows into BTC funds, compared to only about $3.2 billion into Ether funds (which launched mid-2024). These inflows accounted for roughly 40% of Bitcoin’s weekly price variance during 2024-25. Bitcoin ETFs became a familiar bridge for pension funds, hedge funds, and wealth managers. Ethereum lacks the same traction.

As investor Kevin O’Leary recently said, institutions are unlikely to invest in Ethereum, instead focusing on Bitcoin as their primary crypto play. Bitcoin’s longer track record, higher liquidity, and growing treasury allocations reinforce this bias. Dozens of public companies now hold Bitcoin, and financial institutions cite it as a digital gold hedge.

Regulators are catching up too. In July 2025, the U.S. SEC approved in-kind creation and redemption for crypto ETFs, covering both Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, as part of building a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework. In practice though, capital’s still pouring into Bitcoin-linked products first.

Macro, Network and Regulatory Headwinds

Several broader trends tilted momentum toward Bitcoin. Regulatory clarity is one factor. Stablecoin and tokenization rules favored Ethereum’s niche, and ETH saw a short-lived surge after key legislation in summer 2025. Grayscale notes that the U.S. GENIUS Act (passed July 2025) helped stabilize stablecoins on Ethereum, sending ETH up 50% in July and 16% in August.

Bitcoin’s narrative as a hedge against inflation or fiat debasement (especially during Fed uncertainty) remained powerful. Overall macro factors like stock market trends or dollar strength lifted or knocked crypto broadly in tandem, so Bitcoin’s lead suggests unique forces are at work too.

On the network side, Ethereum faces pain points. Gas fees stay notoriously high. Routine ETH transactions often cost $5-$15, and fees can spike much higher during congestion. Critics say this makes simple DeFi or NFT usage prohibitively expensive for average users, dubbing Ethereum a “blockchain for the wealthy.”

Layer 2 solutions like rollups are alleviating congestion, but they fragment liquidity. Many users and projects migrated to L2s or to other chains, diluting on-chain activity on Ethereum’s base layer.

Bitwise reports that the rise of L2s “fragmented activity across multiple ecosystems, limiting the value directly captured by Ethereum’s base layer.” Other sectors like meme tokens or NFT gaming favored cheaper blockchains (Solana’s few-cent fees), drawing hype away from Ethereum. Higher running costs and tougher competition blunted Ethereum’s momentum even as BTC simply sits there gaining a scarcity premium.

Ethereum Outlook: Can ETH Close the Bitcoin Gap?

Three scenarios emerge for Ethereum’s path forward, each with different catalysts and timelines:

Bullish Prediction: ETH Catches Up in 2026

Some analysts argue ETH’s underperformance is temporary and the gap will close. They point to on-chain fundamentals that remain strong: Ethereum still hosts the largest developer community in crypto and holds vast value in DeFi total value locked and stablecoin supply. Regulations relating to stablecoins and tokenization directly benefit Ethereum’s core use cases.

Corporate treasuries are waking up to ETH. Fidelity notes several digital asset treasury firms formed to buy millions of ETH, helping propel the network to a fresh all-time high ($4,900) in mid-2025.

Some analysts see Ethereum as significantly undervalued. Bitwise’s ETH/BTC “fundamental indicator” shows Ethereum’s price falling far below its on-chain baseline (residuals near negative 2, a historically extreme gap). The upcoming Fusaka upgrade is also expected to have a positive impact on ETH. In this view, Ethereum’s downside is limited and its long-term roadmap (proof-of-stake scaling, sharding, network upgrade, and real-world asset tokenization) will eventually justify further price gains toward $6,000-$8,000.

Base Prediction: ETH Holds Ground But Trails Bitcoin

The more realistic scenario is continued underperformance relative to Bitcoin, but not catastrophic decline. Ethereum maintains its position as the number two crypto by market cap and continues capturing value from DeFi, stablecoins, and NFTs, but institutional capital keeps flowing primarily to Bitcoin.

Layer 2 solutions gradually reduce fee pressure, making Ethereum more accessible, but the fragmentation continues. This allows Ethereum to grow steadily (reaching $4,000-$5,000 range) without catching Bitcoin’s momentum. Developer activity remains strong, new applications launch, but the “flippening” stays a distant dream.

ETFs attract modest inflows as more institutions diversify beyond Bitcoin, but the $40B+ gap in cumulative flows persists. Ethereum carves out a profitable niche in tokenization and DeFi infrastructure without threatening Bitcoin’s dominance as digital gold.

Bearish prediction: Bitcoin’s Lead Becomes Permanent

Other analysts counter that Ethereum’s best days are behind it. Retail and institutional investors instinctively buy the leader, which remains Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s ETF brand recognition has entrenched its dominance in recent months, and that advantage compounds over time.

Bears point to stalled innovation. Unlike the 2021 DeFi and NFT boom, the current cycle has seen a noticeable lack of groundbreaking applications on Ethereum. Developers get celebrated for protocol upgrades (zk-proofs, sharding), but this technical focus hasn’t translated into user-friendly products that drive adoption.

High fees continue pushing projects to rivals like Solana and Avalanche. ETH’s complexity raises execution risk for large investors who prefer Bitcoin’s simplicity. In this scenario, Ethereum trades sideways or down to $2,500-$3,000 range while Bitcoin continues setting new highs, widening the performance gap permanently.

Skeptics say Ethereum’s trading on faith in future upgrades, while Bitcoin’s fundamentals (scarcity, adoption, and simplicity) are simply more convincing to institutions right now.