Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Lack Conviction Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

The markets are showing a lack of conviction amid trade deal uncertainty. Tech stocks are slightly higher as a sector.
Meta Platforms has inked a deal to purchase nuclear power from Constellation Energy to satisfy AI data center demand in a first deal of its kind for Big Tech.
Nuclear Focus
Wall Street firm BMO Capital Markets has initiated coverage of nuclear stock Uranium Energy (NYSE: UEC) with a “buy” rating and price target of $7.75 attached, reflecting upside potential of approximately 29% before today’s gains. BMO analysts are bullish on the stock in response to President Trump’s plan to ramp up U.S. production of nuclear power in the coming decades. Uranium Energy stock is rallying 11.1% today alongside broader gains in the nuclear power sector.
Broader Market Bulls
Deutsche Bank has joined a growing list of Wall Street firms in recalibrating its 2025 S&P 500 forecast. Led by analyst Binky Chadha, who notably held an ambitious 7,000 target for the broader market index earlier in 2025, the firm has now elevated its year-end S&P 500 projection to 6,550 from a previous 6,150 estimate. This upward revision is viewed as a positive indicator for both overall market trajectory and the prospects of trade deals, suggesting an upside potential of 10% for the S&P 500 from current levels.
The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.44%.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets remain uncertain as trade-related setbacks continue to loom. After eking out a slight gain on Monday, the markets are showing little direction today as investors await further trade deal progress. Reflecting caution, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lowered its growth outlook for the U.S. economy to 1.6% and 1.5% for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Technology stocks are barely higher as a sector, delivering a nearly flat performance for the Nasdaq Composite.
Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) has inked a 20-year power-purchase deal with Constellation Energy (NYSE: CEG), securing electricity from the utility’s Illinois plant. This landmark deal marks the first direct partnership between a major tech company and the nuclear power industry. Large technology companies are hunting reliable access to the U.S. electricity grid, driven by the rapidly increasing energy demands of their AI-powered data centers. CEG shares are soaring 6%, while META stock is flat.
Here’s a look at market performance this morning:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 26.87 (+0.06%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 11.54 (-0.06%)
S&P 500: Down 3.37 (-0.06%)
Market Movers
Automaker Ford (NYSE: F) experienced a 16.3% jump in sales last month compared with year-ago levels. The strong performance was fueled by an employee pricing program that Ford rolled out to offset the impact from tariffs and higher vehicle sticker prices.
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is rising 13.5% today after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results, including strong sales. The discount retailer also raised its full-year outlook, a move that is being cheered by the markets.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) is up 14% in today’s trading session after announcing its acquisition of a European digital health platform.
