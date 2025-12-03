3M Expands Margins While Honeywell Absorbs Restructuring Pressure

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) reported Q3 earnings in late October, revealing two industrial giants pursuing radically different strategies. Honeywell is restructuring into three separate public companies while 3M is doubling down on operational excellence.

Aerospace Carries Honeywell. Operational Discipline Lifts 3M.

Honeywell posted $10.41 billion in Q3 revenue, beating estimates by $160 million and growing 7% year over year. Aerospace Technologies delivered 12% organic growth as commercial aviation demand stayed strong and defense programs ramped. Building Automation added 7% organic growth. CEO Vimal Kapur emphasized the company is “building on our momentum” while executing the separation into three businesses by 2026.

The challenge? Operating margin contracted 220 basis points to 16.9%, and free cash flow dropped 16% to $1.45 billion. Restructuring costs are pressuring near-term profitability.

3M reported $6.50 billion in revenue, up 3.5% and beating estimates. Safety & Industrial rose 5.4%, Transportation & Electronics climbed 2.4%. Margin expansion of 170 basis points to 24.7% on an adjusted basis stands out. CEO Bill Brown credited the “3M excellence model” for accelerating organic sales growth while expanding margins and generating $1.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

The gap between 3M’s GAAP EPS of $1.55 and adjusted EPS of $2.19 reflects ongoing restructuring charges, but the company is past the heavy lifting. Management raised full-year margin guidance to 180-200 basis points of expansion.

Metric Honeywell 3M Q3 Revenue Growth +7.0% YoY +3.5% YoY Operating Margin Direction Down 220 bps Up 170 bps Free Cash Flow Trend Down 16% Robust at $1.3B

One Company Is Splitting. The Other Is Simplifying.

Honeywell’s strategy centers on unlocking value through separation. The company is spinning off Solstice Advanced Materials and reorganizing automation businesses to create three focused entities by 2026. This bets that specialized, pure-play companies will command higher valuations than a conglomerate. Analysts assign a $241.67 target price, but the stock has struggled in 2025, down 14.06% year to date.

3M is streamlining operations within its existing portfolio. The excellence model focuses on accelerating organic growth, cutting costs, and returning capital to shareholders. The company allocated $900 million to dividends and buybacks in Q3. This strategy is resonating: 3M shares are up 32.51% year to date, a 46.57 percentage point outperformance versus Honeywell.

Margin Trajectory Tells the Real Story

Honeywell’s margin compression reflects separation costs and investments in digital platforms like Honeywell Forge. Once restructuring completes, the company expects each business to operate more efficiently. Until then, profitability will remain pressured.

3M’s margin expansion results from disciplined execution. The company is cutting overhead, optimizing production, and focusing on higher-margin product lines. Growing earnings 32.4% year over year while revenue grows just 3.5% demonstrates strong operational leverage.

What Matters Next Is Execution Clarity

For Honeywell, watch how cleanly the separation unfolds and whether aerospace demand holds through 2026. Any stumble in commercial aviation or defense spending could complicate the transition. The company needs to stabilize free cash flow, which declined despite revenue growth.

For 3M, the question is whether organic growth can accelerate beyond the current 3.2% rate. Margin expansion can only drive earnings growth so far. The company needs volume gains in Safety & Industrial and Transportation & Electronics to sustain momentum.

Different Risk-Reward Profiles Emerge

3M’s operational improvements are delivering results, with margins expanding and cash generation strengthening. The 32% year-to-date gain reflects investor confidence in the turnaround strategy.

Honeywell offers potential upside if the separation succeeds, but that outcome remains a 2026 story. The stock is pricing in uncertainty around the restructuring. The company’s forward P/E of 17.76 reflects this mixed outlook, with aerospace strength offset by near-term margin pressure.

The two companies present distinct investment profiles: 3M offers current operational momentum with proven margin expansion, while Honeywell represents a longer-term restructuring bet with aerospace exposure.