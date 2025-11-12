S&P 500
6,863.70
+0.10%
Dow Jones
48,374.60
+0.81%
Nasdaq 100
25,548.20
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,461.91
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,914.00
+0.01%
Nikkei 225
51,296.80
+0.14%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sentiment Buoyed by AMD

Quick Read

  • AMD (AMD) rallied 8% after CEO Lisa Su projected AI data center peripherals will reach $1T by 2030.
  • AMD’s surge is driven by what Su described as insatiable demand for cutting-edge AI chips.
  • Oklo (OKLO) rose 7.1% despite missing estimates as Wedbush set a $150 target on nuclear power’s AI role.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Market Gainers

Live

The following stocks are making strides in today’s trading session:

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) is up approximately 5%.

Steel Dynamics (Nasdaq: STLD) is tacking on 4.8%.

Lithium stock Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is gaining 4.6%.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is rising 4.2% but remains down 32.5% year-to-date.

Bull Market Warning

Live

Goldman Sachs Strategist Peter Oppenheimer reportedly warned that the good times in the stock market won’t last forever. He issued a report predicting that the S&P 500 will deliver annualized returns in the ballpark of a modest 6.5% over the coming decade accounting for dividends, pointing to valuations and dividend yields as negative catalysts. This compares with double-digit percentage returns that the broader market has generated in the past decade.

The markets remain mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 now trading fractionally lower.

Fed Shakeup

Live
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic announced Wednesday that he’ll step down from his role when his term wraps up in early 2026. He’s been guiding economic policy for the Southeast region since taking the helm in 2017, and his exit couldn’t come at a more tense time for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.
The markets are now mixed with the Nasdaq Composite down fractionally.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Stocks were higher on the jump, with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) leading the charge. The chipmaker stock began rallying in pre-market trading and is holding its gains, soaring 8% as it inches closer to its 52-week high. However, wider market sentiment fizzled as the morning went on, with much of the Nasdaq Composite’s gains dwindling to a whimper. Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is a drag on the index, falling about 1%.

AMD’s rally comes on the heels of its earnings report in which CEO Lisa Su tossed around projections like AI data center peripherals ballooning to $1 trillion by 2030, which would in turn drive the company’s revenue amid what she described as an “insatiable” craving for cutting-edge AI chips.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,292.86 (+0.76%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,473 (flat)
S&P 500: 6,865.28 (+0.26%)

Market Movers

Nuclear stock Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is another gainer, rising 7.1% on the day on the heels of its quarterly earnings report. Oklo fell short of estimates but Wall Street remains bullish. Analyst firm Wedbush reiterated its “outperform” rating on OKLO stock with a $150 price target owing to the projected role of nuclear power in the AI era.

Fintech stock Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is spiraling by 8% today despite surpassing earnings estimates. Analyst firm William Blair reiterated its “outperform” rating on the stock amid stablecoin demand.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is taking a page out of Elon Musk’s book, relocating its headquarters from Delaware to the state of Texas, according to an OpEd by the company’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal in the WSJ. Musk set the model by domiciling his companies Tesla and SpaceX in the Lone Star State.

By Gerelyn Terzo Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sentiment Buoyed by AMD

© AndreyKrav / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Continue Reading

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets in Freefall Amid EU Tariff Tussle
Gerelyn Terzo | May 23, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets in Freefall Amid EU Tariff Tussle

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Retreat After Tariff Tricks Resurface
Gerelyn Terzo | May 23, 2025

S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) Live: Markets Retreat After Tariff Tricks Resurface

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day
Gerelyn Terzo | Mar 19, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: NVDA, TSLA Lift Markets Higher on Fed Day

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Hunt Bottom After Trade War Reignited
Gerelyn Terzo | May 23, 2025

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Hunt Bottom After Trade War Reignited

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Step Back on Unilateral Tariff Threat, ORCL Soars
Gerelyn Terzo | Jun 12, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Step Back on Unilateral Tariff Threat, ORCL Soars

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Cautious Ahead of Big Earnings After Markets Close
Gerelyn Terzo | May 28, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Cautious Ahead of Big Earnings After Markets Close

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 1, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat, Kick Off H2 2025 in Mixed Showing

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Markets: Intel Soars, BIDU and META Fall
Gerelyn Terzo | Feb 18, 2025

Live Markets: Intel Soars, BIDU and META Fall

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling
Gerelyn Terzo | Nov 11, 2025

Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Retreat on AI Shuffling

Live Updates Get The Best Albemarle Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 78,712,390
+$18.65
+7.85%
$256.17
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 1,052,853
+$16.87
+5.35%
$332.12
Centene
CNC Vol: 4,082,299
+$1.53
+4.33%
$36.89
Steel Dynamics
STLD Vol: 840,404
+$6.51
+4.27%
$158.89
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 15,839,194
+$1.25
+4.19%
$31.06

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,973,918
-$1.06
6.30%
$15.69
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 36,564,102
-$8.50
4.45%
$182.46
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,270,408
-$9.07
3.84%
$227.08
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 4,428,731
-$1.26
3.35%
$36.35
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 2,296,550
-$6.32
3.19%
$191.54