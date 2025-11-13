Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Struggle to Find Footing Despite Tailwinds
Quick Read
- Stocks declined with the Nasdaq down 1.1% as Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) pulled back.
- Disney (DIS) beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue due to weak programming and television ad revenue.
- Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) dropped 8.3% after lowering its full-year outlook to increase capex.
Live Updates
Market Selloff Deepens
As the latest stock market selloff deepens, the S&P 500 has shaved off more than $800 billion in market capitalization in today’s session alone. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has widened its loss to some 600 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down over 2%.
Wide Market Lens
In light of today’s steep market sell-off in which the Dow is spiraling over 400 points and the Nasdaq Composite is in freefall, we thought now would be a good time to visit where the performance of the major stock market indices stand year-to-date:
Nasdaq Composite: Up 19% YTD
S&P 500: Up 15.1% YTD
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 12.4% YTD
IRA Savings Bump
Savers rev your engines. The IRS is bumping up the annual contribution limit for employee-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s, 403(b)s, most 457 plans, and the federal Thrift Savings Plan to $24,500 in 2026, an increase from $23,500 this year. For savers aged 50 and up, catch-up contributions will go to $8,000, while the super catch-up option for those 60-63 holds steady at $11,250. On the IRA side, the max contribution rises to $7,500, paired with expanded income limits for Roth IRA eligibility to reflect ongoing inflation tweaks.
The markets have widened their losses on the day, with the Nasdaq Composite now down closer to 2%.
xAI Ramps Up Fundraising
Backers are rolling out the welcome mat for Elon Musk’s xAI platform. The company has raised a whopping $15 billion in its latest funding round, a CNBC report revealed. As of Q3, the xAI was valued at $200 billion, thrusting the company into hectocorn territory, joining an elite club alongside the likes of OpenAI.
The markets remain under pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1.1%.
Stocks are lower across the board on the heels of yesterday’s record session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Meanwhile, a cautious sentiment in the technology sector prevails as leading names like Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) pull back. Now that the historic government shutdown has finally ended, the markets will have one less headwind to face in the final stretch of 2025. Nevertheless, all three of the major stock market indices are losing ground this morning, as technology stocks pressure the Nasdaq Composite lower by over 1%.
Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,168.30 Down 96.28 (-0.20%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,144.54 Down 250.91 (-1.1%)
S&P 500: 6,8o7.08 Down 43.84 (-0.64%)
Market Movers
CoreWeave (Nasdaq; CRWV) is losing 4.5% today as the stock remains in the doldrums after its Q3 earnings print despite strong revenue.
Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) received a bump after Bank of America analysts reiterated their “buy” rating on the networking stock, lifting the price target to $95 from $85 on the heels of its quarterly earnings. Separately, Oppenheimer is digging in its heels on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, reiterating its “outperform” rating ahead of next week’s earnings results and attaching a bullish price target of $265 per share amid its strategic AI positioning.
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is a rare gainer today, climbing 2.6% higher as it plans to go toe-to-toe with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) stock is spiraling by 8.3% today. Investors ran for the exits after the company lowered its full-year outlook to ramp up capex in sports and prediction markets.
Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is in the spotlight after delivering a mixed bag for its fiscal Q4 earnings. The company managed to beat on EPS estimates but fell short on revenue expectations amid a one-two punch of ho-hum programming and lagging television ad revenue. Looking ahead, Disney is looking to entice investors with a bigger slice of its profits through higher dividends and a share buyback program.
Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale is planning a public markets debut, according to public filings, and is targeting an IPO on the NYSE.