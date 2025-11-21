S&P 500
6,596.20
+0.86%
Dow Jones
46,269.40
+1.05%
Nasdaq 100
24,193.20
+0.70%
Russell 2000
2,362.95
+2.47%
FTSE 100
9,562.40
+1.23%
Nikkei 225
48,591.30
+0.37%
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Investing

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Through 2030

Quick Read

  • The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) has 26.82% exposure to utilities and yields 3.5%.
  • DIVO uses covered calls conservatively and has outperformed JEPI by 28% since May 2020.
  • VIG holds 341 stocks with Broadcom as the top holding at 7.18% and yields 1.65%.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Through 2030

© Marko Aliaksandr / Shutterstock.com

If you want to buy and hold dividend ETFs that won’t disappoint you over the long run, it’s a good idea to look at iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY), Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO), and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG). They have the characteristics to get through the harshest of recessions and recover. The current environment gives you the perfect opportunity to rotate into them before things potentially get worse.

Many dividend investors are exposed to tech more than they realize, thanks to options ETFs. They promise you double-digit yields with partial exposure to big-name indices. If the market does go through a correction in the near term, it will be a tall order for these ETFs to recover their losses, as they are often fully exposed to downside risk.

Buying alternative ETFs like the following three can add much-needed ballast.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

The iShares Select Dividend ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. This gives it exposure to U.S. stocks with relatively high dividend yields and a history of increasing dividend payments. It is passive and holds 100 stocks.

It has the most exposure to the utilities sector at 26.82%, with the biggest holding having a weight of just 2.64%. DVY has gained 5.62% year-to-date without counting the dividends and has lagged the broader market in recent years due to the tech rally. That said, if the rotation out of tech stocks continues, DVY can appreciate a lot more.

The utilities exposure can be a strength in the coming years. Utilities are more insulated from tariff risks and recessions, while also benefiting from increasing electricity demand and oil & gas exports.

DVY comes with a yield of 3.5% and an expense ratio of 0.38%, or $38 per $10,000 invested.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

While many ETFs fully lean into options for double-digit yields, this one does something different. The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF is actively managed and holds 20 to 25 stocks at any given time. The objective is to use a portion of these holdings to sell covered call options.

Unlike most other covered call ETFs, DIVO relies on options conservatively. It derives a smaller yield from these options, but it does not face the same pitfalls.

For example, an ETF like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has done worse than DIVO despite having a higher yield. This is because the upside is too constricted by the aggressive options strategy. Each time the market pulls back, it is an uphill battle for JEPI to break even.

Dividends reinvested, DIVO has returned 108.6% compared to JEPI’s 80.46% since JEPI’s inception on May 5, 2020.

DIVO has a dividend yield of 4.6%, with a monthly payout frequency. The expense ratio is just 0.56%, or $56 per $10,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG)

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF is great to have if you are looking to hold for the next 5 years. Even if the market rotates into defensive stocks in the near term, the long-term tech rally can still continue due to AI breakthroughs by then.

VIG tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which leans a lot into tech companies that are growing their dividends aggressively. The underlying index starts with stocks from the S&P U.S. Broad Market Index, excluding REITs, bankrupt firms, and illiquid stocks, then selects those with a 10-year history of rising dividends. It eliminates the top 25% highest-yielding eligible stocks (or top 15% for existing holdings) to avoid financially unstable companies likely to cut dividends.

VIG has gained 9.8% year-to-date, with the top holding being Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 7.18%. The second biggest is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 4.79%, followed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 4.2%, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) at 4.01%, and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 3.19%. There are 341 holdings, so it’s well-diversified despite the tech exposure in the top 5.

VIG has a yield of 1.65% and an expense ratio of 0.05%, or $5 per $10,000. If you want a lower-risk way to get tech exposure while being paid slight dividends, VIG is worth looking into.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Monthly Income ETFs Perfect For Retirement
Vandita Jadeja | Nov 6, 2025

Monthly Income ETFs Perfect For Retirement

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be powerful investments for building your retirement funds. No matter when you start investing, there are…
4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse
Gerelyn Terzo | Oct 21, 2025

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse

In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. government has a massive spending problem. America’s Social Security program is in jeopardy…
3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 27, 2025

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

After over a decade of ultra-low yields, retirees are finding themselves much more comfortable due to Treasuries yielding sub-5% interest…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 15, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns

There are new cohorts of exchange-traded funds that can deliver double-digit total returns while paying you dividends every month. ETFs…
Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 26, 2025

Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

Building a portfolio that can replace your paycheck and keep growing is the central puzzle of retirement. Dividend ETFs have…
The 5 Best Dividend ETFs to Secure Your Retirement Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 25, 2025

The 5 Best Dividend ETFs to Secure Your Retirement Income

When you retire, a significant shift in your investing strategy is necessary. Your aim shifts from capital accumulation to preservation,…
SCHD Isn’t the Only Option — 3 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 25, 2025

SCHD Isn’t the Only Option — 3 Monthly ETFs With Better Long-Term Gains

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is often seen as the gold standard for dividend ETFs. That’s primarily because…
The Only 4 ETFs You Really Need: VOO, VYM, JEPI, and SOXX
David Moadel | Aug 29, 2025

The Only 4 ETFs You Really Need: VOO, VYM, JEPI, and SOXX

As a smart investor, can you really cover all of your bases with just four exchange traded funds (ETFs)? The…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 3, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often

Part of the reason why the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is so popular is that it is almost unmatched when…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 3,397,362
+$11.66
+7.26%
$172.16
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 2,488,411
+$9.15
+6.66%
$146.47
Gartner
IT Vol: 582,910
+$14.81
+6.61%
$238.94
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 1,287,023
+$8.27
+6.55%
$134.56
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 4,018,717
+$1.25
+6.25%
$21.16

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 28,265,533
-$13.01
6.17%
$197.68
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,345,930
-$5.97
3.44%
$167.82
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,036,819
-$8.20
3.41%
$232.30
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,307,371
-$4.50
3.21%
$135.73
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,500,921
-$10.38
3.00%
$335.41