S&P 500
6,939.40
0.00%
Dow Jones
48,759.00
-0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,684.60
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,537.74
-0.48%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,796.30
+0.49%
Stock Market Live December 26: Nvidia to Buy Groq, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat After Christmas
Live Coverage Has Ended

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Finish Line as Nvidia Finds Its Groove

Quick Read

  • Nvidia is spending $20B to license AI inference technology from startup Groq and hire its founder.
  • Oracle stock dropped 36% over three months due to investor concerns about AI buildout pace.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here

Live Updates

Market Gainers

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock is gaining 2.8% today.

Target (NYSE: TGT) is tacking on approximately 2%.

Workday (Nasdaq: WDAY) is up 1.5%.

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) is gaining 1.2% on the day.

Bullish on 2026

In one of the more bullish outlooks on the broader markets, Deutsche Bank reportedly predicts the S&P 500 will reach the 8,000 level in 2026. The index is currently hovering below the 7,000 level.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are looking to clinch a winning week as they eye the final stretch of 2025. As things stand, all three of the major stock market averages are little changed while the CBOE volatility index is up approximately 4.7% on the day. With the exception of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which is tacking on almost 2% on a new deal development, Big Tech stocks are aimless. The Nasdaq Composite is looking at a 22.1% gain for the year.

Nvidia is doling out a cool $20 billion to bolster its AI prowess further by inking a licensing tie-up with AI chip company Groq, a privately held startup. Nvidia gains access to Groq’s AI inference tech, while GroqCloud will keep running on its own. Nvidia also inherits Google alum Jonathan Ross from Groq who joins the chip leader’s team. Nvidia stock has recaptured the $191 per share level.

Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is on pace for suffering its worst three-month stretch in more than two decades in which the software giant has shaved roughly 36% off its value. Investors have been exiting the stock in droves, owing to fears over the pace of its AI buildout.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,732.15 Up 0.99 (basically flat)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,651.05 Up 41.84 (+0.18%)
S&P 500: 6,942.33 Up 10.28 (+0.15%)

Market Movers

SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) is down 1.3% today but investors have nothing to complain about as the stock has soared nearly 600% in 2025, grouping it among the best performers of the year.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is down modestly today but is also a top gainer of the year, advancing a whopping 240%.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Finish Line as Nvidia Finds Its Groove

© Deemerwha studio / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Catch Tailwinds From Micron and Economy
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Catch Tailwinds From Micron and Economy

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Keep Tunnel Vision Eyeing Gains
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Keep Tunnel Vision Eyeing Gains

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Ground in Tech’s Whipsaw Month
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Ground in Tech’s Whipsaw Month

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take Leap of Faith Amid Ceasefire Hopes
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take Leap of Faith Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Poised for Volatility on Mega Witching Day
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Poised for Volatility on Mega Witching Day

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Tilts Higher as Markets Seek Redemption
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Tilts Higher as Markets Seek Redemption

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Live Updates Get The Best NVIDIA Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 8,753,781
+$2.52
+2.61%
$99.05
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,234,673
+$2.01
+1.99%
$102.96
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 12,908,758
+$1.02
+1.96%
$52.94
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 1,865,872
+$0.65
+1.74%
$37.74
Workday
WDAY Vol: 1,158,370
+$3.72
+1.72%
$220.57

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,746,694
-$1.52
4.64%
$31.23
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 727,832
-$8.54
2.90%
$285.58
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 216,192
-$8.29
2.80%
$287.71
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 20,729,355
-$5.17
2.66%
$189.00
Altria
MO Vol: 5,983,105
-$1.41
2.39%
$57.57