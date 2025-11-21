S&P 500
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds in Hopeful Comeback Session

Quick Read

  • Intuit (INTU) reported Q1 results and maintained full-year guidance with double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • Ross Stores beat Q3 earnings with strong revenue growth and positive outlook for the holiday season.
  • Markets recovered modestly after $1 trillion in market cap disappeared the previous day.
Live Updates

Consumer Sentiment in the Doldrums

Live

The latest consumer data is out, and the outlook is gloomy at the worst possible time – the holidays. The University of Michigan’s final November reading showed its main confidence index slipping to a reading of 51, leaving morale parked near some of the lowest levels in the survey’s history just as shoppers gear up for year-end spending. The figure was a touch above the earlier estimate of 50.3, but weaker than October’s 53.6, suggesting Americans are feeling more cautious as the season gets under way.

Rocky Week

Live

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are now trading at their lowest levels in over two months as the market barrels toward the end of 2025. The S&P 500 index is heading for a decline of 2.6% this week alone while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is eyeing a setback of 3.7% over the past five days. Fed  signals and mixed labor market data are adding to the uncertainty.

Wall Street Moves

Live

Citi has improved its outlook on casino stock Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq; WYNN), raising its raising to “buy” from neutral on strong fundamentals.

Raymond James has resumed coverage of Nvidia with a “strong buy” rating attached amid what it described as a “compelling” investment opportunity.

Loop analysts have begun coverage of SiTime Corp (Nasdaq; SITM) attaching a “buy” rating on the semiconductor stock.

 

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Markets are licking their wounds after yesterday’s circus in which roughly $1 trillion in market capitalization disappeared from stocks. After a reversal of fortunes that left investors scratching their heads, today is a new day and market bulls are seeking payback. The Nasdaq Composite is moving cautiously higher alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 after New York Fed official John Williams inserted a sliver of hope for another interest rate cut sooner than later.

If Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock could recapture its momentum, it would go a long way for market sentiment but the stock remains lower by 1% today. Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is offsetting the pressure with a 3.6% gain today. Nevertheless this remains what appears to be a risk-off appetite for technology right now.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of  morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 45,968.82 Up 183.15 (+0.40%)
Nasdaq Composite: 22,176.78 Up 94.78 (+0.43%)
S&P 500: 6,562.99 Up 21.30 (+0.33%)

Stock Market Gainers

Among today’s gainers, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) is tacking on 6.5%  after reporting its Q1 results and maintaining its full-year guidance. Intuit appears to be operating on all cylinders, with a view toward double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. After integrating AI into its solutions, Intuit is seeing the results in the form of demand from businesses. The company also inked an Olympics tie-up with Team USA of the LA28 games.

Retailer Ross Stores (Nasdaq; ROST) is up 4.7% after a Q3 earnings beat and robust revenue growth with a sanguine outlook as the holiday season ramps up.

Building materials stock Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) is gaining 3.5% as it looks to capitalize on the current housing market conditions.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds in Hopeful Comeback Session

© Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Top Gaining Stocks

Ross Stores
ROST Vol: 3,397,362
+$11.66
+7.26%
$172.16
DR Horton
DHI Vol: 2,488,411
+$9.15
+6.66%
$146.47
Gartner
IT Vol: 582,910
+$14.81
+6.61%
$238.94
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 1,287,023
+$8.27
+6.55%
$134.56
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 4,018,717
+$1.25
+6.25%
$21.16

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 28,265,533
-$13.01
6.17%
$197.68
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,345,930
-$5.97
3.44%
$167.82
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,036,819
-$8.20
3.41%
$232.30
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,307,371
-$4.50
3.21%
$135.73
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 1,500,921
-$10.38
3.00%
$335.41