S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Quick Read

  • As we get ready to jump into the final month of 2025, S&P 500 futures are rallying.  Up about 11 points, it’s getting set to wrap up what’s been a very volatile month.
  • Globally, consumers pushed online spending up about 8% to $13.1 billion on Thursday.
  • Remember, in most years, Amazon is a no-brainer stock to buy and hold for the holiday rush.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)

Live Updates

Bitcoin Could Really Back Above $100,000

Live

Following a significant pullback in Bitcoin, the digital currency could potentially soar back above $100,000, according to analysts at BTIG.

After a -36% peak-to-trough decline, we think Bitcoin is now poised to continue its reflex rally at least back towards 100k,” BTIG said, as quoted by CNBC.

If that’s the case, investors may want to pay close attention to Bitcoin-related stocks, too, including Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT).

Happy Holidays to you and yours!

As we get ready to jump into the final month of 2025, S&P 500 futures are rallying.  Up about 11 points, it’s getting set to wrap up what’s been a very volatile month. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) is up about $1.65 this morning. The Dow Jones is up about 53, with the NASDAQ up about 72.

Granted, we had a rough start to the day. All after CME trading came to a standstill following a cooling issue at one of its data centers. But all is back to normal now.

“Due to a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centers, our markets are currently halted. Support is working to resolve the issue in the near term and will advise clients of Pre-Open details as soon as they are available.” CME Group in a statement.

Shoppers Drive $36 Billion Thanksgiving Sales

Globally, consumers pushed online spending up about 8% to $13.1 billion on Thursday. All of which could help set up massive potential spending for Black Friday. In fact, online sales are expected to reach about $36 billion by the end of the holiday, according to Salesforce estimates.

As noted by Investing.com, “Black Friday, which is the biggest day of the year for online shopping, is expected to drive $78 billion in online global sales and $18 billion in the U.S.”

As noted by Adobe Analytics:

  • U.S. online sales for the 2025 holiday season (November 1 to December 31) are forecast to be $253.4 billion, a 5.3% growth compared to the previous year.
  • Cyber Monday sales are expected to come in around $14.2 billion.
  • Black Friday sales are expected to be about $11.7 billion.
  • And Cyber Week is expected to account for $43.7 billion in sales.

One of the most obvious beneficiaries of online sales is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). 

Remember, in most years, Amazon is a no-brainer stock to buy and hold for the holiday rush. In fact, except for 2022, the e-commerce giant has historically pushed higher heading into the holidays, which we expect to happen again this year.

Bitcoin Could Really Back Above $100,000 

After a vicious pullback in Bitcoin, the digital currency could soar back above $100,000, according to analysts at BTIG.

“After a -36% peak-to-trough decline, we think Bitcoin is now poised to continue its reflex rally at least back towards 100k,” BTIG said, as quoted by CNBC.

If that’s the case, investors may want to pay close attention to Bitcoin-related stocks, too, including Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT)

By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

© oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live November 26: S&P (SPY) Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ian Cooper | Nov 26, 2025

Stock Market Live November 26: S&P (SPY) Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving

Live Updates Get The Best Amazon Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
A Quiet Shift in D.C. Could Detonate the Next Bitcoin ETF Rally
Ian Cooper | Jul 15, 2025

A Quiet Shift in D.C. Could Detonate the Next Bitcoin ETF Rally

Three major bills could send Bitcoin-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) screaming higher. That includes: The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of…
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered
Ian Cooper | Nov 18, 2025

Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Live Updates Get The Best Amazon Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Wall Street Just Upgraded NVDA, AMZN, and MP Again
Ian Cooper | Nov 24, 2025

Wall Street Just Upgraded NVDA, AMZN, and MP Again

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still one of the top stocks to own, according to analysts at Bernstein. The firm, which…
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes
Ian Cooper | Nov 21, 2025

Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Live Updates Get The Best Amazon Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Paul Ausick | Nov 29, 2013

The Day After Black Friday: Cyber Monday

ThinkstockWhat has become the largest day for online sales in any given year is nearly upon us again. Cyber Monday,…
Paul Ausick | Dec 1, 2016

Cyber Monday Was Top Online Sales Day Ever

While much of this year's buzz was around sales totals generated from mobile devices, sales from desktop computers also rose…
Paul Ausick | Nov 19, 2012

Cyber Monday Sales to Top $2 Billion

ThinkstockIt’s make or break time for U.S. retailers as the Thanksgiving holiday rolls in this week and the shopping phenomena…
4 Crypto Stocks That Have Outshined Bitcoin This Year
247patrick | Jul 21, 2023

4 Crypto Stocks That Have Outshined Bitcoin This Year

Despite the enduring scrutiny of the digital asset industry by U.S. regulators, shares of some of the crypto-related stocks have…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72