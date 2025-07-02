Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Retreat as Economic Cracks Begin to Show inray27 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets came out of the gate under pressure amid plunging payrolls in the private sector. This data doesn’t bode well for tomorrow’s big June jobs report.

Tech stocks have made their way into positive territory, but will it hold?

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Today’s jobs data is a sign that cracks are emerging in the economy, initially causing the recent stock market rally to hit the skids. The private sector shed a whopping 33,000 jobs last month, according to ADP data, while economists had been calling for the economy to add 10,000 jobs. Worse, private payrolls haven’t shrunk since 2023, injecting greater uncertainty around the big jobs report due out tomorrow in this holiday-shortened week. While the major stock market averages were all under pressure, they have come off their worst levels of the session. The Nasdaq Composite has turned positive, and the S&P 500 isn’t too far behind.

Big Tech stocks are making headlines even as Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) continue to jockey for position as the No. 1 most valuable company in the world based on market capitalization. Most recently, AI-obsessed Microsoft reportedly plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 9,000 jobs, which reflects less than 4% of its total staff.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 89.39 (-0.20%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 12.60 (+0.08%)

S&P 500: Down 5.95 (-0.10%)

Market Movers

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is resiliently gaining 2.4% after the company revealed a precipitous 14% drop in EV deliveries compared with year-ago levels. The stock has lost 6.2% over the past five-day stretch.

Chip supplier Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) is extending its rally and is rising another 80% today on its recent restructuring development.

With the passage of the White House’s spending bill, including Medicaid cuts, healthcare stocks are capturing the spotlight. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a standout, gaining 2.4%. Meanwhile, health insurer peer Centene (NYSE: CNC) is headed in the opposite direction, falling 35.2% on a series of setbacks that caused the company to withdraw its 2025 guidance. Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is falling 13%.

