Live Nasdaq Composite: AAPL, TSLA, PLTR Down, TSCO Up Mandy Fuller Photography / iStock via Getty Images

The markets are selling off once again today fueled by recession fears owing to tariff fallout. After what proved to be the worst performing week of 2025 so far, the Magnificent Seven stocks are extending their losses, including an 8% slide in Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) shares. At its worst, the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 3%, pressured by Big Tech names like Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), each of which was falling 3% or more this morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiraled as much as 400 points before narrowing its losses somewhat.

JPMorgan economists offered some insight, saying, “Our analysis suggests that about 90% of the momentum sell-off is complete” but on the other hand warned that the “unwind could have much further to go.”

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is spiraling by 6% to below $80 per share. Palantir stock is trading about 36% below its 52-week high. The company just announced an AI partnership with Voyager to prevent collisions in space.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 452.83 (-1.06%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 589.03 (-3.21%)

S&P 500: Down 116.69 (-2.0%)

Key Points The markets are extending their sell-off with steep losses across the board on recession fears.

Mag 7 stocks are all under pressure.

Wall Street analysts have made several calls today.

Market Movers

Wall Street analysts are active this Monday morning. Here’s a roundup of some of their biggest calls:

Tesla: UBS analysts have reiterated their “sell” rating on TSLA stock and lowered their price target from $259 to $225 per share. The analyst firm lowered its delivery forecast for Q1 2025 in response to the EV maker’s Q4 results.

Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB): Jefferies has upgraded its rating on the short-term rental company to “buy” from “hold” amid what it sees as “durable growth” ahead.

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA): Morgan Stanley still like the stock and reiterated their “overweight” rating on NVDA shares, saying that despite despite investor doubts, “investment in AI remains the bright spot for semis.”

Among today’s gainers is Tractor Supply (Nasdaq: TSCO), which is up 3.5%. The company recently increased its dividend payout by 4.5% to $0.92 per share.