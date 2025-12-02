3 Dividend Stocks Wall Street is Piling Into Before 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There is an apparent shift in how Wall Street views the stock market, as retail investors are increasingly doubting the AI rally. This is causing investors to pile into dividend stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

The motivation is the general uncertainty about what the next few months may bring. The Federal Reserve is continuing interest rate cuts, and is expected to cut once more in December. And in 2026, the current Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to depart. Current Trump appointee (as the Director of the White House National Economic Council), Kevin Hassett, is widely expected to be his replacement.

If this appointment goes through and Hassett becomes the next Fed chair, he’s likely to answer calls from Trump to aggressively lower rates. Trump wants these rates lowered by “at least two to three percentage points”. No one knows what the implications will be if such aggressive rate cuts go through while inflation remains uncomfortable.

But what one can conclude is that dividend stocks can get hot because Treasury yields get dragged down by rate cuts. Plus, many dividend stocks are defensive cash cows that can weather a future downturn if the AI rally slows down.

It’s a win-win, and here are the three dividend stocks the market likes a lot.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson has generally been a boring name to hold. The only appeal was the defensive nature of the stock. JNJ comes with a modest dividend yield that occasionally keeps up with inflation to sweeten that deal.

These characteristics caused JNJ stock to slowly slide downwards from 2021 to mid-2025. Since then, JNJ stock has climbed by more than 35%.

JNJ looks less like a slow-growing debt-trodden company and more like a safe haven.

Management has kept on hiking dividend payouts while growth has picked up speed. Q3 earnings were stellar with CARVYKTI sales growing 83.5% to $524 million. Full-year revenue is expected to grow 5.54% and stay in the 5% range through 2030. EPS growth is expected to be 8.8%. Q4 earnings may surpass expectations again due to how strong the momentum has been.

JNJ gets you a 2.53% dividend yield, which has been growing for 63 consecutive years. The payout ratio is just 48.94%, meaning JNJ could double dividends and they’d still have cash left over.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

As you may have guessed, British American Tobacco is a company that mainly sells cigarettes and nicotine products. Cigarette stocks weren’t in style for obvious reasons. The young reportedly don’t smoke, meaning these stocks are poised to slowly bleed to zero. However, that’s turning out to be a gross oversimplification.

Tobacco companies are pivoting to smokeless products like nicotine pouches while increasing cigarette prices. Customers have no choice but to pay up; it’s addictive, after all.

All this resilience has translated over into the stock market, and BTI stock has gained 53% in just the past year. It is still 19% off its all-time high, but the company should get there as analysts expect the company to keep growing through the next decade.

BTI stock still yields 5.42% despite the stock price increasing.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola is an ageless mainstay of the consumer staples sector, and it refuses to disappoint. The stock is up 14.39% year-to-date. This is an exceptionally good performance for a company this mature.

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year in Q3, and margins recovered sharply. This is a true “buy and forget” business that you can confidently hold for decades and end up in the green. You’d want to hold a business with these defensive characteristics if you are uncertain about what’s to come.

You’re paying 24 times this year’s expected earnings for the stock. This is expensive, but you’re paying for quality. EPS growth is expected to accelerate starting next year and hover in the 6% to 7% range annually.

This is good enough for Coca-Cola to continue increasing its dividend payouts by 4% to 5% annually.

KO yields 2.84% and has 63 consecutive years of dividend growth under the hood.