Stock Market Live September 4: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Weak Jobs Numbers J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Key Points ADP reported weak private employer jobs growth in August — 54,000 net new positions.

Last week’s unemployment report was also disappointing, with new claims rising to 237,000.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is shrugging off a disappointing August employment report from ADP, and rising 0.1% in premarket today.

As CNBC reports, ADP’s private payrolls report issued this morning shows that private employers added 54,000 net new jobs last month, about one-third worse than the 75,000 positions economists had predicted, and barely half the 106,000 jobs added in July. This is bad news for the economy, but arguably good news for stock traders hoping to see the Federal Reserve cut its target interest rate at the FOMC meeting two weeks from now. And because rate cuts are generally considered “good” for making the stock market rise, investors don’t seem too upset by today’s bad employment news.

(Adding to the bad news-is-good news toll, the Labor Department reports initial unemployment claims for the week ended August 30 were 237,000, higher than the 230,000 that economists had predicted).

Oh, and speaking of job losses… ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) just announced it will lay off up to 25% of its workforce over the next year, aiming to cut costs in a market where oil prices are slipping.

Earnings

In earnings news, S&P 500 component company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) beat earnings by two cents last night, reporting a $0.44 per share fiscal Q3 profit on $9.1 billion in revenue (which was also ahead of estimates).

HPE did warn that fiscal Q4 2025 earnings will come in light, between $0.56 and $0.60 per share, but investors don’t seem worried. The stock is up more than 5% premarket.

American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) also beat earnings last night. Reporting $0.45 per share in profit, the company more than doubled analyst predictions for $0.20, and revenue was about $50 million more than predicted at $1.3 billion. The Eagle’s stock is predictably soaring — up more than 28% premarket.

Finally, communications equipment maker Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) beat by $0.14 this morning, reporting a $0.53 per share profit for its own fiscal Q3. Again, revenue was $50 million more than consensus, this time at $1.2 billion. And Ciena stock is up nearly 22%.

Most Americans Overpay Without Realizing It Car insurance is one of those monthly bills most Americans pay without a second thought. But the truth is, millions of drivers are overpaying simply because the haven’t bothered to get updated rates. But there are dozens of easy ways to lower your rates. If you’re a safe driver, have moved in the last few years, if you’re a safe driver, or forgot to check about bundling you’re leaving free money on the table. I was able to save $530 on my insurance, simply by applying to new providers with updated information. And it only took a few minutes! 👇 Use the form at the bottom of this article to see if another provider can lower your bill without sacrificing coverage.👇 Car insurance is one of those monthly bills most Americans pay without a second thought. But the truth is, millions of drivers are overpaying simply because the haven’t bothered to get updated rates. But there are dozens of easy ways to lower your rates. If you’re a safe driver, have moved in the last few years, if you’re a safe driver, or forgot to check about bundling you’re leaving free money on the table. I was able to save $530 on my insurance, simply by applying to new providers with updated information. And it only took a few minutes!