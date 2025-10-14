Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks: DASH, AMD, WMG, META, PANW

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest stocks.

Analysts at Wells Fargo just upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. to an outperform rating with a price target of $39.

If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our brand-new “The Next NVIDIA” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10X potential.

Markets may be slipping on trade war fears, but analysts are still very bullish on some of the market’s hottest stocks, including:

JPMorgan Upgraded DoorDash to an Overweight Rating

Shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) were just upgraded to an outperform rating by JPMorgan, which is bullish on DASH’s future following its acquisition of Deliveroo.

“Following the acquisition, DoorDash now operates in 45 countries with a combined population of over a billion. It serves more than 700,000 local businesses and 50 million monthly active users, with Deliveroo having contributed around seven million,” noted CNBC.

Wolfe Upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to an Outperform Rating

Wolfe Research just upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $300 price target, arguing that the company is now positioned for a “conservative path to $10+ earnings power” by 2027, as noted by Investing.com.

Helping, Oracle just said it would deploy 50,000 AMD graphics processors starting in the second half of 2026, signaling greater demand for AMD hardware.

Analysts at Mizuho also reiterated an outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a price target of $275 from $205. All after AMD announced a long-term deal to become a key supplier to OpenAI’s AI infrastructure program. AMD added that the new partnership will allow it to generate billions of dollars in annual revenue. It will also allow it to generate over $100 billion in total revenue from chips over the next few years.

Wells Fargo Just Upgraded Warned Music to an Overweight Rating

Analysts at Wells Fargo just upgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) to an outperform rating with a price target of $39.

“Wells Fargo identified the turnaround at Atlantic Records as a key driver behind the improved performance. Atlantic Records has posted its highest market share in three years following the appointment of Elliot Grainge as CEO a year ago. Warner Records has also contributed to the company’s strengthened position by achieving all-time market share highs, according to the Wells Fargo analysis, as noted by investing.com.

Citi Analysts Adds a Positive Catalyst Watch on Meta Platforms

Analysts at Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).

The firm noted, “On 3Q25 earnings—expected 10/29 AMC—our industry checks suggest Meta is gaining share of ad budgets as newer products (like Business AI) launch and we are initiating a 90-day Catalyst Watch as a result. Meta remains our Top Pick as we reiterate our Buy rating & $915 TP,” as quoted by CNBC.

BTIG Analysts Updated Palo Alto Networks to a Buy Rating

Analysts at BTIG just upgraded Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) to a buy rating.

The firm noted, “We spoke with seven contacts on PANW. The partners in our discussions combine for ~$1.2B in annual PANW sales. Feedback was surprisingly positive and improved meaningfully from our work in prior quarters.”