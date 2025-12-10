Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed with All Eyes on the Fed

The other side of the split crowd believe that cutting rates may have gone far enough and could threaten higher inflation.

With all eyes on the Federal Reserve, the S&P 500 is up fractionally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up fractionally, as well.

Here’s what we expect to hear this afternoon.

We expect the Fed to deliver its third interest rate cut. We also expect the central bank to warn of future cuts. Right now, the FOMC is already split between those favoring rate cuts because of weakness in the labor markets. The other side of the split crowd believes that cutting rates may have gone far enough and could threaten higher inflation.

So, what we could see is a cut, followed by a statement that they’re down for now.

And, as noted by CNBC, “Investors will be watching an update to the ‘dot plot’ of individual officials’ rate expectations; expectations for gross domestic product, unemployment and inflation; and a possible update of the Fed’s asset purchase intentions, with some expecting the committee to pivot from ceasing the runoff of maturing bond proceeds back to purchases.”

Online Holiday Shopping Sales Should Boost Amazon

With the 2025 holiday season here, investors may want to consider investing in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). That’s because, according to Adobe Analytics, online spending is expected to jump about 5.3% this year to $253.4 billion.

U.S. online sales for the 2025 holiday season (November 1 to December 31) are forecast to be $253.4 billion, a 5.3% growth compared to the previous year.

Cyber Monday sales came in at $14.5 billion

Black Friday sales are expected to be about $11.8 billion.

And Cyber Week saw sales of $44.2 billion.

All of which should have a positive impact on the online e-commerce giant Amazon. Helping, analysts at Guggenheim just initiated a buy rating on AMZN with a price target of $300.

Also seeing an upgrade is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), which B. Riley analysts say is a game changer, with a price target of $125 a share. As added by Investing.com, “User-generated content and social engagement have made Roblox the strongest next-generation entertainment platform. It is compared to the model to YouTube, with analysts highlighting the viral success of Grow a Garden in 2025, which shows how quickly hit titles can shift sentiment.”

B. Riley also upgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) to a buy with a $300 price target, noting that the expected November 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI could be the biggest entertainment release in history.