Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds in Hopeful Comeback Session

Markets are licking their wounds after yesterday’s circus in which roughly $1 trillion in market capitalization disappeared from stocks. After a reversal of fortunes that left investors scratching their heads, today is a new day and market bulls are seeking payback. The Nasdaq Composite is moving cautiously higher alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 after New York Fed official John Williams inserted a sliver of hope for another interest rate cut sooner than later.

If Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock could recapture its momentum, it would go a long way for market sentiment but the stock remains lower by 1% today. Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is offsetting the pressure with a 3.6% gain today. Nevertheless this remains what appears to be a risk-off appetite for technology right now.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 45,968.82 Up 183.15 (+0.40%)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,176.78 Up 94.78 (+0.43%)

S&P 500: 6,562.99 Up 21.30 (+0.33%)

Stock Market Gainers

Among today’s gainers, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) is tacking on 6.5% after reporting its Q1 results and maintaining its full-year guidance. Intuit appears to be operating on all cylinders, with a view toward double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. After integrating AI into its solutions, Intuit is seeing the results in the form of demand from businesses. The company also inked an Olympics tie-up with Team USA of the LA28 games.

Retailer Ross Stores (Nasdaq; ROST) is up 4.7% after a Q3 earnings beat and robust revenue growth with a sanguine outlook as the holiday season ramps up.

Building materials stock Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) is gaining 3.5% as it looks to capitalize on the current housing market conditions.