Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Struggle to Find Footing Despite Tailwinds

Stocks are lower across the board on the heels of yesterday’s record session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Meanwhile, a cautious sentiment in the technology sector prevails as leading names like Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) pull back. Now that the historic government shutdown has finally ended, the markets will have one less headwind to face in the final stretch of 2025. Nevertheless, all three of the major stock market indices are losing ground this morning, as technology stocks pressure the Nasdaq Composite lower by over 1%.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,168.30 Down 96.28 (-0.20%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,144.54 Down 250.91 (-1.1%)

S&P 500: 6,8o7.08 Down 43.84 (-0.64%)

Market Movers

CoreWeave (Nasdaq; CRWV) is losing 4.5% today as the stock remains in the doldrums after its Q3 earnings print despite strong revenue.

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) received a bump after Bank of America analysts reiterated their “buy” rating on the networking stock, lifting the price target to $95 from $85 on the heels of its quarterly earnings. Separately, Oppenheimer is digging in its heels on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, reiterating its “outperform” rating ahead of next week’s earnings results and attaching a bullish price target of $265 per share amid its strategic AI positioning.

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) is a rare gainer today, climbing 2.6% higher as it plans to go toe-to-toe with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) stock is spiraling by 8.3% today. Investors ran for the exits after the company lowered its full-year outlook to ramp up capex in sports and prediction markets.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is in the spotlight after delivering a mixed bag for its fiscal Q4 earnings. The company managed to beat on EPS estimates but fell short on revenue expectations amid a one-two punch of ho-hum programming and lagging television ad revenue. Looking ahead, Disney is looking to entice investors with a bigger slice of its profits through higher dividends and a share buyback program.

Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale is planning a public markets debut, according to public filings, and is targeting an IPO on the NYSE.