Kraft Heinz Shares Fall After Mixed Q3 Earnings

Key Points Kraft Heinz’s stock slipped today as the company reported Q3 earnings. It beat on EPS but organic net sales continued to decline.

The company is navigating a challenging operating environment while preparing for a major structural shift.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) beat adjusted earnings expectations this morning, posting $0.61 per share versus $0.58 estimated. Yet the stock’s muted reaction reflects a broader struggle: revenue missed at $6.24B against $6.26B expected, and organic net sales continued to decline. The company is navigating a challenging operating environment while preparing for a major structural shift. Shares were flat in early trading.

Adjusted EPS Outperformance Masks Underlying Weakness

The earnings beat came on adjusted EPS of $0.61, a $0.03 advantage over consensus. However, this outperformance sits atop softening fundamentals. Organic net sales fell 2.5% year over year, and the company guided for full-year organic decline of 3.0% to 3.5%. CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera acknowledged the headwind directly: “Our third quarter results reflect a modest year-over-year improvement in our top-line performance relative to the first half of the year.” Translation: the rate of decline slowed, but decline persists.

Adjusted operating income fell 16.9% to $1.1B, signaling that cost pressures and competitive intensity are outpacing any pricing or volume gains. This is the metric that matters most for assessing operational health, and it’s moving in the wrong direction.

Margin Compression and Cash Flow Tell Conflicting Stories

Gross profit margin contracted 230 basis points to 31.9%, a significant deterioration. Input costs, promotional activity, and unfavorable product mix all appear to be at work. Adjusted operating income guidance for full-year 2025 now sits at down 10% to 12%, reinforcing that margin recovery is not imminent.

The bright spot lies in cash generation. Operating cash flow surged 185% year over year to $3.09B, and free cash flow reached $2.49B. This jump is partly attributable to working capital timing, but it signals the company is converting earnings into cash at a healthy clip. Management projects free cash flow conversion of at least 100% for the full year, a meaningful commitment.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $0.61 (vs. $0.58 estimated); beat by $0.03

$0.61 (vs. $0.58 estimated); beat by $0.03 Revenue: $6.24B (vs. $6.26B estimated); down 2.3% YoY

$6.24B (vs. $6.26B estimated); down 2.3% YoY Organic Net Sales: Down 2.5% YoY

Down 2.5% YoY Gross Margin: 31.9%; down 230 basis points

31.9%; down 230 basis points Adjusted Operating Income: $1.1B; down 16.9% YoY

$1.1B; down 16.9% YoY Operating Cash Flow: $3.09B; up 185% YoY

$3.09B; up 185% YoY Free Cash Flow: $2.49B; up 23.3%

The cash story outperforms the earnings story. Operating cash flow and free cash flow both demonstrate solid underlying cash conversion, even as top-line momentum remains weak and margin pressure persists.

Management Sounds Cautious but Committed to Separation

Abrams-Rivera emphasized that “while the operating environment remains challenging, we’re seeing improvement driven in part by targeted investments.” The tone is cautiously optimistic but grounded. Management is not signaling a turnaround; they are acknowledging stabilization efforts and modest progress.

The more significant announcement centers on the planned corporate separation. The company remains on track to split into two entities in the second half of 2026. This structural move is designed to enhance focus and operational efficiency. For investors, this represents a longer-term catalyst, though execution risk is real.