S&P 500
6,749.40
+0.54%
Dow Jones
47,053.80
+1.24%
Nasdaq 100
24,914.20
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,461.38
+1.79%
FTSE 100
9,619.60
+0.79%
Nikkei 225
48,925.00
-1.27%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Scrambles as AI Players Jockey for Position

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) fell 6.3% after reports that Meta may shift to Alphabet for AI chips.
  • Nvidia holds 90% market share in AI chips despite increased competition.
  • Retail sales rose only 0.2% in September and missed economist expectations.
  • Finding the best credit card just got a lot easier. We’ve assembled a list of cards with unlimited cash back, $200 statement credits, $0 fees, and more. See the list for yourself.(sponsored)

Live Updates

BofA on AI Competition

Live

Bank of America analysts believe that while tensor processing units (TPUs) like Ironwood made by Google Cloud are competition for AI chips, demand favors Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) and AMD and therefore those are the stocks investors should be buying.

Consumers Feeling Less Confident

Live

Consumers are growing more downbeat about the economy at the worst possible time – the holidays. More consumers are losing sleep about finding work, according to a Conference Board report in which the Consumer Confidence Index sank nearly 7 points in November to a reading of 88.7, one of its lowest levels of 2025, signaling a clear loss of momentum in sentiment heading into year-end.

Top 10 AI Stocks

Live

Wedbush’s Dan Ives has unveiled a list of the leading tech stocks to own in the current AI era. These include Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR), Nvidia, AMD (Nasdaq: AMD), Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Meta, Alphabet, CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW).

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

After yesterday’s comeback rally, technology stocks are pulling back today as they battle it out for the AI crown. The Nasdaq Composite is giving up ground as it increasingly appears to be headed for a negative November. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is also behind while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is edging higher.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock is taking it on the chin today, falling 6.3% on some heightened competition. With Google’s Gemini release turning heads, Meta platforms (Nasdaq: META) is reportedly considering pivoting to Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) for AI chips in the future, taking share away from market leader Nvidia. Nevertheless, with 90% market share, Nvidia continues to control the biggest piece of the AI pie.

A changing of the guard at the Federal Reserve could be in the cards for the holidays. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is making the media rounds, reportedly declaring that President Trump could name a replacement for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before year-end. Meanwhile, Powell’s peers have been advocating for an interest rate cut in December.

In a worrying sign for the holiday shopping season, consumers are pinching their pennies amid persistently elevated borrowing costs and prices. Retail sales climbed a softer than anticipated 0.2% in September vs. the prior month, failing to meet economist expectations.  Meanwhile, volatile wholesale prices increased by 0.3% in the same period, as economists predicted.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of  morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 46,714.24 Up 255.97 (+0.55)
Nasdaq Composite: 22,754.40 Down 120.32 (-0.56%)
S&P 500: 6,698.88 Down 6.48 (-0.10%)

Market Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is sinking 8.6% on the day in sympathy with sector peer Nvidia.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is losing 2% while SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) is falling 3% despite Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley raising price targets on both stocks amid sector supply shortages.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is gaining 1.1% on the day as its market capitalization quietly creeps up to $4.12 trillion, nearing that of Nvidia.

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock is down slightly on the heels of its Q2 results.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Scrambles as AI Players Jockey for Position

© monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Continue Reading

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Target New Highs on Economic Hopes
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 3, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Target New Highs on Economic Hopes

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 19, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds in Hopeful Comeback Session
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 21, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lick Wounds in Hopeful Comeback Session

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: AAPL, TSLA, PLTR Down, TSCO Up
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 10, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: AAPL, TSLA, PLTR Down, TSCO Up

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Markets: Dow Sinks, TSLA, AAPL Gain
Gerelyn Terzo | Feb 12, 2025

Live Markets: Dow Sinks, TSLA, AAPL Gain

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 2, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: CSX (Nasdaq: CSX) Rises Amid Pivot to Earnings
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 17, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: CSX (Nasdaq: CSX) Rises Amid Pivot to Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Cautious Ahead of Big Earnings After Markets Close
Gerelyn Terzo | May 28, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Cautious Ahead of Big Earnings After Markets Close

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Markets Embroiled in Selling amid Economic Slowdown
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 30, 2025

Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Markets Embroiled in Selling amid Economic Slowdown

Live Updates Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Keysight Technologies
KEYS Vol: 2,666,893
+$14.82
+8.34%
$192.49
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,281,250
+$9.12
+7.87%
$125.00
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,623,014
+$7.49
+7.45%
$108.02
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 16,391,808
+$1.94
+6.20%
$33.13
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 5,228,310
+$4.46
+5.90%
$80.08

Top Losing Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 52,330,741
-$15.18
7.06%
$199.88
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 236,122,086
-$8.08
4.42%
$174.48
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 91,705
-$30.72
3.50%
$846.00
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 16,005,272
-$1.14
3.44%
$32.18
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 1,753,659
-$3.53
3.38%
$100.75