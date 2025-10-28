Stock Market Live October 28: Earnings Keep Driving S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Powerful earnings reports from giant S&P 500 companies are pulling the S&P 500 ETF higher.

Many of the country’s biggest tech and AI companies will report over the next two days.

Earnings season is in full swing, and so far, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) investors largely seem to like what they’re hearing, and the Voo is up a modest 0.2% so far.

Cruise company Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) beat earnings by six cents last night, reporting a huge $5.75 per share profit despite sales coming in just a bit light at $5.1 billion.

It’s a bit concerning that Royal Caribbean said earnings for the full year will fall short of expectations, however, with a forecast between $15.58 and $15.63 per share, and this forecast is costing the stock 8% in early trading.

S&P 500 component company and health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) did substantially better, beating earnings by 11 cents this morning, and reporting $2.92 per share in Q3 profit on $113.2 billion in revenue, which was also ahead of estimates.

UnitedHealth stock is up about 1% in response.

Another S&P 500 component company, UPS (NYSE: UPS) did even better, beating by 44 cents with a profit of $1.74 per share in Q3. Revenue was $560 million more than expected at $21.4 billion, and UPS forecast even better revenue in Q4 — $24 billion — sending the stock up more than 11%.

Rounding out the alphabet, tech company Zebra Technologies (Nasdaq: ZBRA) — also an S&P 500 component — said it beat earnings by 15 cents, earning $3.88. Revenue only scraped by the forecast at $1.3 billion, but Zebra also said its Q4 earnings will be better than Wall Street is calling for, landing somewhere between $4.20 and $4.40 per share.

Zebra stock is nonetheless down more than 7% already today.

Earnings to come

Magnificent Seven companies Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Meta (Nasdaq: META), and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) are all expected to report over the next couple of days.

Whether the market can keep powering higher will depend largely on how those names fare.