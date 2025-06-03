Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lack Conviction Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty Pixelvario / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The markets are showing a lack of conviction amid trade deal uncertainty. Tech stocks are slightly higher as a sector.

Meta Platforms has inked a deal to purchase nuclear power from Constellation Energy to satisfy AI data center demand in a first deal of its kind for Big Tech.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets remain uncertain as trade-related setbacks continue to loom. After eking out a slight gain on Monday, the markets are showing little direction today as investors await further trade deal progress. Reflecting caution, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lowered its growth outlook for the U.S. economy to 1.6% and 1.5% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Technology stocks are barely higher as a sector, delivering a nearly flat performance for the Nasdaq Composite.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) has inked a 20-year power-purchase deal with Constellation Energy (NYSE: CEG), securing electricity from the utility’s Illinois plant. This landmark deal marks the first direct partnership between a major tech company and the nuclear power industry. Large technology companies are hunting reliable access to the U.S. electricity grid, driven by the rapidly increasing energy demands of their AI-powered data centers. CEG shares are soaring 6%, while META stock is flat.

Here’s a look at market performance this morning:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 26.87 (+0.06%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 11.54 (-0.06%)

S&P 500: Down 3.37 (-0.06%)

Market Movers

Automaker Ford (NYSE: F) experienced a 16.3% jump in sales last month compared with year-ago levels. The strong performance was fueled by an employee pricing program that Ford rolled out to offset the impact from tariffs and higher vehicle sticker prices.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is rising 13.5% today after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results, including strong sales. The discount retailer also raised its full-year outlook, a move that is being cheered by the markets.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is up 14% in today’s trading session after announcing its acquisition of a European digital health platform.

