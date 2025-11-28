Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hold Ground in Tech’s Whipsaw Month
- The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.1% in November as the AI trade faced shifting terrain.
- CME trading was temporarily halted due to a cooling issue at a CyrusOne data center.
- Intel (INTC) rose nearly 5% and is on pace for a 92% year-to-date gain.
Monthly Performance
For the month of November, the Nasdaq Composite is headed for a 1.3% decline ; the S&P 500 is relatively flat; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed a 0.13% increase. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock has shaved off 12.4% of its value in the month of November alone but remains up 32% year-to-date.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets are holding their ground in today’s holiday shortened session, with all three of the major stock market indices seeing green. Technology stocks are buoying the Nasdaq Composite to a fractional gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are following its lead. Despite its best efforts, the Nasdaq Composite has taken a step backward for the month, falling approximately 1.1% in November as the AI trade navigated some shifting terrain.
Earlier this morning, trading in stock market futures, foreign exchange and commodities was temporarily halted, owing to a “cooling issue” that wreaked havoc at the CME’s data center that is controlled by CyrusOne.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,497.98 Up 70.86 (+0.15%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,314.46 Up 99.84 (+0.43%)
S&P 500: 6,829.50 Up 16.89 (+0.24%)
Market Movers
SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) is retaking lost ground, rising 6.2% on the day after falling eerily close to the $200 level earlier this week.
Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is on the comeback trail, rising 3% and inching closer to the $240 level as AI chip companies stay volatile.
Digital asset trading platform Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is tacking on nearly 4% in today’s session as the bitcoin price gains upward momentum.
Chip stalwart Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is up nearly 5% today and is on pace for a whopping 92% year-to-date gain.
As retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, Lululemon (Nasdaq: LULU) is riding the wave for a 1.6% increase.
Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL), which is behind an AI data platform, is losing 2.2% today after Morgan Stanley analysts warned of excessive debt on the balance sheet.