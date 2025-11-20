Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy on PANW, citing strong financials across a majority of Palo Alto’s business.

Markets are exploding on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings.

Just last night, Nvidia posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $57 billion, up 62.5% year over year, beat by $1.91 billion. Data center revenue of $51.2 billion was up 25% quarter over quarter, and up 66% year over year.

Analysts only expected NVDA to post EPS of $1.25 on $54.83 billion in sales, which would be a 56% jump year over year. Moving forward, Nvidia expects to generate $65 billion in revenue, which would be above expectations of $61.98 billion.

With that, analysts at Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on NVDA, leaving it as a top sector pick as AI demand continues to build.

Bullish

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of crypto exchange stock, Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), to a buy rating with a price target of $51 a share.

“We see the stock now offering a more compelling risk/return profile, trading at 31x our 2027 EPS estimate, after contracting over 50% from its peak in mid-August and with the shares now 5% below the August 12 IPO price,” they said, as quoted by CNBC.

“While part of the decline is due to the recent weakness in crypto prices (BTC down to a level near $89,000 vs. a peak of $125,000 in early October), we see the company remaining on its planned growth trajectory consistent with its communication post the IPO process.”

Palo Alto Networks

Analysts at Bank of America just reiterated a buy on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), citing strong financials across a majority of Palo Alto’s business.

In its most recent quarter, PANW’s EPS of 93 cents beat estimates by four cents. Revenue of $2.47 billion, up 15.4% year over year, beat by $10 million.

In addition, Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings and increased sales outlook for fiscal 2026 are indicative that the cybersecurity company is taking “another step forward,” Wedbush Securities said, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

“We continue to believe the platformization approach is the right move for PANW as cybersecurity is a clear 2nd/3rd derivative play in the AI Revolution, leading to the company ultimately emerging in the driver’s seat to gain market/mind share,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote.