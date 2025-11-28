S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Ground in Tech’s Whipsaw Month

Quick Read

  • The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1% in November as the AI trade faced shifting terrain.
  • CME trading was temporarily halted due to a cooling issue at a CyrusOne data center.
  • Intel (INTC) rose nearly 5% and is on pace for a 92% year-to-date gain.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Monthly Performance

Live

For the month of November, the Nasdaq Composite is headed for a 1.3% decline ; the S&P 500 is relatively flat; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed a 0.13% increase. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock has shaved off 12.4% of its value in the month of November alone but remains up 32% year-to-date.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are holding their ground in today’s holiday shortened session, with all three of the major stock market indices seeing green. Technology stocks are buoying the Nasdaq Composite to a fractional gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are following its lead. Despite its best efforts, the Nasdaq Composite has taken a step backward for the month, falling approximately 1.1% in November as the AI trade navigated some shifting terrain.

Earlier this morning, trading in stock market futures, foreign exchange and commodities was temporarily halted,  owing to a “cooling issue” that wreaked havoc at the CME’s data center that is controlled by CyrusOne.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,497.98 Up 70.86 (+0.15%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,314.46 Up 99.84 (+0.43%)
S&P 500: 6,829.50 Up 16.89 (+0.24%)

Market Movers

SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) is retaking lost ground, rising 6.2% on the day after falling eerily close to the $200 level earlier this week.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is on the comeback trail, rising 3% and inching closer to the $240 level as AI chip companies stay volatile.

Digital asset trading platform Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is tacking on nearly 4% in today’s session as the bitcoin price gains upward momentum.

Chip stalwart Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is up nearly 5% today and is on pace for a whopping 92% year-to-date gain.

As retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, Lululemon (Nasdaq: LULU) is riding the wave for a 1.6% increase.

Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL), which is behind an AI data platform, is losing 2.2% today after Morgan Stanley analysts warned of excessive debt on the balance sheet.

 

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Ground in Tech’s Whipsaw Month

© Daily insights / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Scrambles as AI Players Jockey for Position
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 25, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Scrambles as AI Players Jockey for Position

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 11, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: PLTR (Nasdaq: PLTR), APP (Nasdaq: APP) See Gains in Recovery Rally
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 23, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: PLTR (Nasdaq: PLTR), APP (Nasdaq: APP) See Gains in Recovery Rally

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 1, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 2, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sentiment Buoyed by AMD
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 12, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sentiment Buoyed by AMD

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise as China Tariffs Do This
Gerelyn Terzo | May 9, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Rise as China Tariffs Do This

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 19, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Advance as AI Stocks Recapture Limelight
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 24, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Advance as AI Stocks Recapture Limelight

Live Updates Get The Best Coinbase Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72