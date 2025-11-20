S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report

Quick Read

  • Just last night, Nvidia posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $57 billion, up 62.5% year over year, beat by $1.91 billion.

  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of crypto exchange stock, Bullish, to a buy rating with a price target of $51 a share.

  • Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy on PANW, citing strong financials across a majority of Palo Alto’s business.

  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report

© Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Markets are exploding on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings.

Just last night, Nvidia posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $57 billion, up 62.5% year over year, beat by $1.91 billion. Data center revenue of $51.2 billion was up 25% quarter over quarter, and up 66% year over year.

Analysts only expected NVDA to post EPS of $1.25 on $54.83 billion in sales, which would be a 56% jump year over year. Moving forward, Nvidia expects to generate $65 billion in revenue, which would be above expectations of $61.98 billion.

With that, analysts at Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on NVDA, leaving it as a top sector pick as AI demand continues to build.

Bullish 

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of crypto exchange stock, Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), to a buy rating with a price target of $51 a share.

“We see the stock now offering a more compelling risk/return profile, trading at 31x our 2027 EPS estimate, after contracting over 50% from its peak in mid-August and with the shares now 5% below the August 12 IPO price,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“While part of the decline is due to the recent weakness in crypto prices (BTC down to a level near $89,000 vs. a peak of $125,000 in early October), we see the company remaining on its planned growth trajectory consistent with its communication post the IPO process.”

Palo Alto Networks 

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), citing strong financials across a majority of Palo Alto’s business.

In its most recent quarter, PANW’s EPS of 93 cents beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $2.47 billion, up 15.4% year over year, beat by $10 million.

In addition, Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings and increased sales outlook for fiscal 2026 are indicative that the cybersecurity company is taking “another step forward,” Wedbush Securities said, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

“We continue to believe the platformization approach is the right move for PANW as cybersecurity is a clear 2nd/3rd derivative play in the AI Revolution, leading to the company ultimately emerging in the driver’s seat to gain market/mind share,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Nasdaq Composite Live: Index Heading to Higher Highs
Ian Cooper | Aug 13, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Index Heading to Higher Highs

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in March
Ian Cooper | Mar 18, 2025

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in March

Always keep an eye on stock splits. While splits don’t change the value of a stock, they can serve as…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 14, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW

Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest…
Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…
3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying Non-Stop
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 6, 2025

3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying Non-Stop

You’ve likely heard that most hedge fund managers end up underperforming the S&P 500. It is indeed challenging, especially during…
Seeking AI Exposure? 2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy
247patrick | Aug 24, 2023

Seeking AI Exposure? 2 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy

These stock could be big beneficiaries of recent artificial intelligence trends.
Nasdaq Composite Live: Markets Waiting on Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
Ian Cooper | Aug 19, 2025

Nasdaq Composite Live: Markets Waiting on Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Wall Street Loves Nike, NVIDIA and Instacart
Ian Cooper | Nov 11, 2025

Wall Street Loves Nike, NVIDIA and Instacart

It’s always a good idea to keep track of analysts’ stock upgrades. Often, they’re influenced by (1) company fundamentals, such…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW
Ian Cooper | Oct 13, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: AMZN, WMT, AMD, META, PANW

Analysts are still doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Advanced Micro Devices, Walmart, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32