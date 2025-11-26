Billionaires Keep Buying These 2 AI Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retail investors can benefit from investing in artificial intelligence (AI) companies that are bringing the next-generation transformation. The global AI market is set to hit $4 trillion by 2033, and this means several companies will see higher valuations, and their stocks have the potential to skyrocket. Billionaires like Warren Buffett, Philippe Laffont, and Ken Griffin keeping buying Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META). These two AI stocks are prominent industry players and have become hot property, making them brilliant picks for long-term investors.

achinthamb / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet

Alphabet is an unstoppable stock billionaires are loading up on. A popular purchase in the third quarter, Alphabet has become a part of several hedge funds. Investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the company by 1.62%, taking the total holding to 22.69%. Billionaire Philippe Laffont also increased his position by 3.32% in the quarter.

While there’s no doubt that Alphabet is an excellent stock to own, it has got the vote of confidence from the best investors in the country. Once criticized for making a late entry in the AI industry, Alphabet has turned the tables around. Meta Platforms is mulling the use of Google chips and could spend billions on it.

It was late to launch the generative AI model, but Gemini has become one of the leading AI models today. It is integrated into the Google search engine and provides a generative AI-powered summary of search results. It has gained massive appreciation for the new AI model, Gemini 3.0, and is considered one of the most capable AI systems today.

Alphabet continues to rule the search segment, and its numbers are proof that the company is walking the right path. In the third quarter, the revenue was up 16% year over year to $102.35 billion and the EPS increased 35% year over year to $3.10. This is the first time that Alphabet topped $100 billion in quarterly revenue. Its cloud unit has an impressive $155 billion backlog from customers. The company is challenging Nvidia’s supremacy as it races towards the $4 trillion valuation.

The stock has a premium valuation today, but only a few companies deliver the kind of results it has. Exchanging hands for $323, the stock is up 69% in 2025 and 89% in a year. Alphabet has the catalysts that can outperform the broader market.

nextheprime / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms

Billionaires are making huge bets on Meta Platforms. Billionaire Ken Griffin, founder of The Citadel, has increased his stake in the company by 12,693%, going from zero exposure to 1.96 million shares. Further, Coatue Management increased its stake in the company by 0.16%, taking the total holdings to 7.27% of the portfolio.

A full-fledged AI giant, Meta Platforms is the perfect combination of advertising and AI. It has impressed the market with strong fundamentals. It is known for the massive portfolio of social media applications that generate insights and revenue for the company. Meta Platforms has been investing in AI for a long time now, and this has helped strengthen the core advertising business. Investors were concerned about the significantly high amount of money the company was spending on AI, but the investment has certainly paid off.

The company has seen improved user engagement on its social media applications, and the conversion rates have also improved. In the third quarter, it reported sales of $51.2 billion, up 26% year-over-year, and the net income increased 20% to $7.25 per share. The management has announced plans to invest further in AI infrastructure next year. Its ad impressions improved by 14% year over year, and the daily active people on the apps reached 3.54 billion on average, an 8% year-over-year jump.

Exchanging hands for $636, the stock has gained 6.17% in 2025 and 10.9% in a year. The company is delivering unbelievable growth and could be an important player in the AI race. With billions of daily active users, advertisers are attracted to Meta and are willing to spend on the apps. The company has an exciting future ahead and could benefit investors in the long term.