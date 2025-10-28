S&P 500
6,906.40
+0.26%
Dow Jones
47,938.60
+0.67%
Nasdaq 100
26,040.20
+0.58%
Russell 2000
2,521.18
-0.18%
FTSE 100
9,715.80
+0.34%
Nikkei 225
50,813.20
+0.46%
Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 28: Earnings Keep Driving S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

By Joel South

Oct 28, 2025  |  Updated 1:23 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Powerful earnings reports from giant S&P 500 companies are pulling the S&P 500 ETF higher.
  • Many of the country’s biggest tech and AI companies will report over the next two days.
Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Sysco Beats, Sysco Stock Falls

Live

Commercial food supplier and S&P 500 component company Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) beat earnings by three cents this morning, reporting fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.15 per share. Revenue also edged out expectations at $21.1 billion.

Sysco forecast that full-year fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings will range from only $4.50 to $4.60 per share, however, which at the midpoint misses the consensus forecast by about one cent.

Consequently, Sysco stock is down 1.3% this afternoon, while the Voo as a whole is now up 0.3%.

 

 

Survey Says: Expect More Interest Rate Cuts

Live

A CNBC survey of economists predicts that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 0.25% at its meeting this week, and furthermore cut two times after that — in December and then again in January 2026. 92% of economists surveyed expect the first cut to happen this week.

Weaker than expected inflation in September, combined with multiple reports of layoffs at a range of large American companies threaten to slow the economy, and make it easier for the Fed to justify stimulative reductions in interest rates to head off a slowdown.

The Voo remains in positive territory after this report, up 0.1%.

OpenAI Restructures

Live

OpenAI announced this morning it has successfully restructured itself into a nonprofit to be called the OpenAI Foundation, owning in turn a for-profit public benefit corporation, OpenAI Group PBC.

The foundation’s 26% stake in OpenAI Group PBC is said to be worth $130 billion, similar to the $135 billion, 27% stake owned by Microsoft, and employees and other investors own the remaining 47%.

Add it all up, and the OpenAI Group PBC appears to be worth about $500 billion currently, and is now in a position where it could potentially IPO.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Earnings season is in full swing, and so far, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) investors largely seem to like what they’re hearing, and the Voo is up a modest 0.2% so far.

Cruise company Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) beat earnings by six cents last night, reporting a huge $5.75 per share profit despite sales coming in just a bit light at $5.1 billion.

It’s a bit concerning that Royal Caribbean said earnings for the full year will fall short of expectations, however, with a forecast between $15.58 and $15.63 per share, and this forecast is costing the stock 8% in early trading.

S&P 500 component company and health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) did substantially better, beating earnings by 11 cents this morning, and reporting $2.92 per share in Q3 profit on $113.2 billion in revenue, which was also ahead of estimates.

UnitedHealth stock is up about 1% in response.

Another S&P 500 component company, UPS (NYSE: UPS) did even better, beating by 44 cents with a profit of $1.74 per share in Q3. Revenue was $560 million more than expected at $21.4 billion, and UPS forecast even better revenue in Q4 — $24 billion — sending the stock up more than 11%.

Rounding out the alphabet, tech company Zebra Technologies (Nasdaq: ZBRA) — also an S&P 500 component — said it beat earnings by 15 cents, earning $3.88. Revenue only scraped by the forecast at $1.3 billion, but Zebra also said its Q4 earnings will be better than Wall Street is calling for, landing somewhere between $4.20 and $4.40 per share.

Zebra stock is nonetheless down more than 7% already today.

Earnings to come

Magnificent Seven companies Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Meta (Nasdaq: META), and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) are all expected to report over the next couple of days.

Whether the market can keep powering higher will depend largely on how those names fare.

Stock Market Live October 28: Earnings Keep Driving S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

Top Gaining Stocks

Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 7,383,660
+$8.99
+11.85%
$84.83
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,265,916
+$53.20
+9.09%
$638.51
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 63,561,378
+$5.90
+8.40%
$76.15
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 21,932,901
+$7.18
+8.04%
$96.40
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 759,489
+$40.75
+7.45%
$587.61

Top Losing Stocks

-$13.63
17.50%
$64.25
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 1,779,117
-$50.35
16.21%
$260.22
Everest Group
EG Vol: 900,814
-$33.36
9.70%
$310.63
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 5,820,708
-$30.45
9.51%
$289.81
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,795,876
-$22.93
7.90%
$267.48