Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls As Job Losses Spook Street

Initially up premarket, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is turning tail and now looks likely to open at a loss of about 0.2%, after a private market jobs report from ADP was just released. According to ADP data, private employers cut jobs by about 32,000 positions in November, with job losses concentrated among small businesses.

Businesses with more than 50 workers, said ADP, added about 90,000 jobs in the month. But businesses with fewer workers cut 120,000 jobs, resulting in a net loss of jobs for the month.

Is this good or bad news? It depends on who you ask — and what you want to happen because of it.

For the workers who lost jobs, it’s obviously bad; for those who got new jobs — good. For the stock market, it’s bad news because it suggests the economy is struggling to deal with the double whammy of higher input costs from tariffs, plus the lingering effects of the government shutdown in October/November.

But… it’s also good news for the market, if you think that weak jobs numbers might encourage the Federal Open Markets Committee to cut interest rates when they meet next week.

The FOMC will give us its decision on December 10. Six days later — when it’s too late to influence the Fed’s decision — the Bureau of Labor Statistics will deliver its own, official jobs report on nonfarm payrolls, giving a bigger-picture view of the employment market than what ADP just delivered.

Earnings

Department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) beat earnings by 22 cents this morning, reporting Q3 2025 profit of $0.09 per share on sales of $4.7 billion, also ahead of estimates. Macy’s also guided ahead of expectations, saying full year earnings should range from $2 to $2.20 per share, and sales will be $21.5 or $21.6 billion.

Despite the good news, Macy’s stock is down 3.5% this morning.