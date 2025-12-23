S&P 500
6,915.80
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,479.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,621.60
-0.03%
Russell 2000
2,543.84
+0.03%
FTSE 100
9,900.60
+0.10%
Nikkei 225
50,643.80
+0.01%

Investing

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Are Must-Buys Right Now

Quick Read

  • Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) yields 5.67% using futures instead of covered calls. QDPL recovered past its 2021 peak while JEPI has not.
  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) selectively writes covered calls for 2% to 4% extra income. DIVO outperformed higher-yielding peers with 12.4% gains over the past year.
  • AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) holds the top 5 high-yield stocks from each S&P sector with equal weighting. SPDV charges just 0.29% expenses and yields 3.84%.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Are Must-Buys Right Now

© Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Inflation is still eating away at people’s budgets, as only the pace has slowed, that too at a snail’s pace. Monthly income ETFs like the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Div Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL), Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO), and AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) are becoming must-buys, as even Treasuries are about to lose their luster with interest rate cuts.

Broad-market indexes pay very slim dividends of 1% or even less. This means having a dedicated set of ETFs with high yields and monthly payout frequencies is essential, especially if dividend income is involved in covering your expenses. They can boost your monthly income massively, even if you allocate a small portion of your portfolio to them.

The following three are some of the best vehicles for doing so as they come with great yields and fewer trade-offs than their peers.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Div Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL)

If you want exposure to capital appreciation and a fat yield on top, a covered call ETF like JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is often what first springs to mind. However, the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Div Multiplier 400 ETF may be worth going for instead.

This ETF gives you more upside exposure over the long run by using a futures-based strategy. It does not systematically sell call options that cap gains. Instead, it trades some S&P 500 exposure for leveraged dividend exposure.

The benefits are that you don’t lag behind as much during bull markets. And just like JEPI, you will take a hit when the rally ends, but QDPL will be able to recover much quicker and keep giving you juicy returns.

JEPI is yet to recover to even its 2021 peak, whereas QDPL is up significantly since then.

QDPL comes with a 5.67% yield, with a monthly payment frequency. The expense ratio is 0.60%, or $60 per $10,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF does include covered calls, but it is not as aggressive. Most covered call ETFs come with the risk that you’ll end up lagging the market for long periods of time if there’s a downturn. The capped upside makes it much harder for you to bounce back.

However, DIVO is much more conservative with its covered call approach. It opportunistically writes them on certain portfolios of stocks, and it may selectively repurchase those options. The target is to get 2% to 3% from dividends directly and another 2% to 4% on top of those with the options.

In the end, you get an ETF that is very well-rounded, with a record of strong gains. It has actually outperformed higher-yielding peers and is up 12.4% in the past year, even without counting dividends.

DIVO has 30 holdings in total, with the top 10 constituting a little over 50% of the entire ETF. RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) is its largest holding with a 5.38% weighting.

You get a 4.56% yield and a monthly payout frequency. The expense ratio is 0.56%, or $56 per $10,000.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF gets little love despite being a very well-rounded ETF with lots of potential. This ETF focuses on stocks that pay high dividend yields with a sustainable payout ratio while being attractively valued. It picks the top 5 qualifying stocks from each of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 and gives them equal weight.

In essence, you get exposure to undervalued, high-dividend-paying large-cap stocks that have solid fundamentals for continuing those dividends.

The biggest holding is Newmont (NYSE:NEM) at 2.93%, followed by CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) at 2.4%. It has 56 holdings, and its top 10 holdings are around ~23% of the whole portfolio. The sector breakdown is very interesting. Minus the Communication and Basic Material sectors, almost every sector has a 10% weighting ±2%. No other ETF of this type gets you a similar diversified composition while paying a healthy yield monthly.

SPDV comes with a 3.84% dividend yield. Payout frequency is monthly, with the expense ratio being 0.29%, or $29 per $10,000.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Through 2030
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Through 2030

If you want to buy and hold dividend ETFs that won’t disappoint you over the long run, it’s a good…
4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse
Gerelyn Terzo |

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse

In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. government has a massive spending problem. America’s Social Security program is in jeopardy…
Monthly Income ETFs Perfect For Retirement
Vandita Jadeja |

Monthly Income ETFs Perfect For Retirement

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be powerful investments for building your retirement funds. No matter when you start investing, there are…
Dividend Lovers Load Up On These Premier ETFs For Great Yields
Vandita Jadeja |

Dividend Lovers Load Up On These Premier ETFs For Great Yields

If you’re one of those investors who like to take the path of least resistance and invest in only the…
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Crushing the SCHD
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are Crushing the SCHD

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) was often seen as the gold standard among dividend exchange-traded funds. Today, Fidelity…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Outperform SCHD and Pay You More Often

Part of the reason why the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is so popular is that it is almost unmatched when…
Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

Building a portfolio that can replace your paycheck and keep growing is the central puzzle of retirement. Dividend ETFs have…
The 5 Best Monthly Pay ETFs Are Dream Passive Income Investments for Boomers
Lee Jackson |

The 5 Best Monthly Pay ETFs Are Dream Passive Income Investments for Boomers

These five passive-income ETFs pay a high dividend every 30 days, trade at a discount to net asset value, and…
4 Diversified ETFs That Send You a Check Every Month (No Stock Picking Needed)
David Moadel |

4 Diversified ETFs That Send You a Check Every Month (No Stock Picking Needed)

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) can benefit investors in multiple ways. They can immediately diversify your portfolio by providing exposure to…

Top Gaining Stocks

NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 173,952,458
+$5.52
+3.01%
$189.21
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 14,142,772
+$1.26
+2.49%
$51.90
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 28,174,259
+$7.87
+2.30%
$349.32
Jabil
JBL Vol: 1,103,214
+$5.29
+2.30%
$235.07
EQT
EQT Vol: 6,385,053
+$1.02
+1.91%
$54.52

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,917,693
-$2.61
7.48%
$32.29
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,866,291
-$15.20
5.34%
$269.39
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 13,641,127
-$1.16
4.78%
$23.11
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 5,419,951
-$1.28
3.82%
$32.22
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 707,456
-$5.79
3.50%
$159.63