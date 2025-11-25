S&P 500
6,749.40
+0.54%
Dow Jones
47,053.80
+1.24%
Nasdaq 100
24,914.20
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,461.38
+1.79%
FTSE 100
9,619.60
+0.79%
Nikkei 225
48,925.00
-1.27%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

Quick Read

  • Tech is weighing on markets, with Nvidia down about $7 a share on news that Meta is considering using Google AI chips.

  • When the weather gets too cold, investors typically look into natural gas and power generator stocks. And while those are solid bets for cold weather, you may also want to look at coat stocks.
  • Best Buy just raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong third-quarter numbers and its current outlook.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Peace between Russia and Ukraine?

Live

After three years of intense fighting, Russia and Ukraine may be nearing a peace deal.

Reports of an agreement emerged when an unnamed U.S. official told ABC News that “minor details” still need to be resolved but that “the Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal,” as reported by CNBC. “There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the U.S. official told the news outlet.’’

Unfortunately, there are also reports that Russia could reject the plans.

As noted by MSN, U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators announced progress over the weekend on modifying the draft of the American-led-28 28-point peace plan to make it more acceptable to Kyiv, but that will probably doom it for Russia.”

Retail giant earnings aren’t too shabby

Live

This morning, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) EPS of 10 cents beat estimates by 27 cents. Revenue of $3.41 billion, down 2.8% year over year, beat by $40 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) EPS of $2.36 beat by 21 cents. Revenue of $1.29 billion, up 6.6% year over year, beat by $10 million.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) EPS of $1.40 beat by nine cents. Revenue of $9.67 billion, up 2.3% year over year, beat by $80 million.

After a strong tech rally, the major indices are flat to down at the moment.

The S&P 500 is down about five points, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up fractionally. The Dow is down about 16 points, as the NASDAQ slips about 38.

Tech is weighing on markets, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down about $7 a share on news that Meta (NASDAQ: META) is considering using Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) AI chips.

In fact, according to The Information, as reported by CNBC, “Meta is considering using Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) in its data centers in 2027. Meta may also rent TPUs from Google’s cloud unit next year, the publication reported.”

Retail giant earnings aren’t too shabby 

This morning, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) EPS of 10 cents beat estimates by 27 cents. Revenue of $3.41 billion, down 2.8% year over year, beat by $40 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) EPS of $2.36 beat by 21 cents. Revenue of $1.29 billion, up 6.6% year over year, beat by $10 million. 

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) EPS of $1.40 beat by nine cents. Revenue of $9.67 billion, up 2.3% year over year, beat by $80 million. Better, as noted by Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas, “Today we are raising our full year forecast to reflect the strong Q3 results and our current outlook for Q4. In Q4, we expect comparable sales growth in the range of (1.0%) to 1.0% and adjusted operating income rate in the range of 4.8% to 4.9%.” 

Invest for the Cold

When the weather gets too cold, investors typically look into natural gas and power generator stocks. And while those are solid bets for cold weather, you may also want to look at coat stocks.

Look at VF Corp.

VFC Corp. (NYSE: VFC), the company behind The North Face, is expected to turn higher shortly.

In most years, the stock briefly pushes higher. In 2024, it ran from $19 to $29. For 2023, for example, VFC ran from about $15.50 to a December high of $20.19. In 2022, it ran from about $27 to $31.19. In 2021, it ran from about $59 to $69.84. While the gains haven’t always been substantial, money has been made.

Canada Goose Holdings

There’s also Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS), a holding company of luxury winter clothing manufacturers. Much like VFC, GOOS also tends to push higher as the weather gets cooler.

In 2024, GOOS ran from about $9.25 to $12. For 2023, GOOS ran from a low of about $10.07 in October to $13.86 by February. In 2022, GOOS ran from $15.24 in October to a high of $24.73 by late January. In 2021, GOOS ran from about $36 in October to a high of $51.87 by November.

By Ian Cooper Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

© Basius77 / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live October 28: Earnings Keep Driving S&P 500 (VOO) Higher
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Stock Market Live October 28: Earnings Keep Driving S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

Live Updates Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut

Live Updates Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
S&P 500 (SPY) Live Update: Stock Market Rallying After Strong Tech Stock Numbers
Gerelyn Terzo | May 1, 2025

S&P 500 (SPY) Live Update: Stock Market Rallying After Strong Tech Stock Numbers

Live Updates Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Mull Inflation Data
Joel South | Nov 25, 2025

Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Mull Inflation Data

Live Updates Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
5 Retailers Reported Earnings Tuesday Morning; Only One Is a Winner 
Paul Ausick | Nov 21, 2023

5 Retailers Reported Earnings Tuesday Morning; Only One Is a Winner 

This week brings quarterly earnings reports from a host of retailers not named Walmart or Target. Four companies – Best…
Meta Platforms Earnings Preview: More Layoffs on the Way?
Paul Ausick | Jan 31, 2023

Meta Platforms Earnings Preview: More Layoffs on the Way?

Meta Platforms is set to report its quarterly earnings late Wednesday. At least one analyst believes more layoffs may be…
Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News
Joel South | Jul 31, 2025

Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News

Live Updates Get The Best Google Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 19
Joel South | Nov 19, 2025

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 19

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) lost 4.94% over the past five trading sessions after losing 0.78% the five…
Meta Platforms, IBM, Baker Hughes Earnings Reports Due Wednesday Afternoon
Paul Ausick | Oct 24, 2023

Meta Platforms, IBM, Baker Hughes Earnings Reports Due Wednesday Afternoon

After U.S. markets close, Meta Platforms, IBM and Baker Hughes will release earnings reports for the third quarter.

Top Gaining Stocks

Keysight Technologies
KEYS Vol: 2,666,893
+$14.82
+8.34%
$192.49
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 2,281,250
+$9.12
+7.87%
$125.00
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 1,623,014
+$7.49
+7.45%
$108.02
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 16,391,808
+$1.94
+6.20%
$33.13
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 5,228,310
+$4.46
+5.90%
$80.08

Top Losing Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 52,330,741
-$15.18
7.06%
$199.88
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 236,122,086
-$8.08
4.42%
$174.48
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 91,705
-$30.72
3.50%
$846.00
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 16,005,272
-$1.14
3.44%
$32.18
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 1,753,659
-$3.53
3.38%
$100.75