20 Years on Wall Street Taught Me: 5 Large Cap High-Yield Dividend Giants You Never Sell

After a 35-year career in the finance industry, including two decades as an institutional stockbroker at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Morgan Stanley, I gained an institutional perspective on dividend stock investing. My tenure at these premier Wall Street firms exposed me to fundamental analysis, credit evaluation, and risk management practices, which directly translate into selecting quality dividend-paying companies. Having witnessed firsthand the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath—including the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, from which I was fortunately spared as I had left both firms by 2004—I developed a keen appreciation for balance sheet strength, sustainable payout ratios, and the importance of dividends as a stabilizing force during market turbulence.

By analyzing cash flow generation, capital allocation strategies, and management quality, I can identify companies with durable competitive advantages and the financial discipline to maintain and grow their dividends through economic cycles. Early in my career, I realized that dividend investing is not merely an income strategy but also a comprehensive framework for building wealth through companies that consistently return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial stability and offering high total-return potential.

Five top companies are the bedrock and pinnacle for dividend investors. All are the kind of stocks that growth and income investors can buy now, tomorrow, next week, or next year and hold for the long term. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms that we cover here at 24/7 Wall St.

Why do we cover quality high-yield dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have accounted for approximately 32% of the S&P 500’s total return, while capital appreciation has accounted for 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and potential capital appreciation are essential to total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past 50 years (1973 to 2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

ConocoPhillips

The big always gets bigger, and this company completed a $22.5 billion purchase of Marathon Oil this time last year. This deal added high-quality assets, particularly in the Eagle Ford and Bakken shales, to the company’s portfolio. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is an exploration and production company with a rich dividend yield of 3.57%.

Its Alaska segment primarily explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

The Lower 48 segment comprises operations in the 48 contiguous states of the United States and the Gulf of America.

Canadian operations consist of the Surmont oil sands development in Alberta, the liquids-rich Montney unconventional play in British Columbia, and commercial operations.

The Europe, Middle East, and North Africa segment consists of operations principally located in:

The Norwegian sector of the North Sea

The Norwegian Sea

Qatar

Libya

Equatorial Guinea

Commercial and terminalling operations in the United Kingdom

The Asia Pacific segment has exploration and production operations in China, Malaysia, and Australia, as well as commercial operations in China, Singapore, and Japan. The Other International segment includes interests in Colombia as well as contingencies associated with prior operations in other countries.

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $120 target price.

Ford

This American automotive corporation was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford and 11 associate investors. This legacy carmaker pays shareholders a rich 4.83% dividend. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

It operates through five segments:

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Ford Credit

The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors, dealers, and dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities through automotive dealers.

In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles, and it directly finances leases for new cars to retail and commercial customers, including leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers.

Furthermore, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory, as well as loans to fund working capital, enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and support other dealer vehicle programs.

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $14 price target.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is a multinational American corporation specializing in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. With shares trading at 14.5 times forward earnings and with a 2.60% dividend, this diversified healthcare giant is a strong buy at current prices.

Johnson & Johnson is among the most conservative of the major pharmaceutical companies, with a diverse product portfolio and a familiar, solid brand. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of healthcare products. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. It operates through two segments.

The Innovative Medicine segment is focused on various therapeutic areas, including:

Immunology

Infectious diseases

Neuroscience

Oncology

Pulmonary hypertension

Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases

Products in this segment are distributed directly to retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

The MedTech segment encompasses a diverse portfolio of products used in orthopedics, surgery, interventional solutions, cardiovascular intervention, and vision care. It also offers a commercially available intravascular lithotripsy platform for the treatment of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

Goldman Sachs has a $213 target price.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) offers a range of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. With a rich 5.04% dividend yield, this insurance and investment giant is a safe option for conservative investors.

Prudential operates through five segments:

PGIM

Retirement Strategies

Group Insurance

Individual Life

International Business segments

The PGIM segment offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit, and other alternatives, as well as multi-asset class strategies, to institutional and retail clients and its general account.

The Retirement Strategies segment provides a range of retirement investment and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. It develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products.

The Group Insurance segment offers:

Various group life plans

Long-term and short-term group disability

Group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily for institutional clients, for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans

Accidental death and dismemberment, and other supplemental health solutions

Plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages

The Individual Life segment develops and distributes variable life, universal life, and term life insurance products.

The International Businesses segment develops and distributes life insurance, retirement products, investment products, specific accident and health products, and advisory services. The company provides its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks.

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $134 target price.

Verizon

This American multinational telecommunications company continues to offer tremendous value. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) trades at 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings, pays a 6.63% dividend, and is up just 2% in 2025. The company provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

Verizon’s trailing 12-month interest coverage ratio is 4.6× to 5.0×, providing ample cushion for dividend payments. With a very predictable revenue stream from telecom services, the company has less exposure to commodity cycles. In addition, the large scale helps in financing and absorbing shocks.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

TD Cowen has a Buy rating with a $51 target price.

