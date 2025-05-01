The Nasdaq Composite Just Did This, And Here Why Investors Need to Pay Attention nextheprime / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Stocks are rising in May with no sign of selling in sight.

Big Tech stocks are fueling gains after Meta and Microsoft didn’t disappoint.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Now that April is in the rearview mirror, the markets are welcoming the month of May with no selling in sight. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite shed approximately 0.1% in yesterday’s turnaround session, far from its lows, and tacked on close to 1% for all of April. Headline risk has been dominant, but with potential tariff relief in sight, the markets are beginning to shift to fundamentals.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) proved that with their Q3 earnings reports this week, shifting the mood from fear to excitement in the blink of an eye. The technology sector is leading the markets higher today, with a 3% gain as a group, while healthcare as a sector is down 2% on the day.

With the economic slowdown now having reared its head, the markets will have fresh economic data to process on Friday – April’s employment report. Economists are predicting that the labor market was relatively steady last month but also that job growth slowed from March levels. If the data matches those expectations, the markets might not revert to freefall mode as they did earlier this week. In a worrisome sign, unemployment claims ticked higher than expected last week.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 260.62 (+0.64%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 304.16 (+1.74%)

S&P 500: Up 58.60 (+1.05%)

Market Movers

Meta Platforms stock is up 4.2% at last check after beating Q1 earnings estimates and growing revenue 16% year-over-year thanks to an ads business that is withstanding the tariff pressure, some signs of weakness notwithstanding.

Microsoft stock is soaring by 9% on the heels of a strong Q3 earnings print, with AI demand fueling growth in its Azure business.

Discount retailer Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has experienced a C-Suite shakeup, with the board of directors ousting CEO Ashley Buchanan amid a mysterious conflict of interest. The company appointed an interim chief, and the stock is rising by 3% in response.

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) suffered its sharpest drop in same-store sales since the start of the pandemic, falling 3.6% amid a one-two punch of severe weather and a careful consumer.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) reduced its 2025 outlook amid billions of dollars in tariff exposure.

