XRP’s Banking Partnerships Hit 300: Why Wall Street Is Watching

Quick Read

  • Ripple has partnered with over 300 banks and financial institutions across six continents for cross-border settlement.
  • Ripple raised $500M at a $40B valuation from Citadel Securities and other institutional investors in November 2025.
  • Most RippleNet banks use messaging technology without directly using XRP for transactions.
By Sam Daodu Updated
XRP’s Banking Partnerships Hit 300: Why Wall Street Is Watching

© Jievani / Shutterstock.com

Ripple’s XRP ecosystem just hit a major milestone: over 300 banks and financial institutions have now partnered with RippleNet. These include firms across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, using Ripple’s blockchain rails for cross-border settlement and liquidity.

While not all use XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) directly, the growing network is attracting serious interest from Wall Street. The key question is: Will these partnerships finally translate into real XRP demand and price traction?

Who Are Ripple’s 300 Partners?

Detail of a cryptocurrency. XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

Ripple’s RippleNet now counts over 300 banks and financial institutions as clients.

Major Banks Using RippleNet

The 300-plus figure includes a wide mix of banks and money-transfer firms. Santander in Europe uses RippleNet (via its One Pay FX app) for faster remittances. In Asia, Japan’s SBI Remit and Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank have live XRP liquidity corridors, and firms like Tranglo (Malaysia) run ODL corridors.

U.S. banks are also testing Ripple technology. PNC Bank has joined RippleNet, and even Bank of America has confirmed pilots of Ripple’s rails. Ripple’s press release notes “over 45 countries and six continents” with RippleNet customers, including banks in Pakistan (Faysal Bank), Qatar, and Bangladesh (bKash).

Other well-known partners (past or present) include MoneyGram (North America/LatAm), India’s Kotak Mahindra and IndusInd, Brazil’s Itaú and Banco Rendimento, and fintechs like Finastra (UK). The network now touches major markets in Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

How Banks Actually Use XRP

Many partners use RippleNet’s messaging (xCurrent) to speed and monitor transfers, even if they don’t use XRP on every transaction. Those that do leverage XRP typically use it for remittances or FX liquidity.

Ripple reported in 2019 that early adopters of ODL included remittance leaders and FX firms (MoneyGram, Viamericas, FlashFX, goLance, Interbank Peru), with ODL usage jumping sevenfold in a matter of months. MoneyGram’s partnership was wound down in 2021 amid U.S. regulatory pressure.

RLUSD Stablecoin Integration Plans

SBI Remit signed a 2025 memorandum with Ripple to introduce RLUSD for cross-border remittances in Japan and BNY was named RLUSD custodian in July 2025. Ripple’s ecosystem now blends XRP liquidity with fiat-backed stablecoins, offering banks a choice of digital rails.

Ripple’s Banking Partnership Implications for Wall Street and Crypto

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing concept. Cryptocurrency golden coin with gold ripple symbol. Rise and fall charts of alt coins.
DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Here are the implications of Ripple’s expanding partnerships on Wall Street and the crypto market.

Wall Street Notices Ripple’s Reach But XRP Adoption Stalls

For Wall Street and traditional finance, the 300-partner mark signals crypto’s creeping integration with legacy finance. Dozens of banks are willing to experiment with blockchain tools. But analysts caution that adoption of XRP itself remains the big unknown.

Over 300 banks reportedly use RippleNet, but most aren’t using XRP. This means banks can join the network without touching the cryptocurrency if they use Ripple’s messaging or stablecoin features. The success of XRP as an asset hinges on banks actually choosing it for liquidity.

Industry experts have weighed in on this divide. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently acknowledged that many clients have preferred off-chain settlement so far, but said new features (like “permissioned domains” for compliance) will drive on-chain use. He also argued that XRP’s volatility “isn’t really a disadvantage” if institutions aren’t extremely risk-averse. Banks might accept price swings if the upside (faster settlement) outweighs the downside.

Others point out that banks have traditionally been concerned about crypto volatility and legal clarity. A crypto strategist notes that banks have a stronger appetite for “digital dollars” (stablecoins) than for a floating asset.

Institutional Investment Signals Confidence

Wall Street’s interest is clear from recent investments. In November 2025, Ripple raised $500 million at a $40 billion valuation from backers including Citadel Securities, Fortress Investment Group and Brevan Howard. These big investors rarely make symbolic bets, suggesting they see value in Ripple’s payments infrastructure.

The cash flow at Ripple shows institutional players now view the network more as a regulated financial infrastructure provider than as a speculative token play. Ripple’s acquisitions (prime broker Hidden Road, custodian Palisade, treasury firm GTreasury) and its new stablecoin stack (RLUSD on XRPL) resemble a classic banking pipeline built on blockchain rails.

Mastercard and other partners are piloting XRPL-based stablecoin settlements for card payments, a step Ripple says “can enhance settlement” and bring digital assets into everyday payments. These moves suggest XRP and its blockchain are being rebranded as part of a broad institutional payment system.

How RippleNet Affects XRP’s Price

Gold Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrency with candle stick graph chart and digital background.
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com

Even as RippleNet expands, crypto markets balance utility factors against price moves. XRP’s on-chain volume and volatility tend to spike around major legal or adoption news. After a court ruling in July 2025 that cleared XRP of being an unregistered security, trading volume shot up to $4 billion, showing how regulatory clarity can drive interest.

XRP’s price more than tripled in 2025 after the SEC case ended and Wall Street backing emerged. Some analysts have set optimistic price targets ($5-$8 by 2026), but most stress that XRP’s real value depends on sustained bank usage. 

In Ripple’s view, XRP is no longer just a speculative coin but a “coordination mechanism” within a regulated payment stack. Its ultimate success may hinge on factors such as stablecoin adoption and cross-border volume. Wall Street observers see this development as a positive sign that crypto technologies are influencing global finance. XRP needs increased adoption with financial institutions if its price is to keep rising.

For now, 300-plus partnerships give XRP a broad “network effect” in payments, but the market will be watching actual flows, new technology rollouts (ODL lanes, RLUSD), and regulatory developments. If Ripple can convert its massive partner roster into active usage of XRP (or its stablecoins) for real transactions, it could play a bigger role in the $6 trillion cross-border industry. If not, the 300 figure remains an impressive headline without a guarantee of on-chain volume.

