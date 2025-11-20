S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

The Bleeding Continues

Quick Read

By Ben Briody
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Bleeding Continues

© Mica Stock / Shutterstock.com

BTC’s recovery last night was short lived, as the leading crypto has gone back below $90k and is trading at the $87k handle at this time of writing. The continued selling of BTC has many raising eyebrows about the 10/10 liquidation event, and if there are truly forced sellers that are liquidating their assets. One metric that has been thrown around a lot recently is cumulative volume delta, this looks at the difference between net buys and net sells on an exchange. Binance has had a consistent negative CVD most days since 10/10, and this has been a bit divergent from other major exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). When there are mass liquidation events, there are usually a few casualties. We have not heard any names yet, but we surely will in the coming months. The rumors of major market maker Wintermute continue to swirl, but these rumors have been rebuked by the exchange. Who went bust?

 

Ethereum is back below $3k, and trading at the $2.8k level at this time of writing. Ethereum cannot seem to catch a break. With Vitalik Buterin expressing concerns of quantum computing posing massive risk to both bitcoin and ethereum, the markets have responded accordingly with continued selling. The Ethereum DAT’s entered the game too late, with average purchase prices in the high $3k levels, and many are suffering with current price action. FG Nexus, one of these ethereum DAT’s, has sold 10,922 ETH to perform share buybacks in a filing that came out this morning. They are not the first, as we have seen ETHZilla do the same, and it is only a matter of time before Tom Lee’s Bitmine (NASAQ: BMNR) will be put under pressure as well.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue Slide, Despite End of QT and 25bps cut from Fed
Ben Briody | Oct 30, 2025

Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue Slide, Despite End of QT and 25bps cut from Fed

With October 2025’s FOMC, the Fed’s announcement of the expected 25bps rate cut along with announcing the end of the…
Bear Market Fears Begin to Rise for BTC, ETH
Ben Briody | Nov 3, 2025

Bear Market Fears Begin to Rise for BTC, ETH

Bitcoin’s start to November is looking less than ideal for bulls, with bitcoin trading down over 3% at this time…
$100k and $3k ETH in Danger
Ben Briody | Nov 5, 2025

$100k and $3k ETH in Danger

November’s down only start has been absolutely brutal for crypto markets. Bitcoin is approaching levels not seen since June of…
Turnaround Tuesday
Ben Briody | Nov 18, 2025

Turnaround Tuesday

Bitcoin had quite a Monday, visiting levels not seen since the tariff war began back in Q1 of this year.…
How the Merge will Change Ether’s Supply-Demand Dynamics as Miners Get Phased Out
247patrick | Sep 2, 2022

How the Merge will Change Ether’s Supply-Demand Dynamics as Miners Get Phased Out

The upcoming Ethereum Merge is set to cause a shift in the supply-demand dynamics of Ether in both the short…
FDIC Announced Sale of $115B Worth of SVB and Signature Securities
247patrick | Apr 6, 2023

FDIC Announced Sale of $115B Worth of SVB and Signature Securities

The FDIC has announced its plans to liquidate $115 billion worth of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank securities.
These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022
247patrick | Oct 13, 2022

These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022

Here is a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022.
MicroStrategy Shares Down 19% as Bitcoin Dipped Below $16,000
247patrick | Nov 10, 2022

MicroStrategy Shares Down 19% as Bitcoin Dipped Below $16,000

Shares of MicroStrategy, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, dropped more than 19% on the last trading day…
How Crypto Hedge Funds Bet On Ether Price Movements Around The Merge
247patrick | Sep 21, 2022

How Crypto Hedge Funds Bet On Ether Price Movements Around The Merge

Ethereum’s Merge has been touted as one of the most important events in the history of cryptocurrency, and apparently, crypto…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32