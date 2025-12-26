Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Eye Finish Line as Nvidia Finds Its Groove

Live Coverage Has Ended

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are looking to clinch a winning week as they eye the final stretch of 2025. As things stand, all three of the major stock market averages are little changed while the CBOE volatility index is up approximately 4.7% on the day. With the exception of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which is tacking on almost 2% on a new deal development, Big Tech stocks are aimless. The Nasdaq Composite is looking at a 22.1% gain for the year.

Nvidia is doling out a cool $20 billion to bolster its AI prowess further by inking a licensing tie-up with AI chip company Groq, a privately held startup. Nvidia gains access to Groq’s AI inference tech, while GroqCloud will keep running on its own. Nvidia also inherits Google alum Jonathan Ross from Groq who joins the chip leader’s team. Nvidia stock has recaptured the $191 per share level.

Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is on pace for suffering its worst three-month stretch in more than two decades in which the software giant has shaved roughly 36% off its value. Investors have been exiting the stock in droves, owing to fears over the pace of its AI buildout.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,732.15 Up 0.99 (basically flat)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,651.05 Up 41.84 (+0.18%)

S&P 500: 6,942.33 Up 10.28 (+0.15%)

Market Movers

SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) is down 1.3% today but investors have nothing to complain about as the stock has soared nearly 600% in 2025, grouping it among the best performers of the year.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is down modestly today but is also a top gainer of the year, advancing a whopping 240%.