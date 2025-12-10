S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed with All Eyes on the Fed

Quick Read

  • We do expect the Fed to deliver its third interest rate cut, but we also expect the central bank to warn about future cuts.
  • Right now, the FOMC is already split between those favoring rate cuts because a of weakness in the labor markets.

  • The other side of the split crowd believe that cutting rates may have gone far enough and could threaten higher inflation.

  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here

Live Updates

With Colder Temps Expected, this Natural Gas ETF is Getting Hot

Live

It’s about to get even colder outside.

“Some of the coldest, if not the coldest, temperatures across the entire globe will cover the central and eastern U.S. over the weekend and into early next week,” said climatologist Judah Cohen, a research scientist at MIT, as quoted by USA Today.

So, it comes as no real surprise that natural gas stocks like UNG are starting to push higher. After slipping to $14.50, UNG is just starting to pivot higher.

These 3 Stocks Were Just Upgraded

Live

Analysts at Guggenheim just initiated a buy rating on AMZN with a price target of $300, especially with holiday season sales gaining momentum.

Also seeing an upgrade is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), which B. Riley analysts say is a game changer, with a price target of $125 a share.  As added by Investing.com, “User-generated content and social engagement have made Roblox the strongest next-generation entertainment platform. It is compared to the model to YouTube, with analysts highlighting the viral success of Grow a Garden in 2025, which shows how quickly hit titles can shift sentiment.”

B. Riley also upgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) to a buy with a $300 price target, noting that the expected November 2026 release of Grand Theft Auto VI could be the biggest entertainment release in history.

Online Holiday Shopping Sales Should Boost Amazon

Live

With the 2025 holiday season here, investors may want to consider investing in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). That’s because, according to Adobe Analytics, online spending is expected to jump about 5.3% this year to $253.4 billion.

  • U.S. online sales for the 2025 holiday season (November 1 to December 31) are forecast to be $253.4 billion, a 5.3% growth compared to the previous year.
  • Cyber Monday sales came in at $14.5 billion
  • Black Friday sales are expected to be about $11.8 billion.
  • And Cyber Week saw sales of $44.2 billion.

With all eyes on the Federal Reserve, the S&P 500 is up fractionally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up fractionally, as well.

Here’s what we expect to hear this afternoon.

We expect the Fed to deliver its third interest rate cut. We also expect the central bank to warn of future cuts. Right now, the FOMC is already split between those favoring rate cuts because of weakness in the labor markets. The other side of the split crowd believes that cutting rates may have gone far enough and could threaten higher inflation.

So, what we could see is a cut, followed by a statement that they’re down for now.

And, as noted by CNBC, “Investors will be watching an update to the ‘dot plot’ of individual officials’ rate expectations; expectations for gross domestic product, unemployment and inflation; and a possible update of the Fed’s asset purchase intentions, with some expecting the committee to pivot from ceasing the runoff of maturing bond proceeds back to purchases.”

By Ian Cooper
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed with All Eyes on the Fed

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74