Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Apple’s iPhone 17 Victory

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Investors in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock have been extremely anxious about iPhone 17 sales.
  • However, a recent forecast suggests Apple iPhone deliveries will surge this year.
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
Apple’s iPhone 17 Victory

© Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The launch of the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 17 prompted a lot of anxiety. However, iPhone deliveries will surge this year, according to the research firm IDC’s forecast for 2025. IDC reports iPhone shipments for 2025 will be up 6.6% to 247.4 million, driven by strong iPhone 17 sales. The forecast has the total value of the iPhones shipped this year at $261 billion.

Apple’s growth rate was well ahead of the industry. IDC says smartphone shipments for the year across the industry will be up 1.5% in 2025 to 1.25 billion. That is based on data from its Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The researcher provided several reasons for the iPhone’s success. One is that its falling sales in China have stabilized, or even improved. iPhone shipments in China for October and November have given it a 20% market share. That is extremely impressive in a crowded market. IDC called it a “phenomenal turnaround.”

IDC also said iPhone shipments were expected to be particularly strong in emerging markets and over the holiday season.

Investors in Apple’s stock were extremely anxious about iPhone 17 sales. Was the new model different enough from the iPhone 16? Did consumers care about a slightly better camera or a faster chip?

Moreover, the iPhone 17 did not ship with Apple’s promised AI upgrade. That will not appear until early next year. Based on recent news, Apple has continued to struggle with this upgrade in an industry in which many AI apps have been phenomenally successful.

Some investors must have seen the iPhone 17 success coming. After a steep sell-off that left Apple’s stock lagging behind the S&P 500 from April through October, the stock surged when Apple announced its most recent quarterly results. The recovery has brought Apple’s stock performance roughly in line with the S&P 500 year to date. Its market cap is $4.28 trillion, which puts it in second place among all publicly held companies, just behind AI juggernaut Nvidia.

Imagine what will happen if Apple’s AI feature is a huge success.

Apple Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

iPhone 17 Is a Big Win for Apple
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 27, 2025

iPhone 17 Is a Big Win for Apple

The iPhone 17 has been a big success in both China and the United States. Apple investors have been heartened…
Can Apple Stop Its Falling iPhone Sales?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 14, 2025

Can Apple Stop Its Falling iPhone Sales?

A recent analysis reveals that iPhone sales are losing ground while the industry is growing worldwide. Success in China is…
Apple Can’t Fold a Foldable Phone
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 23, 2025

Apple Can’t Fold a Foldable Phone

Rumors hint that Apple will launch a foldable phone with the iPhone 18 late next year. It is trying to…
iPhone 17 Hits Stores Today, With Shares Down YTD
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 19, 2025

iPhone 17 Hits Stores Today, With Shares Down YTD

As Apple’s new flagship iPhone 17 hits stores, its stock is underperforming the S&P 500. Will consumers buy the new…
China Ruins Apple’s Quarter
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 1, 2024

China Ruins Apple’s Quarter

The latest quarterly results reveal that Apple is doing poorly in China, which is by far the world’s largest smartphone…
Investors Are Sick of Apple
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 17, 2025

Investors Are Sick of Apple

Though Apple had a strong quarter, its stock performance this year has been lackluster. Its shareholders have plenty to worry…
Cramer Recommends Apple
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 21, 2025

Cramer Recommends Apple

News of brisk sales of the iPhone 17 boosted Apple stock. So did Jim Cramer’s comments about the company’s strong…
Apple Losing Smartphone Race To Rival
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 27, 2024

Apple Losing Smartphone Race To Rival

One of the best ways to determine how well Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones are selling is to look at…
Apple Collides With Reality
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 7, 2022

Apple Collides With Reality

Supply chain issues and soft demand are expected to hamper iPhone sales and therefore Apple's revenue.

