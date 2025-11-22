S&P 500
Suze Orman’s Take on Dividend Investing Might Surprise You

  • Suze Orman advocates for dividend stocks as a tool for stability and passive income rather than a complete portfolio strategy.
  • Orman recommends pairing dividend stocks with tech and AI growth leaders like Microsoft and NVIDIA for long-term wealth creation.
  • Orman identifies dividend cuts as red flags and advises selling positions when companies reduce payouts.
By David Beren
Suze Orman’s Take on Dividend Investing Might Surprise You

© Leigh Vogel / Stringer / Getty Images North America

In the world of financial names, Suze Orman is a titan, a giant, a familiar voice to millions of investors who want to know how to make the most money in the shortest time. Suze Orman has built her career on helping these very investors avoid unnecessary risks with their hard-earned money.

It’s not impossible to imagine that many people are skeptical of Orman’s take on dividend investing and yet, in recent years, she has become one of this strategy’s most vocal supporters.  This is especially true for retirees and anyone who wants predictable passive income, especially around retirement.

Her view strikes a balance that many income investors might miss, and she doesn’t see dividends as a whole portfolio but rather as a tool that delivers stability, protection, and longevity. There are even companies paying high dividend yields that Orman regularly calls out as smart places for investors to be, both for dividend reliability and growth.

Dividends Offer Real Passive Income, Not Just Theoretical Gains

In typical Suze Orman fashion, she is all about the security blanket around investing, and for dividends, she’s spoken out about providing income regardless of daily stock movements. Better yet, Orman likes the idea that even during market downturns, dividends can help offset portfolio losses.

What Orman does say very bluntly is that she sees dividends as one of the most dependable ways to build passive income. Instead of having to sell shares, which is the Dave Ramsey way, you need to sit back, relax, and get paid automatically every month or quarter.

Suze applies this thinking directly to dividend stocks like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which she calls an opportunity stock. The same goes for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), which she highlighted as having a strong dividend yield of 5.32% as of November 2025. For Whirlpool, her reasoning to like this stock is practical in that appliances have to be replaced in homes every day, and Whirlpool is at the center of this demand cycle.

Orman Is Clear About Dividend Stocks Not Being the Whole Plan

Where Orman breaks from the dividend-only crowd is actually pretty simple, as she is a strong believer that dividends shouldn’t make up your entire portfolio. The average Redditor in r/dividends might disagree, but Orman, with her decades of experience, believes that dividend stocks should only make up a portion of your wealth and not act as the lone growth engine.

She also speaks out regularly and reminds investors that future wealth creation is going to come from various sectors, like semiconductors, technology, and artificial intelligence. In her own words, “You have got to be invested in technology, in semis, in AI. You have got to be because that really is where the future is going.”

This June 2025 quote might seem like a no-brainer in November, but she continues to love dividend players like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVIDIA), Meta (NASDAQ:META), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). These are companies she has been highlighting for the last 2 years, and not just because they are high-yield dividend stocks, but because they are long-term growth performers.

Ultimately, Orman’s strategy is relatively simple, and even retail investors can’t get it wrong. The goal is to use dividend stocks to stabilize your income and then use tech and AI leaders as individual stock purchases to grow your wealth, and by doing both, you have a flexible and hopefully resilient portfolio.

The Suze Orman Dividend Strategy

As surprising as it might be to learn that Suze Orman not just loves dividends, it’s going to be even more surprising when you learn she has a whole strategy built around them. The start of this strategy revolves around dollar-cost averaging, especially during volatile market periods. Orman believes that if you buy a fixed amount regularly, you can buy when shares are low and lock in higher forward yields.

There is also the idea of diversification, something Orman regularly preaches as a staple of her financial planning strategy. You don’t want to just be in individual dividend stocks, but also dividend ETFs, and those diversified dividend funds help balance out if one company in a portfolio stumbles.

All said, Orman does warn about dividend cuts, and she sees these cuts as a giant red flag. There is a concern, according to Orman, that if a dividend cut is taking place, you should consider selling, and although retirees should account for capital gain taxes, her first priority is to help her followers understand that selling is about protecting future income.

While many people might want to look at Orman as little more than a talking head on CNBC, akin to Jim Cramer, she is actually far more systematic about her financial approach than most people give credit for. Specifically, her dividend investing strategy works really well when you focus on being consistent, diversified, and most importantly, watching your portfolio very closely.

 

