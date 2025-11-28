S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

This Rare ‘Perfect’ Market Indicator Says a Major Bull Market Is Coming

Quick Read

  • The Zweig Breadth Thrust indicator just flashed a buy signal for the S&P 500 (SPY) after the 10-day EMA surged past 61.5%.
  • The indicator has a perfect track record since 1950 with 100% positive returns at six and 12 months after each signal.
  • Past thrusts delivered average S&P 500 gains of 23.3% one year after the signal across 20 occurrences.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This Rare ‘Perfect’ Market Indicator Says a Major Bull Market Is Coming

© ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

The stock market continues to send investors mixed messages, blending signs of resilience with hints of fragility. Economic data shows robust corporate earnings, yet labor market weakness, inflation and interest rate worries, and geopolitical tensions have sparked bouts of selling. 

Investors face a dilemma: commit fresh capital to equities amid record highs, or shift toward bonds and cash for protection? Just a week ago, the S&P 500 appeared poised for a 10% correction, with breadth narrowing and volatility spiking. But in the past seven days, it reversed sharply, climbing 4% and pushing year-to-date gains to 15%. This whiplash has left many sidelined, questioning the rally’s staying power. 

Yet a seldom-discussed indicator is poised to activate, signaling an imminent major bull market is about to break out. For over 70 years, it has delivered flawless results — it has never been wrong.

Decoding the ‘Perfect’ Indicator

The Zweig Breadth Thrust indicator was created by investor Martin Zweig in the 1970s. It tracks market participation beyond major indexes like the S&P 500. It uses daily data on advancing and declining stocks on the New York Stock Exchange. The formula computes a 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) of the ratio: advancing issues divided by (advancing plus declining issues). This yields a percentage reflecting how many stocks are joining the uptrend.

A “thrust” triggers when this EMA surges from below 40% — indicating widespread selling and an oversold state — to above 61.5% within 10 trading days. This rapid shift captures a surge in buying pressure, where pessimism flips to optimism almost overnight. 

Zweig designed it to spot the start of sustained rallies, as broad participation often fuels multi-month advances. Unlike price-based tools, it emphasizes underlying health: if only a few mega-caps drive gains, the thrust stays dormant.

What It’s Showing Now — and Why It Matters

Now, the indicator is flashing a buy signal is imminent. Breadth plunged below 40% during mid-November’s dip, with decliners outnumbering advancers four-to-one on tough days. But a four-day rally flipped the script: the 10-day EMA has jumped to just below 60%. There have been only approximately 20 thrusts since 1950, following signals in April and October 2023, and earlier in 2025.

Such rarity underscores its power. Since 1950, thrusts have preceded average S&P 500 gains of 1.3% after one week, 2.4% after two weeks, 3.9% after three weeks, 5.1% after one month, 6.8% after two months, 9.1% after three months, 14.6% after six months, and 23.3% after one year. 

Every instance — 100% of them — saw positive returns at six and 12 months. Bull markets often launch from these points: the 1982 thrust kicked off a 20-year expansion, while 2009’s ignited the post-crisis boom.

For the market, this implies momentum broadening. Narrow leadership by tech giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may give way to sectors like industrials and consumer goods joining the party. Expect choppiness short-term — historical charts show 20% to 30% pullbacks within the first year after the signal — but the trajectory points up. In 2023’s double-thrust year, the S&P 500 rose 24% despite mid-year wobbles.

Investors gain a clear edge here. Thrusts reward patience: deploying capital at the signal captures the average 23% one-year lift, far outpacing buy-and-hold in flat periods. It filters noise from headlines, focusing on collective behavior. 

Risk management, though, remains key — don’t pour all of your portfolio’s money into the market at once, otherwise you risk overexposure. For those in defensive assets, this is a cue to rotate back into equities, as liquidity floods in.

Should You Buy Now?

I’d say investors should consider buying stocks soon. The Zweig signal’s perfect track record suggests a major bull phase is just ahead, leading to broad gains likely through 2026. Targeting the S&P 500 through low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) offers simple exposure to this upside, capturing the index’s historical 23% average return after a thrust signals.

However, there is a caveat: the current signal would be the first time ever the indicator has signaled when the market is within 5% of its all-time high. It represents an unprecedented high-valuation context, potentially testing the signal’s reversal reliability.

Still, a good argument can be made to always be adding money to your portfolio to take advantage of dollar-cost averaging and reduce the risk of market timing. Committing fixed amounts monthly smooths volatility and ensures participation regardless of entry point. This approach has compounded wealth steadily, turning market dips into opportunities — for when the next bull market roars to life.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

The Stock Market Just Did Something for Only the 15th Time in 72 Years — and It Says the S&P 500 Will Move 29% Higher in the Next Year
Rich Duprey | Aug 30, 2025

The Stock Market Just Did Something for Only the 15th Time in 72 Years — and It Says the S&P 500 Will Move 29% Higher in the Next Year

This year has been a wild ride for investors, with the S&P 500 experiencing dramatic swings that have tested even…
Oppenheimer Out With 10 Huge Predictions for 2018
Lee Jackson | Jan 3, 2018

Oppenheimer Out With 10 Huge Predictions for 2018

For years Oppenheimer has presented its 10 most important market numbers for the year, and 2018 is no exception. So…
5 Bear Myths Debunked
247patrick | Jul 11, 2023

5 Bear Myths Debunked

Entering 2023, many investors were skeptical after the drubbing that US markets took in 2022. Inflation soared, geopolitical tensions came…
New Stock Market Highs Fighting Many More Outside Pressures Than Usual: Time to Panic?
Jon C. Ogg | Jul 13, 2016

New Stock Market Highs Fighting Many More Outside Pressures Than Usual: Time to Panic?

Investors often wonder what to think when the stock market hits new all-time highs. Do they sell or do they…
Market Rally Broadens Out: Banking Giant Hits 52-Week High
247patrick | Jul 24, 2023

Market Rally Broadens Out: Banking Giant Hits 52-Week High

The market is telling us to expect good things in the future, as the economy chugs along and the forward…
This Is the 1 Hidden AI Data Center Stock to Buy Now
Rich Duprey | Aug 28, 2025

This Is the 1 Hidden AI Data Center Stock to Buy Now

The Trillion-Dollar AI Data Center Boom The data center market is exploding, fueled by the relentless demand for artificial intelligence…
AI Stocks Soar, but Are You Overlooking the Market’s Hidden Gems?
Rich Duprey | Jul 17, 2025

AI Stocks Soar, but Are You Overlooking the Market’s Hidden Gems?

AI Giants Fuel Market Surge The stock market has soared to new heights in 2025, driven largely by technology stocks,…
Pony AI (Nasdaq: PONY) Up 30% Thursday, Does Wall Street Think This is the Next Big AI Stock?
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 24, 2025

Pony AI (Nasdaq: PONY) Up 30% Thursday, Does Wall Street Think This is the Next Big AI Stock?

Risk is back on, and Pony AI (Nasdaq: PONY) is galloping ahead by over 27% today after rising as much…
Opendoor Technologies Is Surging Again. Will It Have Last Laugh on Critics?
Rich Duprey | Sep 25, 2025

Opendoor Technologies Is Surging Again. Will It Have Last Laugh on Critics?

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) surged 16% yesterday, fueled by a blockbuster Census Bureau and Housing & Urban Development report showing new…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72